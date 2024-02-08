Fellowes announces closure of former Trendway plant in Holland

HOLLAND TWP. — Less than a year after switching the signage in Holland Township from Trendway to Fellowes, the business solutions company has announced the plant is closing.

Trendway was an office furniture, movable walls, and office systems company purchased by the Heeringa family in 1973. Fellowes is a global company that expanded into contract furniture in 2017.

At the time of Trendway's acquisition in 2019, the company was to continue operations at 13467 Quincy St. under its own name and the leadership of interim company president Bill Bundy.

But on Thursday, Feb. 8, Fellowes announced a number of changes to its furniture division, including the closure of the Holland plant in July.

Despite upgrades, the company said the business was in "an unrecoverable condition."

CEO John Fellowes said the company is saddened by the impact the decision will have on customers and employees, but said the business has reached the point of “exhausting resources and support while still experiencing meaningful shortfalls.”

“As difficult as it is, we must face our reality and plan a future which confronts and definitively resolves these challenges,” he said. “We are truly grateful for the many employees that have supported this operation, some for decades.”

It wasn't immediately clear how many employees remain at the plant. Estimates on summary websites range from 100 to 250.

“Despite our significant losses in this operation, in the coming months we will help our employees make their personal transitions in a way that is consistent with our values, and wish each employee impacted the best outcome possible,” Fellowes said.

