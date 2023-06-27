'I felt embarrassed': Florida woman says she drives an old car and lives in a small apartment — but worries about what family members think. Here's what Dave Ramsey told her

It’s difficult to live below your means, especially if you’re used to a lifestyle that perhaps has put you in debt. But once you make that hard choice to get your finances in order, the sacrifices come: cutting costs, living in a smaller home, not having the most up-to-date car or furnishings.

While that can be taxing on your self-esteem, imagine what happens when family members — or a close one’s relatives — start to weigh in.

That’s the struggle a woman from Florida named Catherine shared on a recent episode of The Ramsey Show. She had been following host Dave Ramsey’s baby steps money management plan for a while, including driving an older car and moving into a small apartment with a roommate.

But one day when the roommate’s aunt came to visit and commented on how small the residence was, Catherine said she “felt embarrassed” and was ashamed.

“If you are content and this is your decision, you have peace sitting in the decision — and that’s an identity,” Ramsey said. “Everything she said was joyful until that aunt showed up.”

No matter what kind of home you own or where you live, there are bound to be some feelings of inadequacy. (See: keeping up with the Joneses.) Even if you own a multi-million-dollar home, you could still end up harboring some fear of being judged.

A recent survey commissioned by Slickdeals found that 69% of Americans were embarrassed to have people over to their home, merely based on their aesthetic choices. Furthermore, half of respondents stated they had been judged over their decor choices.

So when random people come into your home with throwaway comments, should you really make financial decisions based on that? One phrase that has come up on Ramsey’s show when it comes to such matters has been, “Who gets a vote?”

In other words: When it comes to how you live your life, who in your life, apart from you, gets a vote?

A case could be made for your parents or partner, depending on the circumstances. But your roommate’s aunt? The answer in that scenario should be a big fat “no.”

“If you’re anchored in it and you really believe it, then you wouldn’t be embarrassed,” Ramsey said. “But if they’re actually right when they bring something up and you’re not that anchored in it, then that would throw you off.”

Ramsey added that there’s a reason he can commit himself to his lifestyle so clearly. He’s had the “benefit” of having gone completely and utterly broke. Back in 1988, he declared bankruptcy at age 26 when the bank called in his loans, according to Ramsey Solutions.

“Once you’ve gone completely broke, you really don’t care what other people think,” Ramsey said. “Affirmations are nice; I’m like anybody else, I like it. But I don’t have to have that to do anything.”

For this woman, Ramsey said, the question then becomes, “Why live this lifestyle in the first place?” She chose to stay within her means as a way to achieve a goal. Being content with the related decisions and anchoring them in your identity should allow her (or anyone) to see beyond someone else’s opinion. Because not anyone simply gets or deserves a vote.

“If your broke friends are making fun of your financial plans, then you’re right on track,” Ramsey said.

