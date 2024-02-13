"I felt like I was going to have a heart attack": Michigan woman won $500k from scratcher

A Michigan woman's heart was racing when her $5 scratch-off ticket won her $500,000, according to the Michigan Lottery.

An anonymous woman from Allegan County aged 64, won $500,000 from the Ghostbusters scratch-off game. She told the Michigan Lottery that she has been playing Ghostbusters since it launched in September 2023.

"When I went into the gas station to buy a ticket on my way to work, the clerk and I were talking about retirement, the player told the Lottery. "When she handed me the ticket, she said: 'Well, I hope this ticket helps with saving for retirement!'

On her break later that day, she scratched the ticket and believed she had won $500, the Lottery said.

"My coworker said: 'You might want to look at that prize amount again," the winner recalled to the Lottery. "When I saw it was actually $500,000, I felt like I was going to have a heart attack!"

The fortunate lottery winner recently visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She told lottery officials that she plans to use the money to pay off debts and mortgage and save the remainder.

She purchased her lucky ticket at the Marathon gas station located at 665 Allegan Street in Plainwell.

What is Ghostbusters?

Since its launch in September 2023, players have won over $12 million by playing Ghostbusters. Win up to $500,000 with a $5 ticket. A total of $18 million in prizes remaining, including a top prize of $500,000, three $10,000 prizes, and 39 $2,500 prizes.

What are the odds of winning Ghostbusters?

The overall odds of winning any prize in Ghostbusters are 1 in 4.04.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan woman wins $500,000 from Ghostbusters lottery scratch-off