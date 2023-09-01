FEMA opens third Maui disaster recovery center in Lahaina

Sep. 1—A third disaster recovery center opened today in Lahaina to help Maui residents affected by wildfires, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A blessing was held before the center opened its doors at 8 a.m. today at the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Officials say visiting the center in person is not needed to register for FEMA assistance, but that they are open for those who would like to speak to a FEMA specialist in person or to learn about other local, state and federal assistance programs.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the American Red Cross are also available at the center, along with FEMA mitigation advisers who can offer tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from disaster-related damage.

Survivors are also encouraged to register with the Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). The Red Cross is providing financial assistance, temporary housing in hotels and other services, and can provide assistance for survivors not eligible for some FEMA programs.

Two other disaster recovery centers are available at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Makawao and at the University of Hawaii Maui College in Kahului.

Maui residents can also register for FEMA assistance by calling 800-621-3362, visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or using the FEMA mobile app.

FEMA said the lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and helpline operators speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

Maui County, meanwhile, said at about 10 a.m. today that the Olinda fire remains 85% contained, at an estimated 1,081 acres; the Kula fire increased to 90% contained, estimated at 202 acres; and the Lahaina fire remains 90% contained, estimated at 2,170 acres.

Overnight Thursday, officials said there were 5,016 people sheltered in 22 hotels overnight — from the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort to Aston Maui Hill Resort in Kihei and Sands of Kahana in Lahaina.

The state and Maui County have launched the Maui Disaster Support Call Center at 808-727-1550, which is available between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily as a central assistance hub for community members affected by the Maui wildfires.