Female Health Doesn't Get Enough Attention. Gynov Is Changing That.

The French Health Brand Is Providing Innovative, Real World Solutions to Safely Address Female Health Concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Female health is often left for closed-door conversations that leave many women feeling awkward and insecure about addressing any concerns they might have. Part of this stems from a general lack of awareness and attention from the medical community, particularly when it comes to significant issues that threaten half of the human population.

A good example of this is PCOS (Poly-Cystic Ovary Syndrome). The CDC reports that the lifelong health condition, which is a common factor behind female infertility, affects as many as 5 million women in the U.S. alone. French health brand Gynov is working to provide women with safe, effective supplements that can help address the nutritional deficiencies that create PCOS in the first place.

"PCOS affects 15 to 20% of women around the world," says company co-founder and current CEO Pierre-Yves Mousset, "It is a major endocrine disorder, is the number one cause of women's infertility, and is connected to insulin resistance and obesity. It also leads to symptoms that include ovulatory and menstrual irregularity, biological or clinical hyperandrogenism, and ovary cysts." After offering this brief crash course on the oft-misunderstood condition, Mousset explains how Gynov can help, "Though the pathophysiology is not fully understood, it was observed, a decade ago now, that PCOS is associated with a urinary leak of inositols, mandatory molecules for the proper functioning of cells. Among those, the most key element is Myo-inositol. As a result of this observation, we've also clinically proven that Myo-inositol supplementation significantly improves the pathology. This is important since no specific treatment is available. That's why we created Gynositol, to help women manage PCOS both naturally and effectively."

Gynositol is an innovative women's health supplement. The formula consists of a simple combination of Myo-inositol and 5-MTHF (a bioactive form of the Vitamin B9, which is also known as folates). While taking a supplemental approach, Gynov is fully committed to developing solutions based on scientific rigor and support from physicians. It strongly recommends using its supplements in concert with (instead of in replacement of) medical treatments recommended by a personal doctor or healthcare professional.

Story continues

The world of women's health has long been in need of more attention. Conditions like PCOS are both common and often treatable, even in natural ways. Companies like Gynov are leading the charge in making sure that women's reproductive and health needs don't remain in the shadows anymore and are given the full attention that they require to help each individual woman live their best life.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns. Learn more at: gynov.com .

Seyda UNAL

347060@email4pr.com

+33 (0)5 47 74 26 32

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/female-health-doesnt-get-enough-attention-gynov-is-changing-that-301654446.html

SOURCE Gynov