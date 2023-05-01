FemGevity Launches Groundbreaking Concierge Telemedicine Services for Modern Menopause Healthcare & Longevity Medicine for Women

Femtech startup aims to make precision medicine accessible and affordable to all women, promoting healthier and longer lives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / FemGevity , a women-led telemedicine company that focuses on delivering personalized, affordable, and ongoing care to women dealing with menopause symptoms, has officially launched. This digital platform offers women a holistic and encompassing approach to menopause care, in contrast to the "one size fits all" mentality that has been the norm for too long.

Menopause is a significant health issue affecting over one million women annually in the United States. Despite the diverse ways menopause affects women, care, and treatment have been standardized. This approach does not consider that every woman experiences menopause differently and has unique needs when it comes to care and treatment.

This long-standing problem drives FemGevity and is at the center of its mission. The femtech company is like no other on the market, offering advanced precision medicine services that are available and affordable to all women, regardless of their circumstances. FemGevity aims to help women lead healthier and longer lives through accessible medical technologies.

"We are no longer asking the question: 'How do I manage this chronic disease?' We are changing the narrative to ‘is my health optimal for my age?' Just because your lab values are normal doesn't mean they are optimal. At FemGevity, we are optimizing health for women at any age, including menopause and beyond," said Kristin Mallon, co-founder, and CEO of FemGevity.

FemGevity aims to make these advanced precision medicine services available and affordable to all women, thus leveling the playing field and making high-quality healthcare accessible to more people. FemGevity's approach involves personalized one-on-one consultations with doctors, laboratory testing and analysis, longevity retention plans, and more. This allows patients and doctors to collaborate and tailor treatment plans to meet specific needs.

"At FemGevity, we recognize the unique challenges and experiences faced by women of color during this time, and we're committed to providing personalized resources and support to help them take control of their health and well-being," added Dr. Rachel Villanueva, a medical advisor at FemGevity.

"Empowering women to be confident in this transitional period in their lives and encouraging the medical community to focus on feminine longevity to develop more effective treatments and interventions to help women navigate this transition smoothly is our ultimate goal," said Michele Wispelwey, co-founder and President of FemGevity.

About FemGevity:

FemGevity is revolutionizing menopause management for women through its cutting-edge approach to longevity and hormone restoration. FemGevity's mission is to redefine aging for women by empowering them to gracefully navigate the #thenewpause transformation. By balancing age-related hormone changes and optimizing feminine health longevity, FemGevity is extending the health span of women everywhere. The process is simple yet personalized; after booking a 30-40-minute initial consultation with one of FemGevity's board-certified medical providers, clients will work together with their medical team to define their health goals. Lab tests and interviews follow this to develop a roadmap for achieving certain personalized health objectives. A treatment plan may include a diet, exercise, supplements, bioidentical hormones, and/or prescription medication. FemGevity offers a seamless, streamlined experience that prioritizes each patient's needs.

