Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.82% by 2025 | Driven by Aggressive Marketing By Vendors | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The feminine hygiene products market share is expected to increase by USD 8.69 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Learn more about factors influencing the market as you download sample copy

The feminine hygiene products market is categorized by Technavio as a part of the global personal products market. The feminine hygiene products market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Product Insights and News

The feminine hygiene products market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Corman Spa, a leading vendor, offers environmentally friendly, organic cotton pads and panty liners.

View market report outlook to know more about vendors in the market

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

  • Corman Spa

  • Edgewell Personal Care Co.

  • Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

  • Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

  • Kao Corp.

  • Kimberly-Clark Corp.

  • Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.

  • Ontex Group

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unicharm Corp.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Key Drivers

The aggressive marketing by vendors and dedicated section for feminine hygiene products for better visibility are driving the feminine hygiene products market For instance, feminine hygiene wash products have been positioned next to tampons and sanitary napkins, which are purchased regularly by women. The introduction of new and innovative products, coupled with advertisements to attract female consumers, particularly the younger generation, to purchase feminine hygiene products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Also, the vendors are working for increasing the visibility of their products and establishing brand identity. For instance, in March 2016, Procter & Gamble launched a pilot program in 25 schools in the US. Through this program, the company is expected to provide free tampons and pads to middle and high school students. Through such initiatives, the company focuses on increasing awareness about such products. Such awareness campaigns strengthen brand visibility, resulting in high sales.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Key Challenges

The prevalence of side effects is expected to be a major hindrance to the feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period.  Concerns have been raised about the use of feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, as they cause several side effects that include infections that affect the general health of users. For instance, scented sanitary napkins have artificial fragrances and harmful chemicals that may cause irritation and also cause infections in the long run. These sanitary napkins also include dioxin (a chlorine-based bleaching agent) that causes reproductive health issues in women. Further, they also include furans that are present in pesticides and added as a key component of sprays used on inorganically grown cotton (used to manufacture sanitary napkins). The use of sanitary napkin products may also lead to TSS. The major symptoms of this condition are low blood pressure, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, rashes, red eyes, and high fever. Such side effects create a negative perception of feminine hygiene products and are expected to hamper the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 8.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.00

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Corman Spa, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex Group, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Get report sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights

Europe's Contribution to Feminine Hygiene Products Market

The increase in the number of women in the workforce, especially in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France, making them financially sound to invest in hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual cups to meet their hygiene needs is expected to propel the feminine hygiene products market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 37% of market growth as countries such as the UK and Germany are the key markets for feminine hygiene products. Market growth in Europe is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.

Request for sample copy and know more about the market contribution in Europe

Market Segmentation

The feminine hygiene products market is divided by products into the sanitary napkins segment, tampons segment, pantyliners segment, menstrual cups segment, and feminine hygiene wash segment. The sanitary napkins segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market during the forecast period.  Various seminars and campaigns about the hygiene and disposal of sanitary napkins have been organized in schools and colleges globally creating a demand for sanitary napkins globally, especially in developing countries such as India and China. Such factors are expected to lead to the growth of the feminine hygiene products market through this segment.

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of feminine hygiene products market vendors

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive feminine hygiene products market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the feminine hygiene products market size and its contribution to the parent market

  Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the feminine hygiene products industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Related Reports:

Hand Hygiene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hair Care Market in Japan by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library and its client base consist of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feminine-hygiene-products-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-82-by-2025--driven-by-aggressive-marketing-by-vendors--17000-technavio-reports-301571623.html

SOURCE Technavio

