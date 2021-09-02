U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,316.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,630.25
    +21.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.80
    +3.20 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.58
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.23
    -0.25 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,873.73
    +2,675.37 (+5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.58
    +81.41 (+6.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.88
    -1.96 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Record CAGR of 4.82% during 2021-2025|17,000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

<p>Feminine Hygiene Products Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Personal Products Industry </p>

<p>Feminine hygiene products market will have Corman Spa, Edgewell Personal Care Co., and Essity Aktiebolag (publ) as major participants during 2021-2025.</p>

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the feminine hygiene products market is likely to register a CAGR of over 4.82% while registering an incremental growth of $ 8.69 bn during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Feminine Hygiene Products Market can now be gained through our report.

Download Free Sample Now!

The feminine hygiene products market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Similar Reports:
 Menstrual Cups Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sanitary Napkins Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Top 3 Feminine Hygiene Products Market Players

Corman Spa
 The company manufactures a wide range of feminine sanitary protection products and electromedical equipment (Omron and Medipresteril), wound care items (Medipresteril), intimate feminine hygiene products (Multi-Gyn), and sweeteners (Diet Sucaryl) among others. The company offers environmentally friendly, organic cotton pads and panty liners.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.
 The offers feminine hygiene products such as Stayfree, Carefree, and Playtex. They operate in key business segments including Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
 The company offers feminine hygiene products such as pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Get a report snapshot here to obtain market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/feminine-hygiene-products-market-industry-analysis

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Feminine hygiene products market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

The feminine hygiene products market is driven by aggressive marketing by vendors. In addition, other factors such as expanding organized retail landscape and growing awareness and concern for hygiene are expected to trigger the feminine hygiene products market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period.

Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of feminine hygiene products market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45713

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feminine-hygiene-products-market-to-record-cagr-of-4-82-during-2021-202517-000-technavio-reports-301367021.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Storm Ida: New York declares state of emergency over 'brutal flooding'

    The mayor says the city is "enduring an historic weather event" as New Jersey also declares an emergency.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • Oil Declines After OPEC+ Alliance Agrees to Return More Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower after closing little changed on Wednesday. Following a swift midweek meeting, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day rise scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government

  • Stocks Mixed as China Fires Fresh Regulatory Salvo: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as Chinese technology shares pared a climb following a fresh regulatory assault from Beijing. Traders were also cautious as they await U.S. jobs data to gauge the stimulus outlook.Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong came off their highs after criticism of ride-hailing firms highlighted risks from the nation’s ongoing crackdown on private industries. China’s overall market was steady, with traders assessing a central bank step to cushion the eco

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.