Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size to Reach USD 31.51 Billion by 2027 | Rising Innovations in Feminine Hygiene Products is One of the Significant Factors Influencing Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feminine hygiene products market is projected to reach USD 31.51 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Feminine hygiene products are witnessing high demand, due to development of new products. One such innovation is Nannopad, which is designed to handle the heavy flow, with other multiple functionalities. Nannopad possesses nanoparticles to assist with circulation, thereby resulting in less discomfort. The Nannogenic technology is also beneficial in purifying the pad to cause reduction in bacteria and odor. Nannopad is produced from 100.0% organic cotton.

Governments of developing nations have implemented several initiatives for promoting the usage of sanitary napkins amongst women population. For example, the Government of India is actively collaborating with several private and non-government organizations for production and distribution of cost-effective sanitary napkins. Firms such as Procter & Gamble and Kimberley-Clark are making high investments in such initiatives under their CSR activities.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2019, Unicharm Corporation, a firm involved in producing feminine hygiene products, announced the launch of Sofy COOL, a cool sanitary pad, in the market in Indian sub-continent

Panty liners are garnering significant traction in the market, particularly in developed regions, owing to their ability to absorb vaginal discharge, light spotting, unanticipated light period flow, staining occurring before and after periods, and post-intercourse discharge. Panty liners may be used along with sanitary pads, tampons, and menstrual cups for added protection.

An increase in worldwide women population is fueling the demand for feminine hygiene products. The average use of sanitary napkins by women in Asia Pacific nations, including China, Indonesia, Japan, and Singapore, is nearly 60.0%.

Growth of the feminine hygiene products market in North America, led by the U.S., is attributable to the rising usage of personal hygiene products amongst women, due to high cognizance pertaining to menstrual hygiene and increased product innovations.

Emergen Research has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market on the basis of product type, usability, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Sanitary Napkins Panty Liners Tampons Menstrual Cups Others

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Disposable Reusable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Online Offline



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



