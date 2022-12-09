Feminine hygiene products market size is to grow by USD 11,407.53 million growth opportunities led by Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The feminine hygiene products market is fragmented, characterized by many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.
The feminine hygiene products market size is forecast to grow by USD 11,407.53 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio.
Feminine hygiene products market 2022-2026: Scope
The feminine hygiene products market report covers the following areas:
Feminine hygiene products market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Distribution channel
Geography
Feminine hygiene products market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Sanofi SA, The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the feminine hygiene products market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the feminine hygiene products market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the feminine hygiene products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the feminine hygiene products market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of feminine hygiene products market vendors
Feminine Hygiene Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 11,407.53 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
4.86
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Sanofi SA, The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global feminine hygiene products market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Sanitary napkins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Tampons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Feminine hygiene wash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Albaad Deutschland GmbH
12.4 Bodywise UK Ltd
12.5 Corman SpA
12.6 COTTON HIGH TECH SL
12.7 Diva International Inc.
12.8 Edgewell Personal Care Co.
12.9 Essity Aktiebolag
12.10 First Quality Enterprises Inc.
12.11 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
12.12 Johnson and Johnson
12.13 Kao Corp.
12.14 Kimberly Clark Corp.
12.15 Ontex BV
12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.
12.17 Unicharm Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
