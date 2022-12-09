U.S. markets closed

Feminine hygiene products market size is to grow by USD 11,407.53 million growth opportunities led by Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The feminine hygiene products market is fragmented, characterized by many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2023-2027

The feminine hygiene products market size is forecast to grow by USD 11,407.53 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio.

Feminine hygiene products market 2022-2026: Scope

The feminine hygiene products market report covers the following areas:

Feminine hygiene products market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution channel

  • Geography

Feminine hygiene products market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Sanofi SA, The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the feminine hygiene products market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the feminine hygiene products market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the feminine hygiene products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the feminine hygiene products market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of feminine hygiene products market vendors

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 11,407.53 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.86

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Sanofi SA, The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global feminine hygiene products market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Sanitary napkins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Tampons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Feminine hygiene wash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Albaad Deutschland GmbH

  • 12.4 Bodywise UK Ltd

  • 12.5 Corman SpA

  • 12.6 COTTON HIGH TECH SL

  • 12.7 Diva International Inc.

  • 12.8 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

  • 12.9 Essity Aktiebolag

  • 12.10 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

  • 12.11 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.13 Kao Corp.

  • 12.14 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 12.15 Ontex BV

  • 12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.17 Unicharm Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

