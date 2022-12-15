Feminine hygiene wash market to grow by 4.67% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Advertising and promotion of feminine hygiene wash products will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feminine hygiene wash market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Be Bodywise, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Daio Paper Corp., Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., and Ontex BV among others.
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography
In 2017, the feminine hygiene wash market was valued at USD 345.19 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 105.39 million. The feminine hygiene wash market size is estimated to grow by USD $121.55 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.26% according to Technavio.
Feminine hygiene wash market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Feminine hygiene wash market - Vendor Insights
The global feminine hygiene wash market is fragmented with the presence of international and regional players. The players in the market compete on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety. The threat of rivalry among vendors is moderate owing to low product differentiation. This is giving opportunities for new entrants to enter the market with innovative product offerings. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Albaad Deutschland GmbH - The company offers ph tampons, wipes, pads, and maternity wipes as feminine hygiene.
Be Bodywise - The company offers products such as ph balancing intimate wash, clotrimazole intimate powder, intimate care serum, anti-rash, and chafing gel.
Corman SpA - The company offers feminine hygiene products under the brand names Linfagel, Florgel, Unyque, Cistiset, and Lady presteril.
COTTON HIGH TECH SL - The company offers feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads, pantyliners, tampons, pleats, and other related products.
Feminine hygiene wash market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Advertising and promotion of feminine hygiene wash products
Increased concern about feminine hygiene
Rise in consumer disposable income
KEY challenges –
Negative consequences of feminine washes and the presence of colorants
Availability of counterfeit products
Cultural barriers
The feminine hygiene wash market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this feminine hygiene wash market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the feminine hygiene wash market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the feminine hygiene wash market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the feminine hygiene wash market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of feminine hygiene wash market vendors
Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
163
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 121.55 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.67
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Be Bodywise, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Daio Paper Corp., Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex BV, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., and Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global feminine hygiene wash market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Female teenagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Female adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Albaad Deutschland GmbH
12.4 Be Bodywise
12.5 Corman SpA
12.6 COTTON HIGH TECH SL
12.7 Daio Paper Corp.
12.8 Diva International Inc.
12.9 Edgewell Personal Care Co.
12.10 Essity Aktiebolag
12.11 First Quality Enterprises Inc.
12.12 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
12.13 Kao Corp.
12.14 Kimberly Clark Corp.
12.15 Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.
12.16 Ontex BV
12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
