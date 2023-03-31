Feminine hygiene wash market size to grow by USD 121.55 million between 2022 and 2027; Offline segment to account for maximum growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The feminine hygiene wash market is estimated to grow by USD 121.55 million during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (female teenagers and female adults), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To understand more about the professional skincare market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In offline stores, consumers can get accurate and reliable information. Larger retailers offer easy navigation with section signage and kiosks to help consumers find products. Such factors will increase the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the advertising and promotion of feminine hygiene wash products. Products such as feminine hygiene cleansers help maintain a healthy vaginal pH. However, due to the lack of awareness about feminine hygiene wash products, manufacturers must rely heavily on advertising and promotional strategies. Such awareness increases brand visibility and leads to higher sales. Also, innovative product launches and advertisements attract women, especially those from the younger generation, to purchase feminine hygiene products, which is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Be Bodywise, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Daio Paper Corp., Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex BV, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Global Feminine hygiene wash market - Vendor Insights

The global feminine hygiene wash market is a highly competitive market, with the presence of international and regional players. Vendors are competing on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety. The demand for feminine hygiene wash products is expected to be high in emerging markets, especially in APAC countries such as India and China, due to an increase in awareness about hygiene. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Albaad Deutschland GmbH - The company offers pH tampons, wipes, pads, and maternity wipes.

Be Bodywise: The company offers products such as pH-balancing intimate wash, clotrimazole intimate powder, intimate care serum, anti-rash, and chafing gel.

Corman SpA: The company offers feminine hygiene products under the brand names Linfagel, Florgel, Unyque, Cistiset, and Lady presteril.

COTTON HIGH TECH SL: The company offers feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads, pantyliners, tampons, pleats, and other related products.

Global Feminine Hygiene Wash Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Rapid growth of e-commerce

Rising popularity of organic products

Increasing brand loyalty

The growing popularity of e-commerce is making it easier for customers to browse and purchase from a wide range of feminine hygiene products, including feminine hygiene wash products that are available online. The ability to market and sell these products online has opened new avenues for vendors to expand their business in terms of product availability and accessibility. Moreover, the rapid penetration of the Internet will enable vendors to offer a broad range of feminine hygiene products, including feminine hygiene wash, and create a wider customer base for their products. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Negative consequences of feminine washes and presence of colorants

Availability of counterfeit products

Cultural barriers

Most feminine hygiene cleansers contain chemicals such as phthalates and parabens, which typically cause an imbalance in the natural pH levels within the vagina, which can also lead to hormonal imbalances. Additionally, synthetic colors used in feminine hygiene products can cause irritation and increase the risk of infection. However, market suppliers should prevent such side effects by formulating healthier feminine hygiene products, such as feminine hygiene cleansers, to ensure that they grow significantly. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The feminine hygiene wash market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 121.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Be Bodywise, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Daio Paper Corp., Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex BV, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., and Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

