Feminine hygiene wash market size to grow by USD 121.55 million between 2022 and 2027; Offline segment to account for maximum growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The feminine hygiene wash market is estimated to grow by USD 121.55 million during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (female teenagers and female adults), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To understand more about the professional skincare market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027
The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In offline stores, consumers can get accurate and reliable information. Larger retailers offer easy navigation with section signage and kiosks to help consumers find products. Such factors will increase the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the advertising and promotion of feminine hygiene wash products. Products such as feminine hygiene cleansers help maintain a healthy vaginal pH. However, due to the lack of awareness about feminine hygiene wash products, manufacturers must rely heavily on advertising and promotional strategies. Such awareness increases brand visibility and leads to higher sales. Also, innovative product launches and advertisements attract women, especially those from the younger generation, to purchase feminine hygiene products, which is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Be Bodywise, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Daio Paper Corp., Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex BV, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Global Feminine hygiene wash market - Vendor Insights

The global feminine hygiene wash market is a highly competitive market, with the presence of international and regional players. Vendors are competing on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety. The demand for feminine hygiene wash products is expected to be high in emerging markets, especially in APAC countries such as India and China, due to an increase in awareness about hygiene. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Albaad Deutschland GmbH - The company offers pH tampons, wipes, pads, and maternity wipes.

  • Be Bodywise: The company offers products such as pH-balancing intimate wash, clotrimazole intimate powder, intimate care serum, anti-rash, and chafing gel.

  • Corman SpA: The company offers feminine hygiene products under the brand names Linfagel, Florgel, Unyque, Cistiset, and Lady presteril.

  • COTTON HIGH TECH SL: The company offers feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads, pantyliners, tampons, pleats, and other related products.

Global Feminine Hygiene Wash Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends - 

  • Rapid growth of e-commerce 

  • Rising popularity of organic products

  • Increasing brand loyalty

The growing popularity of e-commerce is making it easier for customers to browse and purchase from a wide range of feminine hygiene products, including feminine hygiene wash products that are available online. The ability to market and sell these products online has opened new avenues for vendors to expand their business in terms of product availability and accessibility. Moreover, the rapid penetration of the Internet will enable vendors to offer a broad range of feminine hygiene products, including feminine hygiene wash, and create a wider customer base for their products. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges - 

  • Negative consequences of feminine washes and presence of colorants

  • Availability of counterfeit products

  • Cultural barriers

Most feminine hygiene cleansers contain chemicals such as phthalates and parabens, which typically cause an imbalance in the natural pH levels within the vagina, which can also lead to hormonal imbalances. Additionally, synthetic colors used in feminine hygiene products can cause irritation and increase the risk of infection. However, market suppliers should prevent such side effects by formulating healthier feminine hygiene products, such as feminine hygiene cleansers, to ensure that they grow significantly. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The feminine hygiene wash market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Feminine Hygiene Wash Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the feminine hygiene wash market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the feminine hygiene wash market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the feminine hygiene wash market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of feminine hygiene wash market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

  • The feminine douching products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.4 million. The increased awareness about feminine hygiene is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as side effects of artificial colorants and fragrances in feminine douching products may impede the market growth.

  • The intimate wash market size is expected to increase by USD 174.38 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%. The changing consumer perception about feminine hygiene products is notably driving the intimate wash market growth, although factors such as the presence of colorants may impede the market growth.

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 121.55 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.67

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Be Bodywise, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Daio Paper Corp., Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex BV, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., and Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global feminine hygiene wash market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Female teenagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Female adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Albaad Deutschland GmbH

  • 12.4 Be Bodywise

  • 12.5 Corman SpA

  • 12.6 COTTON HIGH TECH SL

  • 12.7 Daio Paper Corp.

  • 12.8 Diva International Inc.

  • 12.9 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

  • 12.10 Essity Aktiebolag

  • 12.11 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

  • 12.12 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Kao Corp.

  • 12.14 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 12.15 Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.

  • 12.16 Ontex BV

  • 12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feminine-hygiene-wash-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-121-55-million-between-2022-and-2027-offline-segment-to-account-for-maximum-growth---technavio-301783430.html

SOURCE Technavio

