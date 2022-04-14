U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

Feminine Probiotic Supplement Market size to grow by USD 565.77 million | Anlit Ltd. and Bayer AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Feminine Probiotic Supplement Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.2% in 2022 and a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Attractive Opportunities in Feminine Probiotic Supplement Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Feminine Probiotic Supplement Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The feminine probiotic supplement market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Anlit Ltd.

  • Bayer AG

  • BioGaia AB

  • Blackmores Ltd.

  • Chr Hansen Holding AS

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • i-Health Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Lifeway Foods Inc.

  • Probi AB

  • RENEW LIFE

  • The Dow Chemical Co.

  • William Reed Business Media Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a major market in the region. The significant increase in investments in healthcare research and probiotic development and strong distribution networks in countries such as the US and Canada will drive the feminine probiotic supplement market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The feminine probiotic supplement market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many brick-and-mortar stores have started selling feminine probiotic supplements. The growing demand for these products is enabling vendors to generate significant revenue from sales in these stores. Leading vendors such as Church & Dwight Co. have been providing feminine probiotic supplements in offline channels and have also increased their sales by raising awareness on online platforms.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing prevalence of digestive problems is driving the global feminine probiotic supplement market growth. The use of probiotic supplements can restore digestive health. Thus, the market has witnessed an increase in the demand for these products, which will drive market growth in the coming years.

The presence of stringent government regulations and guidelines is challenging the global feminine probiotic supplement market growth. Stringent regulations hinder the entry of new vendors and create hurdles for new product innovations in the market. Such hindrances will affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Porcine Vaccine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polymeric Nanoparticles Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Feminine Probiotic Supplement Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 565.77 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.2

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Anlit Ltd., Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Blackmores Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., i-Health Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Probi AB, RENEW LIFE, The Dow Chemical Co., and William Reed Business Media Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bayer AG

  • 10.4 BioGaia AB

  • 10.5 Blackmores Ltd.

  • 10.6 Chr Hansen Holding AS

  • 10.7 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • 10.8 i-Health Inc.

  • 10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.10 Probi AB

  • 10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

  • 10.12 William Reed Business Media Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feminine-probiotic-supplement-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-565-77-million--anlit-ltd-and-bayer-ag-among-key-vendors--technavio-301523864.html

SOURCE Technavio

