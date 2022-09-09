Femoral Head Prostheses Market: 39% of Growth To Originate from North America, Ceramic Femoral Head Prosthesis Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The femoral head prostheses market size is expected to increase by USD 538.96 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.38% according to the latest research report from Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the femoral head prostheses market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Improved healthcare infrastructure and the high prevalence of orthopedic disorders will facilitate the femoral head prostheses market growth in North America over the forecast period. For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a FREE Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Femoral Head Prostheses Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Scope of the Report

The femoral head prostheses market covers the following areas:

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Material (ceramic femoral head prostheses, metal femoral head prostheses, and ceramicist metal femoral head prostheses) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Revenue Generating Segment - The femoral head prostheses market share growth in the ceramic femoral head prosthesis segment will be significant for revenue generation. Ceramic femoral heads are increasingly being demanded by end-users due to their established track record of minimizing surface wear and also a reduction in the metal release from the taper junction.

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Market Dynamics

Driver - The increasing number of hip replacement surgeries is one of the major drivers impacting the femoral head prostheses market growth. The number of hip replacement surgeries is on the rise globally owing to the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the rapidly growing geriatric population.

Trend - Increasing focus on robotic hip replacement surgeries is one of the major trends influencing the femoral head prostheses market growth. Robotic hip replacement surgeries are increasingly gaining prominence across the world. Robotic platforms allow clinicians to customize hip replacement surgeries to closely match patients' unique anatomy and place precisely fitting, long-lasting, and well-functioning implant prostheses.

Challenges - The shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons is one of the major challenges impeding the femoral head prostheses market growth. The success of hip replacement procedures is highly dependent on the skills and experience of orthopedic surgeons. In several developing countries, there is a significant shortage of orthopedic surgeons who have expertise in performing hip replacement procedures.

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Companies Mentioned

The femoral head prostheses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Altimed JSC

Amplitude SAS

Baumer Holding AG

Corentec Co. Ltd.

Corin Group Plc

Exactech Inc.

Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl

Johnson and Johnson

Limacorporate Spa

Medacta Group SA

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Ortho Development Corp

Shanghai Ketai Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Smith and Nephew plc

Surgival Co.

SurgTech Inc.

TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah

Wuhan Yijiabao Biological Materials Co. Ltd.

Zimed Healthcare Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The competitive scenario provided in the Femoral Head Prostheses Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Femoral Head Prostheses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 538.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altimed JSC, Amplitude SAS, Baumer Holding AG, Corentec Co. Ltd., Corin Group Plc, Exactech Inc., Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl, Johnson and Johnson, Limacorporate Spa, Medacta Group SA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ortho Development Corp, Shanghai Ketai Medical Device Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Surgival Co., SurgTech Inc., TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah, Wuhan Yijiabao Biological Materials Co. Ltd., Zimed Healthcare Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Material

5.3 Ceramic femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Altimed JSC

10.4 Exactech Inc.

10.5 Johnson and Johnson

10.6 Limacorporate Spa

10.7 Medacta Group SA

10.8 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Smith and Nephew plc

10.10 TST Medical Tools

10.11 Zimed Healthcare Ltd.

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

