U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.00
    +31.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,992.00
    +226.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,445.50
    +123.75 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.90
    +19.20 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.33
    +0.79 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.70
    +18.50 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    +0.39 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0102
    +0.0100 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.19
    -1.45 (-5.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1634
    +0.0133 (+1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1330
    -1.9540 (-1.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,678.42
    +1,480.27 (+7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.96
    +30.16 (+6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,367.35
    +105.29 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Femoral Head Prostheses Market: 39% of Growth To Originate from North America, Ceramic Femoral Head Prosthesis Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The femoral head prostheses market size is expected to increase by USD 538.96 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.38% according to the latest research report from Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the femoral head prostheses market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Improved healthcare infrastructure and the high prevalence of orthopedic disorders will facilitate the femoral head prostheses market growth in North America over the forecast period. For more highlights on the regional segment -Request a FREE Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Femoral Head Prostheses Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Femoral Head Prostheses Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Scope of the Report

The femoral head prostheses market covers the following areas:

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Material (ceramic femoral head prostheses, metal femoral head prostheses, and ceramicist metal femoral head prostheses) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The femoral head prostheses market share growth in the ceramic femoral head prosthesis segment will be significant for revenue generation. Ceramic femoral heads are increasingly being demanded by end-users due to their established track record of minimizing surface wear and also a reduction in the metal release from the taper junction.

  • To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Market Dynamics

  • Driver - The increasing number of hip replacement surgeries is one of the major drivers impacting the femoral head prostheses market growth. The number of hip replacement surgeries is on the rise globally owing to the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the rapidly growing geriatric population.

  • Trend - Increasing focus on robotic hip replacement surgeries is one of the major trends influencing the femoral head prostheses market growth. Robotic hip replacement surgeries are increasingly gaining prominence across the world. Robotic platforms allow clinicians to customize hip replacement surgeries to closely match patients' unique anatomy and place precisely fitting, long-lasting, and well-functioning implant prostheses.

  • Challenges - The shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons is one of the major challenges impeding the femoral head prostheses market growth. The success of hip replacement procedures is highly dependent on the skills and experience of orthopedic surgeons. In several developing countries, there is a significant shortage of orthopedic surgeons who have expertise in performing hip replacement procedures.

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Companies Mentioned

The femoral head prostheses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Altimed JSC

  • Amplitude SAS

  • Baumer Holding AG

  • Corentec Co. Ltd.

  • Corin Group Plc

  • Exactech Inc.

  • Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Limacorporate Spa

  • Medacta Group SA

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

  • Ortho Development Corp

  • Shanghai Ketai Medical Device Co. Ltd.

  • Smith and Nephew plc

  • Surgival Co.

  • SurgTech Inc.

  • TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah

  • Wuhan Yijiabao Biological Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Zimed Healthcare Ltd.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

  • To know about the vendor offerings - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Femoral Head Prostheses Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Femoral Head Prostheses Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

Femoral Head Prostheses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 538.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altimed JSC, Amplitude SAS, Baumer Holding AG, Corentec Co. Ltd., Corin Group Plc, Exactech Inc., Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl, Johnson and Johnson, Limacorporate Spa, Medacta Group SA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ortho Development Corp, Shanghai Ketai Medical Device Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Surgival Co., SurgTech Inc., TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah, Wuhan Yijiabao Biological Materials Co. Ltd., Zimed Healthcare Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Healthcare Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Ceramic femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Altimed JSC

  • 10.4 Exactech Inc.

  • 10.5 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.6 Limacorporate Spa

  • 10.7 Medacta Group SA

  • 10.8 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 10.10 TST Medical Tools

  • 10.11 Zimed Healthcare Ltd.

  • 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/femoral-head-prostheses-market-39-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-ceramic-femoral-head-prosthesis-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301620038.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • Tesla considering lithium refinery in Texas, seeks tax relief

    The potential battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility, which Tesla touted as the first of its kind in North America, will process "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production", the company said in an application filed with the Texas Comptroller's Office. A decision to invest in Texas will also be based on the ability to obtain relief on local property taxes, Tesla said. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said previously that Tesla might have to enter the mining and refining industry directly at scale as lithium prices surge.

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Oil Suffers Fresh Blow as Demand Concerns Spur Weekly Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery

  • Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as U.S. dollar sags

    Bitcoin surged past the $20,000 barrier and was eyeing its best day in six weeks on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell broadly and markets found reasons to be cheerful at the end of a dour week. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose more than 7% to $20,796, a two-week high. Bitcoin had been as low as $18,540 on Wednesday.

  • Streaming: There has to be price consolidation 'for these services to survive,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in streaming wars and why price consolidation may be necessary.

  • China's Aug auto sales jump 32% with strong EV demand

    China's auto sales reached 2.38 million units in August, increasing 32.1% from a year ago, as they extended a recovery led by electric vehicles (EV) whose sales have been boosted by government incentives. Sales for the first eight months were 1.7% higher than the same period in 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Friday. August sales of new energy vehicles, which include pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 100% from the previous year.

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Why the Ethereum Merge Matters

    The "merge" will be one of the most significant shifts in crypto’s history, and could have a slew of far-reaching effects.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Cenovus Energy: Here's What Would Get the Rally Restarted

    Cenovus Energy Inc. is involved in the oil and natural gas value chain -- in exploration, production, refining, transportation and retail. In the daily bar chart of CVE, below, we can see that the shares have pulled back to successfully retest the rising 200-day moving average line in July and early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line weakened in July and August telling us that sellers of CVE were more aggressive.

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.

  • Top Rice Exporter India Curbs Shipments in Threat to Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s biggest rice shipper, restricted exports of key varieties that mainly go toward feeding Asia and Africa, threatening to rattle global crop markets and exacerbate food inflation and hunger. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most

  • 4 Top-Ranked Sector ETFs to Buy Now

    After a solid start to the third quarter, the Wall Street rally fizzled out in mid-August. The weak trend is likely to continue given rising rates, recession fears, and historical underperformance in September.