U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,786.66
    -505.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

FEMSA Shareholders' Meeting Resolutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FEMSA Servicios SA de CV
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FEMSAUBD.MX
  • FEMSAUB.MX
  • FMX

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) held its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting today (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”), during which the shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the 2021 CEO’s annual report and the opinion of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2021.

The Shareholders’ Meeting declared and approved the payment of a cash dividend of Ps. 0.7085 per each Series "D" share and Ps. 0.5660 per each Series "B" share, which amounts to Ps. 3.4000 per "BD" Unit (BMV: FEMSAUBD) or Ps. 34.0000 per ADS (NYSE: FMX), and Ps. 2.8300 per "B" Unit (BMV: FEMSAUB), to be paid in two equal installments, payable on May 5, 2022 and November 7, 2022.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also elected the members of the board of directors and the members of each of the Audit Committee, the Corporate Practices and Nomination Committee and the Operations and Strategy Committee of the Board for 2022. The list of the elected directors can be found in the following link: https://femsa.gcs-web.com/corporate-governance/responsible-corporate-governance

The shareholders’ meeting also approved Ps. 17,000 million as the maximum amount that could be used for the Company’s share repurchase program during 2022, and up until the next Annual Shareholders’ Meeting is held, the same amount as that approved during 2021 for this purpose.

For additional information, please refer to the Summary of Resolutions in the Shareholders Meeting section of our website at: https://femsa.gcs-web.com/shareholder-meeting-information

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and OXXO Gas, a chain of retail service stations; through a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities; and through FEMSA’s Digital Division, which includes Spin by OXXO and OXXO Premia, among other loyalty and digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world’s leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

CONTACT: Media Contact (52) 555-249-6843 comunicacion@femsa.com.mx www.femsa.com Investor Contact (52) 818-328-6167 investor@femsa.com.mx https://femsa.gcs-web.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart starting pay range for new truck drivers is between $95,000 and $110,000 after wage increase

    Walmart is driving up pay for its truck drivers. The retailer announced a driver pay increase and a training program to certify employees as drivers.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

    The company is still waiting for the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • Boeing stock leads the Dow's decliners after reports of 757 jet breaking in half

    Shares of Boeing Co. slipped 0.7% in morning trading Friday, after reports that a Boeing 757 cargo jet broke in half while landing. The stock was the biggest decliner among Dow Jones Industrial Average components. A Boeing 757 operated by package delivery company DHL detected a hydraulic system failure soon after take off from the San Jose, Costa Rica airport on Thursday, and on its return slid off the runway and broke in half,

  • 10 Consumer Technology Stocks to Invest In According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten consumer technology stocks to invest in according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Fisher and his hedge fund and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on […]

  • Here is How we Valued PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) using Relative Metrics

    Since PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) lost all gains made after the March 2020 drop, we decided to revisit the future profit capacity of the company as well as make a relative value analysis.

  • "Buy Land, They Aren't Making Any More of It" With These 3 Dividend Payers

    These three companies own substantial land holdings across the United States, and all pay dividends.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    The gains AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) made after buying into a gold and silver miner and then saying it wants to make other outside-the-box investments have all but evaporated. Shares of the movie theater chain are trading 2.4% lower at 10:56 a.m. ET on Friday on no news specific to the company other than the air continuing to leak out of its overinflated balloon. After a year of mostly trending lower, AMC's stock woke up and rocketed higher, more than doubling in value in two weeks' time as CEO Adam Aron revealed the theater operator took a 22% stake in nearly defunct Hycroft Mining and said the $1.8 billion in liquidity that was burning a hole in his pocket could be put to good use buying other, similarly situated companies.

  • Is Qualcomm (QCOM) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 […]

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Fell 12.6% This Week

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 12.6% this week, in another difficult period for fintech stocks. As an exciting and high-growth fintech stock, Upstart has the worst of both worlds in today's market. High-multiple stocks suffered this week when Federal Reserve governors Lael Brainard and Patrick Harker came out with very hawkish commentary.