FEMSELECT APPOINTS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

·2 min read

Dr. Karla Loken to Bolster US Leadership Team

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEMSelect Ltd., developer of EnPlace®, a minimally invasive, meshless approach to pelvic organ prolapse procedures announced today the appointment of Karla Loken, DO, FACOOG as its US-based Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Karla Loken joins FEMSelect's executive team at a pivotal time of US expansion and is tasked with helping the company meet its objectives for 2023 and beyond.

(PRNewsfoto/FEMSelect,LiNA Medical USA)
(PRNewsfoto/FEMSelect,LiNA Medical USA)

Dr. Loken is a board-certified OBGYN with over 20 years of post-graduate experience in women's health. She transitioned to industry where she gained valuable experience in Pharmacovigilance (medical and device safety), Medical Affairs, and Clinical Development; and has worked with pharma, device, and diagnostic companies as well as consulting for several FemTech startups.

Co-CEO Deborah Garner commented: "Dr. Loken's passionate advocacy and decades of experience across multiple surgical devices and disease states will help us further commercialize EnPlace® for women suffering from pelvic floor stability concerns. We are excited to have her join us at this critical juncture of outreach."

Loken responded: "I am honored to be joining Co-CEOs Debbie Garner and Renee Selman and the entire FEMSelect team. I share their focus on equity and inclusion in research and on increasing awareness and funding for women's health. And, I am eager to help them meet the unmet demand by women who need innovative solutions for pelvic organ prolapse and other conditions."

Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP) occurs when the muscles and tissues supporting the pelvic organs (the uterus, bladder, or rectum) become weak and drop out of the vagina. Many women are embarrassed to talk to a doctor about the symptoms. More than 3 million US women suffer from POP and surgical options are complicated and invasive. EnPlace®, cleared by the FDA for pelvic floor fixation, enables a minimally invasive approach in under 30 minutes and clinical studies have shown women can return to normal activities within just a few days.

About FEMSelect

FEMSelect is a women-led company with a mission to make a lasting impact on women's health by delivering innovative technologies that provide consistent results in a patient-centric manner and dramatically improve outcomes for women.

For more information about the EnPlace® system, please contact info@femselect.com or visit https://femselect.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/femselect-appoints-chief-medical-officer-301736098.html

SOURCE FEMSelect

