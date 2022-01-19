U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

FemTech Company MobileODT Announces the Release of a Next Generation AI Algorithm for Cervical Cancer Screening.

·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileODT, an Israeli FemTech company, announced today the release of its next generation VisualCheck Artificial Intelligence Algorithm. The latest innovation in cervical cancer screening.

Eva VisualCheck AI for cervical cancer screening (PRNewsfoto/MobileODT)
Eva VisualCheck AI for cervical cancer screening (PRNewsfoto/MobileODT)

The MobileODT VisualCheck™ AI technology, utilizes multiple Artificial Intelligence algorithms for non-invasive cervical cancer screening. This latest innovation provides results in less than 60 seconds, with an accuracy similar to that of leading experts . More than 20,000 patients have already been screened using the VisualCheck technology , in a variety of healthcare settings.

The new algorithm has been trained on both, pathology (biopsies) results as a ground truth, and human annotated images.

Incorporating biopsy results as ground truth, allows the algorithm to recognize patterns that may not normally be visible to the human eye. This is further supported by the incorporation of human annotations of a panel agreement, by leading colposcopy experts.

The hybrid algorithm closely mirrors the distribution of the cervical cancer and pre-cancer in the patient population. It also improves the sensitivity and specificity of the approach, thus offering users an improved and more accurate screening process.

The new algorithm is based on an extensive dataset of cervical images, collected from around the world, in different clinical stages and has been validated by leading colposcopists. "Based on the initial results, conducted in a clinical trial, this technology and method can be used as an effective primary screening tool" says Grzegorz Głąb, M.D., OBGYN, who has conducted an independent European clinical study of the VisualCheck AI. The study results will be presented at the EUROGIN Conference this May in Dusseldorf, Germany.

"AI is the future of women's health and I am a great believer in its potential to revolutionize cervical cancer prevention" says Paul Blumenthal, M.D, Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Stanford University and one of the validators of the algorithm. "The inclusion of biopsy-based images to the algorithm has increased the clinical validity of the results."

"This new and novel algorithm is a testament to our technological advances and abilities as a FemTech digital health company," says Leon Boston, MobileODT CEO. "These developments are bringing our technology to the forefront of women's health."

About MobileODT

MobileODT helps clinicians utilize the power of AI on its portable EVA mini-colposcope to enhance women's health. MobileODT's technology combines advanced imaging, data and software applications to expand access to quality care for women worldwide. The EVA System's mobile digital colposcope is sold in over 30 countries and used by over 4,800 clinicians for colposcopy, general gynecology, tele-gynecology and forensic imaging. Over 180,000 patients have been screened using the EVA device worldwide.

MobileODT is headquartered in Tel Aviv. The company has received investment capital from Orbimed, Tristel, Tara Health, Laerdal, DAI, and others. For further info please visit mobileodt.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727860/VisualCheck_AI.jpg

Contact:
Olga Rosenman
olgarosenman@mobileoct.com

