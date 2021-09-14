U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.32
    -33.47 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +12.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6530
    -0.3420 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,619.55
    +1,751.85 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.94
    +26.21 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Fencing Supply Group, A Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Acquires Vinyl by Design

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencing Supply Group ("FSG"), a group of industry-leading distributors and manufacturers of fencing and outdoor living products, today announced that it has acquired Vinyl by Design, a full-service provider of vinyl fence, vinyl railing, decking, and aluminum railing and fence located in New Paris, Indiana.

"We are thrilled and honored that Vinyl by Design has joined the FSG family," said Andrea Hogan, FSG CEO. "They have built an impressive legacy of exceptional product and industry knowledge, paired with a passion for serving their customers, which aligns well with our vision."

"With the addition of Vinyl by Design, FSG customers in the upper Midwest will have expanded options for their outdoor living and fencing needs," added Jeff Cook, FSG Executive Vice President of M&A and Greenfields. "Vinyl by Design's aluminum and vinyl fencing, decking, and accessories will complement existing FSG company product lines."

Fencing Supply Group is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, an operationally focused middle market private equity firm based in Houston, Texas. Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution industry, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, and Artisan Design Group. Fencing Supply Group and Sterling intend to continue to support the platform through organic growth initiatives and an active acquisition strategy. Vinyl by Design is the eighth acquisition for the Fencing Supply platform.

About Fencing Supply Group

Founded in 2021, Fencing Supply Group (FSG) is a group of industry-leading fencing distributors. FSG is a leading wholesale distributor of fencing supplies in the United States. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources to benefit customers, employees, and suppliers. Current FSG companies include Binford Supply, Cedar Supply, Fence Supply, Merchants Metals, Pro Access Systems, Sharon Fence Distributors, and Capitol Wholesale Company which collectively operate more than 60 branches across 30 states.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 60 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fencing-supply-group-a-portfolio-company-of-the-sterling-group-acquires-vinyl-by-design-301376775.html

SOURCE Fencing Supply Group

