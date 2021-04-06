U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Fender's Mustang Micro packs impressive amp modelling in a tiny package

Terrence O'Brien
·Managing Editor
·6 min read

The Fender Mustang series of guitar amps are popular choices for at-home practice. They’re reasonably priced, and pack a ton of emulated amp and effect options. The 25-watt Mustang LT25 is even quiet enough to play around the house without pissing off your significant other or roommate. But, it’s still probably not a great idea to fire it up at night. It will definitely wake a restless baby. Fender’s solution is the Mustang Micro a headphone amp that packs the modeling chops of its bigger brothers.

Now, there are plenty of headphone guitar amps out there. But most of them are pretty underwhelming. The only one I’ve tried that has managed to grab my attention was the Boss Waza Air, which, while interesting, are a bit gimmicky and extremely expensive at $420. The Mustang Micro splits the difference. At $100 it’s more expensive than most headphone amps, but it also has a lot more modeling power under the hood.

Fender Mustang Micro
Fender Mustang Micro

Physically, it’s not that different from many other popular models like those from Vox. It plugs directly into your instrument with a swiveling connector that fits almost any guitar regardless of where the jack is or how it’s angled. There’s a big volume knob on the front and a series of rockers on top for controlling the various features. The bottom switch turns the device on and off and enables Bluetooth, while you’ll find the headphone jack and USB-C port opposite the connector. The USB port is used to charge the battery, which can last for up to six hours depending on volume and whether or not you're using the Bluetooth. But it can also be used as an audio interface for directly capturing audio on your computer. Though, I was unable to get that feature to work.

Inside the Mustang Micro couldn’t be further from the $50 one-trick ponies littering Musicians Friend. To start, there are 12 different amp emulations on board (well, depending on how you count). Other than the Waza Air most headphone amps have a single model at their disposal, though some have multiple “channels” with different gain levels. Similarly, the selection of effects on the Mustang is larger.

Fender Mustang Micro
Fender Mustang Micro

It’s worth noting that the Mustang Micro gives up some fine-grained control to offer a broad selection of tools. For example, the tone / EQ control simple has five preset voices ranging from darker to brighter. And each of the effects has just six levels ranging from off to over the top. You’ll also notice that all of the effects are paired with reverb. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as a bit of reverb is necessary to put a little space between you and the sound. Otherwise, the blasting raw guitar into your ears can get painful. But it does mean if you want chorus without a touch of reverb you’re out of luck.

Unlike basically any of those other small headphone amps, the Micro also has Bluetooth support. Now, you can’t connect headphones, because the latency would be too much for a satisfying playing experience. But, you can use it to stream backing tracks and songs for you to play along with. This might seem minor, but it’s actually a huge deal. A headphone amp is mostly getting used for practice purposes and there’s a good chance you’re going to be practicing along to a metronome at the very least.

Features wise, then, it definitely makes the case for the $50 premium over many of its competitors. But, like any piece of music gear, the most important thing is how it sounds. And, I’ve got to say, I’m shocked by how good some of the settings are.

Fender Mustang Micro
Fender Mustang Micro

No surprise, but the Fender emulations are the best sounding of the bunch. They’re definitely not going to fool a seasoned player, but they get close enough on the broad strokes that ‘65 Twin, ‘65 Deluxe and ‘57 Twin are all identifiable if you know what you’re looking for. They do everything from sparkling clean to light breakup depending on your guitar’s volume and tone settings. Even the Vox AC30 (here referred to simply as ‘60s British) is pretty decent.

Predictably, though, the higher gain stuff is a bit hit or miss. While clearly tonally different, the Uber, Metal 2000 and FBE-100 emulations are all similar enough that I’d happily trade one or two of them for a bit more middle ground distortion. Sounds here jump pretty quickly from clean to nu-metal. And then basically stay there. In fact, the ‘90s American amp (a Mesa Dual Rectifier) specifically calls out its nu-metal chops, and that’s not even one of the “high gain” models here.

Honesty, I don’t have much use for anything beyond that in terms of gain anyway. The ‘90s American does fine for stoner metal and big riff rock like Soundgarden. But everything after that just kinda sounds like you tweaked the EQ on a Slipknot record to my ears. Well, except the BassBreaker 15, which might be my least favorite option. It has a very ‘80s hard rock vibe, but I bet it’s great if you’re really into finger-tapping solos.

Fender Mustang Micro
Fender Mustang Micro

I’m less into the effects than I am the amps. The spring reverb and both tremolo sounds are solid, as is the slapback delay. But all the modulation effects are a bit too cold. Too… wooshy. They all have a slightly harsh edge to them that makes it sound like you’re listening to a seashell. This is where the limited controls and preset levels become an issue. I can’t dial in the depth and rate I want on the chorus, I just have to take whatever Fender gives me. And you only have control over one parameter for each of the 12 effects options. So the chorus and reverb selection gives me five options for chorus depth, but no control over anything else.

In short, don’t buy the Mustang Micro for the effects. But do consider it if you want a quiet way to practice at night and are really into Fender amp tones. Digital emulations of tube amps are never going to be perfect, but Fender is continuing to prove that when it comes to big name guitar makers, they’re at the cutting edge.

    The Sonos Roam is a slim, light, $170 speaker that competes directly with Bluetooth-enabled devices like the Ultimate Ears Boom and Megaboom options. Despite its small size and lower price tag, though, the Roam has a lot more features on board than the average Bluetooth speaker. And that might make it enticing — especially if you already own other Sonos devices.

    Google recently acquired a 3D audio startup that could lead to new features for the Pixel Buds or any of its other future products.

    The Oculus Rift S stock is drying up and Facebook says it won't be replenished as it focuses on standalone VR headsets.

    Google's Pixel 5 flagship phone has reportedly witnessed a massive improvement in GPU performance following an April security update.

  • Theragun's pricey massage gun delivers on its muscle recovery promise

    The Theragun Elite is a percussive therapy massage gun that helped my sore muscles recover from workouts and alleviate aches and pains.

    Not that it matters too much for Trump anyway after Twitter permanently banned him.

    This week Netflix premieres a new superhero flick with Melissa McCarthy and a Dolly Parton tribute.

    Pour one out for one of the web's oldest Q&A websites.

    The 128GB 10-inch iPad is back to $380 on Best Buy, $50 less than its original price of $430.

    This Switch comes in at 30 inches tall and 70 inches wide, making it impossible to touch two buttons on opposite sides of one another without stretching out as far as you can.

    LG is shutting down its struggling mobile business after failing to reverse years of losses.

    Today, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in favor of Google in the company's long-running legal battle against Oracle.

    Save more than 50 percent on the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones at Woot.

    Sony has unveiled its first LED models with the Cognitive Processor XR that are more reasonably priced than the OLED models.

    Today's headlines: Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, Federal labor agency says Amazon illegally fired climate activists and someone made a playable, TV-sized Nintendo Switch.

    Android Auto users will soon see a greater variety of navigation, parking and charging apps on the Play Store.

    At first glance, 8Bitdo Pro 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor, but with two new button bumpers underneath the controller, it's even more appealing for a $50 controller.

  • Gold Gains as Investors Weigh Yields and Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as investors weighed swings in bond yields and data signaling a recovery from the pandemic.Bullion has clawed back last week’s drop to near the lowest since June, as Treasury yields edged down from a recent high, increasing the metal’s allure. Still, U.S. data continued to highlight an economic recovery as more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold.Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,736.61 an ounce by 1:17 p.m. in London, after touching the highest since March 25. Silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady, paring an earlier gain.“Gold has shrugged off the extremely robust U.S. economic data published over the long Easter weekend amazingly well,” Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a report. “The low of $1,680 it recorded last week and in early March makes for a solid support threshold. However, gold will likely find it hard to break through the $1,760 mark.”Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Still, exchange-traded fund investors have continued to sell bullion, with holdings near the lowest since May.Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung first-quarter profit likely surged 45% on bumper smartphone, appliance sales

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd likely saw a 45% jump in profit for January-March on robust sales of smartphones, TVs and home appliances, though chip division earnings are seen tumbling after a storm suspended production at its U.S. plant. Operating profit for the South Korean tech giant in the quarter is expected to have climbed to 9.3 trillion won ($8.2 billion), according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 16 analysts. That would mark Samsung's highest operating income level for the first quarter since 2018.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.