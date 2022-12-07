U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.25
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,614.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,542.50
    -23.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.30
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.87
    -0.38 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +1.53 (+7.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4090
    +0.4490 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,796.74
    -228.91 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.08
    -7.73 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.85
    +21.46 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Fenix Outdoor: Fenix Outdoor divests Primus

Fenix Outdoor International AG
·1 min read
Fenix Outdoor International AG
Fenix Outdoor International AG

SOLNA 2022-12-07

PRESS RELEASE

FENIX OUTDOOR HAS TODAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST PRIMUS TO SILVA GROUP

Fenix ​​Outdoor AB has today signed an agreement to divest Primus AB and its subsidiary Primus Eesti Ou to Silva Sweden AB. The closing is planned to take place in the spring of 2023. During the period until closing, Primus will be migrated from Fenix ​​Outdoors' IT environment, which will take some time to arrange and carry out.

Primus was acquired by Fenix ​​Outdoor back in 2002 and has since then been an important part of the portfolio of premium outdoor products that Fenix ​​Outdoor sells. In recent years we have seen strong growth, increased global presence and a strong increase in direct-to-consumer sales within the Fenix Outdoor Brands Segment. Thus, in the long term, the Fenix Outdoor Management does not feel that they can give a smaller brand like Primus the attention it deserves.

Fenix ​​Outdoor believes that Primus has significant growth and development potential in the future together with Silva, a company that also operate in the technical segment of outdoor products. Silva being focused within outdoor hardware and technical equipment makes it a natural fit with the long technical legacy of the Primus brand.

Fenix ​​Outdoor will, during a transition period, continue to sell Primus in certain markets, through our Global Sales organization, the products will also continue to be an obvious part of Frilufts Retail Europe’s product assortment.

When the deal is closed, it is not expected to give any significant financial effects in Fenix ​​Outdoor's consolidated accounts.

For further information contact Working Chairman of the Board Martin Nordin +41 797 99 27 58

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • General Electric stock ‘at a critical juncture’ ahead of spinoff, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Christopher Glynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading GE to Outperform, the company’s stock performance, industrial stocks, and the outlook for GE’s health care spinoff.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

    Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year. It also comes after Blackstone announced last Thursday that it would curb withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) following a surge in redemption requests.

  • 8 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    Recessions aren't fun to live through. But if you're prepared, they don't have to be painful for your portfolio, either.

  • Why Tesla Stock’s Ceiling Is Now $200. Where the Floor Might Be.

    The EV stock has been stuck in a range in recent weeks. That isn't going to change for a while, but if it does, the risk is skewed to the downside.

  • Apple, AMD confirm they’re among TSMC’s first Arizona customers, while Intel preps for return to cutting edge in 2023

    Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook confirmed at an event Tuesday that the tech giant will be one of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first Arizona fab customers, while Intel Corp. hopes to join TSMC on the cutting edge of chip making by the end of 2023.

  • Intel Beware: A Chipmaker's New Product Launch Could Steak Market Share Across The Industry

    KeyBanc analyst John Vinh attended Lattice Semiconductor Corp's (NASDAQ: LSCC) launch event for its mid-range FPGA (Avant), based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) 16nm FinFET process technology. The technology will likely target low-power edge applications with enhanced capabilities in AI inferencing. The analyst noted that compared to the prior generation Nexus, Avant provides up to 5x higher capacity, 10x more bandwidth, and 30x faster performance. Against competit

  • Vietnamese luxury EV-maker VinFast files to go public on Nasdaq

    Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, the company said Tuesday. Shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "VFS." VinFast, which was founded in 2017 and began operations in 2019, will convert to a Singapore public limited company for the IPO.