Fenix Outdoor: Fenix Outdoor International AG Q1 report

TipRanks

Do you wonder where the stock market is headed? Well, Wells Fargo’s senior global market strategist, Scott Wren, believes that the S&P 500 will remain range-bound, with a low end around 3,600 and a top end around 4,300, for the remainder of the year. Wren’s advice is not to chase the market when it nears that peak, but to make use of any pullbacks. As for the best stocks to load up on in the current climate, Wren has an idea about those too. “We want to focus on U.S. over international, large- a