Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  FENC
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 20, 2022 (the “Circular”) for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 14, 2022.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Dr. Khalid Islam

15,884,541

99.59%

65,032

0.41%

Mr. Adrian Haigh

15,884,387

99.59%

65,186

0.41%

Mr. Chris A. Rallis

15,883,822

99.59%

65,751

0.41%

Mr. Marco Brughera

15,886,739

99.61%

62,837

0.39%

Dr. Jodi Cook

15,887,034

99.61%

62,539

0.39%

Mr. Rostislav Raykov

15,884,175

99.59%

65,398

0.41%

Shareholders voted 99.23% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 99.03% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.

For further information, please contact:

Rosty Raykov
Chief Executive Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
T: (919) 636-5144


