When Will Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FENC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The US$226m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$24m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Fennec Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 6 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Fennec Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$8.9m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Fennec Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Fennec Pharmaceuticals is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Fennec Pharmaceuticals, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Fennec Pharmaceuticals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Fennec Pharmaceuticals' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Fennec Pharmaceuticals' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

