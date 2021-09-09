U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,933.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,590.00
    -30.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.10
    -9.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.99
    +0.85 (+4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9030
    -0.3570 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,095.53
    +8.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.44
    -6.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.78
    -88.75 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK™ (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences, including H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit taking place September 20-23, 2021, and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 27-30, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
September 13-15, 2021
Format: Company presentation (available September 13 at 7:00 a.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
September 20-23, 2021
Format: Company presentation (September 22 at 12:25 p.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
September 27-30, 2021
Format: Company presentation (September 29 at 10:40 a.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings

For additional information, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website at:
https://investors.fennecpharma.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for this potential use. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the prevention of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com

About PEDMARK™

Cisplatin and other platinum compounds are essential chemotherapeutic agents for many pediatric malignancies. Unfortunately, platinum-based therapies cause ototoxicity, or hearing loss, which is permanent, irreversible and particularly harmful to the survivors of pediatric cancer.

In the U.S. and Europe, it is estimated that, annually, over 10,000 children may receive platinum-based chemotherapy. The incidence of ototoxicity depends upon the dose and duration of chemotherapy, and many of these children require lifelong hearing aids. There is currently no established preventive agent for this hearing loss and only expensive, technically difficult and sub-optimal cochlear (inner ear) implants have been shown to provide some benefit. Infants and young children that suffer ototoxicity at critical stages of development lack speech language development and literacy, and older children and adolescents lack social-emotional development and educational achievement.

PEDMARK has been studied by cooperative groups in two Phase 3 clinical studies of survival and reduction of ototoxicity, The Clinical Oncology Group Protocol ACCL0431 and SIOPEL 6. Both studies have been completed. The COG ACCL0431 protocol enrolled childhood cancers typically treated with intensive cisplatin therapy for localized and disseminated disease, including newly diagnosed hepatoblastoma, germ cell tumor, osteosarcoma, neuroblastoma, and medulloblastoma. SIOPEL 6 enrolled only hepatoblastoma patients with localized tumors.

The FDA has accepted for filing the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARK™ and has granted Priority Review in April 2020. PEDMARK has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designation by the FDA in March 2018, and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date of November 27, 2021. The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for sodium thiosulfate (tradename PEDMARQSI) is currently under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information described in this press release, all other statements are forward-looking. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the Company’s expectations regarding its interactions and communications with the FDA, including the Company’s expectations and goals respecting the NDA resubmission for PEDMARKTM. Obtaining Fast Track Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the NDA resubmission of PEDMARK. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including the risk that unforeseen factors may result in delays in or failure to obtain FDA approval of PEDMARK, the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s reliance on third party manufacturing, the risks that the Company’s NDA resubmission does not adequately address the concerns identified in the CRL previously provided by the FDA, the risk that the NDA resubmission to the FDA will not be satisfactory, that regulatory and guideline developments may change, scientific data and/or manufacturing capabilities may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, unforeseen global instability, including political instability, or instability from an outbreak of pandemic or contagious disease, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or surrounding the duration and severity of an outbreak, protection offered by the Company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to fund further development and clinical studies, the Company may not meet its future capital requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Fennec disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For a more detailed discussion of related risk factors, please refer to our public filings available at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Robert Andrade
Chief Financial Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(919) 246-5299

Media:
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
(862) 596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Starts COVID-19, Flu Combination Vaccine Trial

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has enrolled the first participants in a Phase 1/2 study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine. The trial combines Novavax's recombinant protein-based NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu vaccine candidates and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in a single formulation (COVID-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine). Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 trials. Related: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Show

  • Why Moderna Boosters May Not Be Available as Soon as Pfizer-BioNTech Boosters

    Moderna lagged behind Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in securing Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, and its sales have trailed behind its competitors' vaccine, as well. Moderna recently filed for full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its vaccine, but Pfizer and BioNTech already won full FDA approval for theirs.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Hexo, and Sundial Growers Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are trading down 2.8% as of 2:35 p.m. EDT, followed by Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) with a 3.2% loss, Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) down 3.8%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) bringing up the rear with a 4.1% decline. Citing a report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal Tuesday, CNN warned that "whether you smoke it, vape it, or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack" -- and that may have investors worried about investing in cannabis right now.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

    By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Why Gain Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced positive topline data in a patient-derived iPSC study evaluating STAR compounds as a treatment for Gaucher and Parkinson's disease. Gain Therapeutics identified the two lead STAR candidates through its proprietary SEE-Tx platform. The company said the compounds were characterized in assays to potentially help Parkinson’s patients with GBA1 gene mutations as well as patients whose glucocerebrosidase prot

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Recent Downtrend Continues?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • Joe Rogan slams CNN's coverage about him taking ivermectin to treat COVID: 'They’re making sh*t up'

    The podcaster revealed last week he had tested positive for COVID and that the animal parasite medicine helped.

  • Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup

    BioHarvest Sciences Inc., Icanic Brands Co Inc. & Cann Group Ltd. Among Top Cannabis Gainers For The Week. TerrAscend Corp & Columbia Care Inc Made the Headlines with Positive News. Key Developments to Note in the Proceedings of the Federal Legalization of Marijuana With State cannabis legalization ramping up across the U.S. and chances of […] The post Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup appeared first on Market Exclusive.

  • U.S. FDA declines emergency use approval for Humanigen's COVID-19 drug

    "In its letter, FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for COVID-19," the company said in a statement. Humanigen expects an ongoing study to provide additional safety and efficacy data to support its new EUA request. The company filed its application with the FDA for emergency use of the drug in May, citing late-stage trial data.

  • A woman went viral on TikTok for deworming herself. Don't try this at home, doctor warns.

    An expert weighs in on why those at-home deworming methods may not be the best idea if you suspect you have worms.

  • Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Alrea

  • Infectious disease expert says White House 'caving to anxious Americans' on COVID-19 boosters

    Infectious disease expert says White House 'caving to anxious Americans' on COVID-19 boosters

  • These Are The Most Common COVID Booster Side Effects

    A third dose of the coronavirus vaccine could cause symptoms on par with previous shots. Here's what to expect.

  • ALQGC: QUORUM: Severe Patients See Greater Benefit

    By John Vandermosten, CFA EPA:ALQGC READ THE FULL ALQGC RESEARCH REPORT QUORUM Study Results Announcement Quantum Genomics S.A. (EPA:ALQGC) reported topline results for the QUORUM study which were presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress and announced in a press release on August 27, 2021. Professor Gilles Montalescot of Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital, Paris, France

  • Nova Mentis Expands Psilocybin Research Program Targets Obesity and Diabetes

    Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its psilocybin research and development program to target obesity and diabetes.

  • 3 High-Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    All three are rapidly expanding into their own corners of America's $4 trillion per year healthcare sector.