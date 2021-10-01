U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0080
    -0.2820 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,357.08
    +4,888.87 (+11.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Fenner™ Precision Polymers Advances Its Growth Strategy with the Acquisition of Metal Conveyor Belt Manufacturer, Lumsden Corporation

·3 min read

Based in Lancaster, Pa. for more than 45 years, Lumsden Corporation will remain a part of the Central Pennsylvania business economy, while expanding the portfolio of belting and high-value component (metal) solutions for Fenner™ Precision Polymers

Michelin North America (Canada) (CNW Group/Michelin North America (Canada) Inc.)
Michelin North America (Canada) (CNW Group/Michelin North America (Canada) Inc.)

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Fenner™ Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company and world leader in reinforced polymer technology, announces the acquisition of Lumsden Corporation, a leading manufacturer of industrial conveyor belting and wire cloth for the quarry and mining industry, as well as related solutions for a wide variety of applications including food processing, heat treating, mining, glass treating, printing and canning. The deal strengthens the position of Fenner Precision Polymers as a leading supplier of highly specialized conveying products and introduces new opportunities like metal screening for infrastructure, mining, and road applications.

"Strong potential growth, market share gains and an opportunity to expand into new belting markets are all compelling reasons why Lumsden Corporation will play a critical role in our strategy," said Jack Krecek, Divisional Managing Director, Fenner Precision Polymers. "Lumsden is not only a respected leader in the belting industry – and one that greatly adds to our product portfolio – it is also a longtime Lancaster institution, with a presence here of more than 45 years. Precision Polymers is looking forward to adding the Lumsden operations to our portfolio of businesses in Lancaster County and we warmly welcome all Lumsden employees to our family."

Lumsden Corporation has three major brand categories: Hoyt Wire Cloth, Wiremation Conveyor Belting and Flexx Flow. Hoyt Wire Cloth is largely used in crushed stone, sand and gravel, concrete and asphalt, coal, and recycling applications. Wiremation is focused on food processing, heat treating, fiberglass, glass, and steel applications. Flexx Flow serves food processing markets identical to Wiremation. Under the acquisition, all product brands will be retained and rolled up under the Fenner Precision Polymers portfolio of belting and high-value component solutions.

"Without question or reservation, this partnership is just the move we envisioned to take our business to the next level," said Glenn Farrell, CEO, Lumsden Corporation. "We've considered offers prior to this in the past, but always in the back of our mind was the thought of how ideal it would be to partner with Fenner, where we share the same location, similar markets, and the simple fact that they are such a trusted industry leader."

The acquisition of Lumsden Belting aids Fenner Precision Polymers in advancing its growth strategy and business objectives, which supports Michelin's growth objectives in markets "Beyond Tires." It expands core product offerings in belting and high-value components, which increases penetration in food processing and expands reach into other applications such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel which will likely find significant growth based on the infrastructure investments planned in the U.S. over the next decade. It also creates a natural extension into the company's R&D process with polymer development, providing opportunities to engineer next-generation materials.

ABOUT FENNER PRECISION POLYMERS
Fenner Precision Polymers is a Michelin Group Company. With over 900 employees worldwide, Fenner Precision Polymers is a trusted supplier of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The company's product lines support clients across a variety of industries including 3D printing, document handling, transportation, mining, agriculture, aerospace, climate control, material handling, food processing, and manufacturing. Product lines include, but are not limited to, coated fabrics and technical textiles, link belting for power transmission and conveying, keyless locking devices, Eagle polyurethane belting, silicone and organic rubber hoses, customized bearing solutions, and PowerMax composite products. Learn more about Fenner Precision Polymers and its subsidiaries, Fenner Drives, Fenner Precision, James Dawson, Fabri Cote, and MAV S.p.A.

SOURCE Michelin North America (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/01/c3866.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • Why SunPower Shares Jumped 12.3% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 12.3% in trading on Friday after announcing that it will join the S&P MidCap 400 next week. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy, which is being acquired by Cabot Oil & Gas, in the index. The reason shares often jump when announcements like this are made is because funds that follow an index like the S&P MidCap 400 will need to buy shares to get exposure to SunPower stock.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer Fall on Merck Covid-19 Pill News

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • 5 Reasons Lordstown Motors Stock Is Sinking Today

    The electric-vehicle start-up confirmed a deal with Foxconn, but the terms leave several unanswered questions.

  • Should I do that Roth conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, where I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am when I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue, it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Friday. Among the stocks that have the spotlight on them on Friday include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Netflix, […]

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Finding bargains in the market is a rarity these days, so you should load up on shares of these businesses if the opportunity presents itself.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • Why this billionaire investor is all in on one electric vehicle maker

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with investing pioneer Alec Gores of The Group about his latest playing on the future of the automobile.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Dutch Bros Stock: The Next Starbucks?

    A lesser-known brand going after a similar market, but with a twist, is Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The coffee/drink brand just went public through an initial public offering this September and is trying to grow rapidly, as Starbucks has across the United States. Is Dutch Bros the next Starbucks?