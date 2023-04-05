Fenplast expands its portfolio once again

CANDIAC, QC, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Fenplast, a leading company in the manufacture of doors and windows in Quebec, announced today that it has acquired, through its subsidiary Altek windows and doors, the company ADG doors and windows in Terrebonne, as well as a minority stake in Solarcom, a Quebec manufacturer of aluminum windows based in Beauceville.

Last month, Fenplast acquired a minority stake in Solarcom, a Quebec manufacturer specializing in the manufacture of custom-made aluminum fenestration products for commercial and residential customers.

In addition, on April 1, 2023, Fenplast completed the acquisition of ADG windows and doors, also a manufacturer of aluminum products, located in Terrebonne. The latter will continue its activities, namely the production of fenestration products for the commercial and institutional sectors. The acquisition of ADG will enable Fenplast to strengthen its presence in these two sectors.

"We are delighted to expand our portfolio of all-aluminum products through our stake in Solarcom, as well as welcoming ADG windows and doors to the larger Fenplast family," said Jean Marchand, President of Fenplast. "We are convinced that these acquisitions will allow us to better meet the needs of the industry and strengthen our position as a leader in the door and window sector in Quebec."

With these investments, Fenplast and its Altek division continue to grow and diversify their portfolio to offer complete solutions to their customers.

About Fenplast

Founded in 1989, Fenplast is a leader in window and door manufacturing in Quebec. Located in Candiac, the company relies on an extensive distribution network of over 80 independent specialized or owned dealers. The complete integration of manufacturing processes is what sets Fenplast apart from the competition.

The company continues to grow and now employs over 1,000 people dedicated to creating outstanding products in terms of both quality and energy efficiency. Visit www.fenplast.com

