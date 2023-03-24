U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

Fenris Achieves SOC2 Type II Compliance

PR Newswire
·2 min read

RICHMOND, Va., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a rigorous evaluation and auditing process, Fenris is pleased to announce it has achieved SOC 2® Type II certification for our Systems and Organization Controls.

Fenris Digital logo (PRNewsfoto/Fenris Digital)
Fenris Digital logo (PRNewsfoto/Fenris Digital)

Fenris offers next generation predictive scoring and data products which remove friction during quoting and enable more profitable growth for the insurance industry. Since launching its API services in 2020, Fenris has placed high emphasis on best practices for security and privacy for its real-time machine learning insights and data pre-fill services, and has enabled millions of applications for auto, home, life, and small business insurance.

"At Fenris, we prioritize security in all aspects of our operations. This is especially true when we use our proprietary data sets and machine learning platform to provide enhanced outcomes for our clients. We are constantly engaged in data ingestion, processing, analysis, and real-time recommendations," said Jay Bourland, CTO, Fenris.  "Achieving the SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates this priority and highlights our dedication to complying with the industry's most exacting benchmarks for data security, availability, and confidentiality."

"Fenris is focused on creating an industry leading, highly robust and real-time data enrichment and lead scoring platform.  Congratulations to our team for demonstrating that our services are in compliance with the highest security and data privacy regulations, ensuring a reliable experience for our partners," said Jen Linton, CEO, Fenris.

Fenris continues to grow within the insurance and financial services industries, partnering with top carriers, agencies, quoting platforms, and lead generators, to promote a more modern and efficient quoting process without sacrificing security. To learn more about Fenris, visit fenrisd.com.

About Fenris
Fenris Digital (Fenris) is an insurance data sourcing innovator. They offer a suite of predictive insights and data enrichment products which are delivered in real-time via their SOC 2-compliant API platform, enabling modern customer acquisition workflows across auto, home, life, and small commercial lines. For more information, please visit www.fenrisd.com.

Media Contact:
Spencer Loessberg
spencer.loessberg@fenrisd.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fenris-achieves-soc2-type-ii-compliance-301781030.html

SOURCE Fenris Digital

