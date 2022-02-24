U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Fenris Expands Growth and Partnership Capacities with New Hires

Fenris
·2 min read
Fenris
Fenris

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenris Digital (Fenris), an insurance data and insights provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Wootton as Head of Growth and Kelly Daniels as Director of Strategic Partnerships.

“I’m passionate about insurance and the idea of helping insurers work smarter and policyholders get the right coverage faster,” said Wootton, who started his 20+ year insurance career as a captive agent for Farmers Insurance, and most recently held positions as the CEO of Motion Auto and the VP for LeadCloud “During my career, I’ve personally visited over 2500 agencies and 200+ carriers and MGAs, and I’ve been responsible for growth in a highly-competitive environment many times. Joining Fenris is the right place for me to be able to drive innovation for clients and enable our insurer partners to get greater data insights and do better business.”

In his new role, Wootton will lead growth of Fenris’ predictive scoring vertical, to enable clients who buy, sell, or distribute leads for insurance products to do so profitably, and he will work to establish Fenris as the trusted third-party score delivered in real-time of a lead’s relevance, propensity to buy, and veracity.

Fenris’ new Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kelly Daniels, will be responsible for growing and managing the Fenris Digital partner channel. She will work with existing partners such as Socotra, ActiveProspect, Capgemini, Guidewire, DXC, and others to be announced, as well as identify and commercialize new partner agreements that enable innovation and digital transformation for clients.

“I bring proven strength building long-term, profitable relationships with strategic sales partners, including C-suite executives, leveraged to create additional business opportunities,” said Daniels, who began her career with PEAK Resources, Inc., guiding sales and marketing efforts with partners and more than tripling sales revenues in three years. More recently, she has held positions focused on partner relations with Precisely and Syncsort, where she was responsible for sales channels and driving new opportunities.

“I’m delighted to have Jason and Kelly join us at this time in our growth story,” said Jennifer Linton, Founder & CEO of Fenris. “Jason’s extensive experience and keen understanding of the need for applicant scoring insights and data is key to our successful rollout of our lead scoring vertical with clients and partners. And Kelly’s proven ability to forge growth partnerships while building strong and lasting relationship within the ecosystem plays directly into our growth plans for the next several years.”

About Fenris
Fenris Digital (Fenris) is an insurance data sourcing innovator delivering a suite of API-delivered, SOC2 compliant products which leverage well-established, proprietary data repositories for Predictive Scoring, Data Enrichment and Pre-fill, and Life Event Monitoring & Alerts (LEMA), to enable modern customer acquisition workflows across auto, home, life, and small commercial lines. For more information, please visit www.fenrisd.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597


