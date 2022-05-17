U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Fenris Partners With InsuranceGIG to Grow Data Integrations

·2 min read

Integration provides buyers with direct access to Fenris' data via their APIs integrated into InsuranceGIG's Data Fabric, available on a per transaction basis.

RICHMOND, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenris Digital (Fenris), an insurance data sourcing innovator providing a suite of API-delivered, SOC 2 compliant products, is pleased to announce a new partnership with InsuranceGIG, an API AppMarket that connects buyers and sellers as a better way to buy insurance technology, to provide commercial and property data prefill to agencies, wholesalers and carriers, and grow the InsuranceGIG ecosystem.

Fenris Digital logo (PRNewsfoto/Fenris Digital)
Fenris Digital logo (PRNewsfoto/Fenris Digital)

InsuranceGIG is designed to make buying and selling API-based services for insurance faster, cheaper, and risk-free. Buyers are able to get introduced to more services they otherwise would not, while enjoying transactional pricing, sampling services before purchasing an entire tech stack, no long-term contracts, and the ability to bundle APIs to create custom workflows.

"We're looking forward to sharing Fenris' extensive property and business data with InsuranceGIG's partners," said Michael Lebor, CEO of InsuranceGIG "APIs have made it easy for insurance providers to get access to new technology and data quickly, by integrating with multiple insurtechs through InsuranceGIG's AppMarket, those providers can customize their processes to save time in acquiring new customers."

Fenris utilizes data repositories of 255+ million adults, 130+ million households, 30+ million small businesses, and complete coverage of all properties in the U.S. to enable better customer acquisition for traditional, innovative, and embedded insurance providers. Fenris' predictive lead scoring and data prefill solutions consistently demonstrate a positive impact on conversion rates, decreased cost of acquisition, and reduced manual entry.

About Fenris

Fenris Digital (Fenris) is an insurance data sourcing innovator delivering a suite of API-delivered, SOC2 compliant products which leverage well-established, proprietary data repositories for Predictive Scoring, Data Enrichment and Pre-fill, and Life Event Monitoring & Alerts (LEMA), to enable modern customer acquisition workflows across auto, home, life, and small commercial lines. For more information, please visit www.fenrisd.com.

About InsuranceGIG

InsuranceGIG is an insurance technology AppMarket designed to make buying & selling insurance data & technology – faster, cheaper and risk-free. InsuranceGIG is positioned to become one of the top 10-20 platforms in the Insurance ecosystem that will establish and socialize the framework for collaboration across operations, technology, and data across multiple companies, across multiple lines of business. Visit insurancegig.com to learn more.

Contacts
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Tanya Kogan
215-939-3691
Email:

Kelly Daniels
Director of Strategic Alliances
303-359-7410

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fenris-partners-with-insurancegig-to-grow-data-integrations-301549265.html

SOURCE Fenris Digital

