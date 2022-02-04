U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.93
    +1.66 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2010
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,496.71
    +3,583.52 (+9.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.49
    +71.52 (+8.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

Fentura Financial, Inc.

Figure 1

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return
Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return
Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2021 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,342 and $16,579 for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

"I am pleased to report another quarter and year of strong financial performance,” stated Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO. “Loan growth and asset quality both remained solid through the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to our record earnings for the year and an ROA of 1.26% and NIM of 3.58%. Loan pipelines remain strong and should support solid performance in future periods. I continue to be impressed with our team's commitment to our mission and providing high quality community banking to the markets we serve, especially with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The completion of the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith allows Fentura to serve the banking needs of an expanded market area and we look forward to continuing and growing the long-standing relationships built on the fine service tradition of the Farmers State Bank of Munith’s team."

On December 1, 2021, the Corporation completed the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith ("FSB"), for cash consideration of $15,500, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated June 22, 2021, at which time FSB was merged into the Bank. Upon completion of the acquisition of FSB, the Corporation added total assets of $106,761, deposits of $96,169 and goodwill of $5,634. The Corporation's financials are inclusive of the impact related to the FSB acquisition.

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

Interest income

$

11,749

$

11,584

$

11,658

$

11,919

$

11,624

Interest expense

645

653

762

676

972

Net interest income

11,104

10,931

10,896

11,243

10,652

Provision for loan losses

38

(436

)

6

212

982

Noninterest income

3,097

2,899

4,230

3,854

4,676

Noninterest expenses

9,957

9,453

9,222

9,031

10,971

Federal income tax expense

864

958

1,172

1,198

642

Net income

$

3,342

$

3,855

$

4,726

$

4,656

$

2,733

PER SHARE

Earnings

$

0.74

$

0.84

$

1.02

$

1.00

$

0.58

Dividends

$

0.080

$

0.080

$

0.080

$

0.080

$

0.075

Tangible book value(1)

$

25.43

$

26.53

$

25.73

$

24.75

$

23.88

Quoted market value

High

$

28.28

$

26.25

$

27.40

$

24.75

$

22.25

Low

$

25.75

$

25.60

$

23.55

$

21.90

$

16.93

Close(1)

$

28.28

$

25.75

$

26.00

$

23.30

$

22.00

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

0.98

%

1.16

%

1.45

%

1.50

%

0.84

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.56

%

12.26

%

15.64

%

15.86

%

9.27

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

10.87

%

12.63

%

16.12

%

16.38

%

9.58

%

Efficiency ratio

70.11

%

68.35

%

60.97

%

59.82

%

71.57

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

3.67

%

3.69

%

3.79

%

4.01

%

3.75

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

0.33

%

0.34

%

0.41

%

0.37

%

0.50

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

3.47

%

3.48

%

3.55

%

3.79

%

3.44

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

Total investment securities

$

164,942

$

138,476

$

129,944

$

89,772

$

76,111

Gross loans

$

1,100,092

$

1,015,177

$

986,358

$

1,028,117

$

1,066,562

Total assets

$

1,417,931

$

1,329,300

$

1,309,685

$

1,303,175

$

1,251,446

Total deposits

$

1,228,298

$

1,144,291

$

1,126,496

$

1,122,508

$

1,071,976

Borrowed funds

$

50,000

$

50,000

$

49,500

$

49,000

$

49,000

Total shareholders' equity

$

124,455

$

124,809

$

122,986

$

119,360

$

115,868

Net loans to total deposits

88.71

%

87.80

%

86.60

%

90.60

%

98.48

%

Common shares outstanding

4,496,701

4,569,955

4,638,614

4,673,932

4,694,275

QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

Total assets

$

1,353,694

$

1,323,912

$

1,309,942

$

1,259,119

$

1,288,199

Earning assets

$

1,273,650

$

1,248,018

$

1,234,827

$

1,206,411

$

1,235,895

Interest bearing liabilities

$

773,082

$

756,545

$

753,706

$

735,159

$

773,132

Total shareholders' equity

$

125,500

$

124,720

$

121,235

$

119,034

$

117,263

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

121,933

$

121,120

$

117,567

$

115,298

$

113,444

Earned common shares outstanding

4,520,962

4,582,401

4,644,833

4,664,893

4,682,063

Unvested stock grants

20,671

20,671

20,671

21,922

14,208

Total common shares outstanding

4,541,633

4,603,072

4,665,504

4,686,815

4,696,271

ASSET QUALITY(1)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.18

%

0.82

%

0.87

%

0.79

%

0.75

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.17

%

0.63

%

0.66

%

0.62

%

0.64

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

0.95

%

1.03

%

1.09

%

1.08

%

1.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans

0.96

%

1.04

%

1.14

%

1.23

%

1.23

%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

Total capital to risk weighted assets

12.23

%

13.63

%

14.35

%

15.02

%

15.14

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

11.31

%

12.64

%

13.27

%

13.84

%

13.93

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

10.09

%

11.33

%

11.87

%

12.34

%

12.38

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.14

%

10.21

%

10.19

%

10.31

%

9.80

%

(1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve month periods ended:

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

Interest income

$

46,910

$

45,979

$

43,541

$

36,350

$

30,111

Interest expense

2,736

5,924

8,627

5,827

3,120

Net interest income

44,174

40,055

34,914

30,523

26,991

Provision for loan losses

(180

)

5,634

1,335

1,057

609

Noninterest income

14,080

19,640

8,163

8,277

8,988

Noninterest expenses

37,663

34,684

27,223

25,310

23,818

Federal income tax expense

4,192

3,913

2,941

2,319

2,876

Net income

$

16,579

$

15,464

$

11,578

$

10,114

$

8,676

PER SHARE

Earnings

$

3.60

$

3.31

$

2.49

$

2.65

$

2.39

Dividends

$

0.320

$

0.300

$

0.280

$

0.240

$

0.200

Tangible book value(1)

$

25.43

$

23.88

$

20.87

$

18.32

$

14.96

Quoted market value

High

$

28.28

$

26.00

$

25.50

$

23.00

$

20.65

Low

$

21.90

$

12.55

$

20.05

$

18.88

$

15.10

Close(1)

$

28.28

$

22.00

$

25.23

$

21.00

$

18.88

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

1.26

%

1.29

%

1.20

%

1.20

%

1.19

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.52

%

14.05

%

12.02

%

15.05

%

15.38

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

13.93

%

14.57

%

12.59

%

16.23

%

16.63

%

Efficiency ratio

64.65

%

58.10

%

63.20

%

65.23

%

66.20

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

3.80

%

4.01

%

4.77

%

4.57

%

4.55

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

0.36

%

0.82

%

1.41

%

1.07

%

0.65

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

3.58

%

3.50

%

3.83

%

3.84

%

4.08

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

Total investment securities

$

164,942

$

76,111

$

61,621

$

94,721

$

55,323

Gross loans

$

1,100,092

$

1,066,562

$

870,555

$

772,227

$

672,530

Total assets

$

1,417,931

$

1,251,446

$

1,034,759

$

926,450

$

781,443

Total deposits

$

1,228,298

$

1,071,976

$

863,102

$

763,124

$

673,505

Borrowed funds

$

50,000

$

49,000

$

61,500

$

69,000

$

46,000

Total shareholders' equity

$

124,455

$

115,868

$

101,444

$

89,516

$

59,447

Net loans to total deposits

88.71

%

98.48

%

100.19

%

100.60

%

99.32

%

Common shares outstanding

4,496,701

4,694,275

4,664,369

4,636,455

3,631,933

YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

Total assets

$

1,311,673

$

1,200,605

$

961,586

$

844,673

$

730,974

Earning assets

$

1,237,755

$

1,147,570

$

913,574

$

796,283

$

698,753

Interest bearing liabilities

$

754,622

$

726,869

$

612,549

$

544,344

$

485,522

Total shareholders' equity

$

122,629

$

110,094

$

96,358

$

67,192

$

56,429

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

118,986

$

106,140

$

91,994

$

62,329

$

52,181

Earned common shares outstanding

4,603,259

4,669,979

4,643,955

3,811,677

3,625,568

Unvested stock grants

20,984

14,027

9,917

756

Total common shares outstanding

4,624,243

4,684,006

4,653,872

3,812,433

3,625,568

ASSET QUALITY(1)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.18

%

0.75

%

0.17

%

0.14

%

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.17

%

0.64

%

0.14

%

0.12

%

0.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

0.95

%

1.02

%

0.67

%

0.58

%

0.54

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans

0.96

%

1.23

%

0.67

%

0.58

%

0.54

%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

Total capital to risk weighted assets

12.23

%

15.14

%

14.03

%

14.00

%

10.93

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

11.31

%

13.93

%

13.33

%

13.40

%

10.39

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

10.09

%

12.38

%

11.64

%

11.52

%

8.27

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.14

%

9.80

%

11.20

%

10.92

%

8.98

%

(1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

GAAP net income

$

3,342

$

3,855

$

4,726

$

4,656

$

2,733

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

Accretion on purchased loans

(154

)

(152

)

(152

)

(151

)

(82

)

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

54

54

53

54

71

Amortization on acquired time deposits

2

2

2

2

5

Other acquisition related expenses

178

51

Total acquisition related items (net of tax)

80

(45

)

(97

)

(95

)

(6

)

Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

FHLB prepayment penalties

1,507

Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction

Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments

Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual

265

Net gain from COLI death benefit

Prepayment penalties collected

(65

)

(33

)

(17

)

(97

)

Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment)

(188

)

Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

(65

)

(33

)

(17

)

1,487

Adjusted net income from operations

$

3,422

$

3,745

$

4,596

$

4,544

$

4,214

GAAP net interest income

$

11,104

$

10,931

$

10,896

$

11,243

$

10,652

Accretion on purchased loans

(195

)

(192

)

(192

)

(191

)

(104

)

Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual

335

Prepayment penalties collected

(115

)

(82

)

(42

)

(21

)

(123

)

Amortization on acquired time deposits

3

3

3

3

6

Adjusted net interest income

$

10,797

$

10,660

$

10,665

$

11,034

$

10,766

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Based on adjusted net income from operations

Earnings per share

$

0.76

$

0.82

$

0.99

$

0.97

$

0.90

Return on average assets

1.00

%

1.12

%

1.41

%

1.46

%

1.30

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.82

%

11.91

%

15.21

%

15.48

%

14.30

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

11.13

%

12.27

%

15.68

%

15.98

%

14.78

%

Efficiency ratio

68.98

%

68.74

%

61.46

%

60.20

%

59.02

%

Based on adjusted net interest income

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

3.61

%

3.60

%

3.72

%

3.94

%

3.78

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

0.33

%

0.34

%

0.41

%

0.37

%

0.50

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

3.40

%

3.39

%

3.47

%

3.71

%

3.47

%


Year to Date December 31

Variance

2021

2020

Amount

%

GAAP net income

$

16,579

$

15,464

$

1,115

7.21

%

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

Accretion on purchased loans

(609

)

(516

)

(93

)

18.02

%

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

215

285

(70

)

(24.56)%

Amortization on acquired time deposits

8

18

(10

)

(55.56)%

Other acquisition related expenses

229

229

N/M

Total acquisition related items (net of tax)

(157

)

(213

)

56

(26.29)%

Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

FHLB prepayment penalties

1,507

(1,507

)

(100.00)%

Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottAmazon Surges to Add $135 Billion in Wild

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies...

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were lower in early-afternoon trading on Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 10.7% from Thursday's closing price. Ford reported its fourth-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Thursday, and they were hit and miss -- at least from Wall Street's perspective.

  • 14 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The S&P 500's sell-off in 2021 is getting uncomfortable for most. But look down just one layer, and you'll see more pain.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • The problem with Amazon stock, according to a technical strategist

    Irusha Peiris, O'Neil Global Advisors Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide technical analysis on tech stocks, Amazon shares, agriculture commodities, and the oil market.

  • Meta stock plunge is not a surprise given valuation compared to Berkshire Hathaway and others, asset manager says

    Principal & Portfolio Manager at Boyar Asset Management Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta stock dip, growth vs. value, Big Tech, and the 2022 for value stock.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Popped Today

    Unity beat earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 last night, reporting a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.05 per share, which was $0.02 better than the $0.07 loss analysts had expected. For one thing, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Unity's loss for the fourth quarter was not $0.05 -- but $0.56 per share, and this was 81% worse than last-year's Q4 loss. On the other hand, while Unity remained GAAP unprofitable in Q4, sales for the fiscal fourth quarter leapt 43% year over year.

  • Ford stock dips on disappointing earnings, inflation squeezes Clorox margins

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock declining after lower-than-expected earnings and Clorox shares plummeting after the company said margins would take a hit due to inflation.

  • Unity Software Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) stock soared as much as 18.5% on Friday after the 3D-software platform company reported a big sales beat -- $315.9 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, versus the $295.5 million that Wall Street had anticipated -- and a smaller than expected pro forma loss as well, of only $0.05 per share. Investors were clearly elated by the size of the sales beat, and not one bit upset that Unity had lost money in the quarter. Indeed, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Unity's loss for the fourth quarter was not $0.05 -- but $0.56 per share, or 81% more money than the company lost one year ago.

  • Why Roblox Stock Plunged 36% in January

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) plunged 36.2% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Over a single year (a short time horizon), a stock's valuation was the primary driver of stock performance, according to a study of stocks from 1990 to 2009 by Boston Consulting Group. Both announcements whacked pricy stocks like Roblox.

  • Why Upstart Stock Fell 28% Last Month

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 28% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions in an attempt to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the lending process. For this reason, it was good to see the company announce partnerships with AgFed Credit Union and Corning Credit Union in January.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • How You Should Think About Enterprise's Big Acquisition

    Here's a look at Enterprise's acquisition and what it might mean for the future. In early January, midstream master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners agreed to acquire privately-held Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Navitas owns 1,750 miles of pipelines and cryogenic natural gas processing facilities that, upon completion of a major project in 2022, will have over 1 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity.

  • An Analysis of Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Peers, as well as the Possibility of Unlocking Value

    Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been on a rocky path in the last few years, and the stock reflects a lack of investor confidence. In the last five years, the share has grown only 14%, while the last year, saw a 4.6% growth. In a case like this, investors usually stay away - However, some like to evaluate the potential for a company to "flip" and unlock value.

  • Can General Electric Be Great Again?

    If you're a millennial or older, you probably have at least a faint memory of the days that industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) was one of the world's largest, most influential companies. The company was a $400 billion titan before the financial crisis in 2008-2009 brought GE to its knees, where it's struggled to get up from ever since. General Electric recently reported 2021 Q4 earnings, showing that its financials seem to be improving.

  • Why Snap Exploded 50% Higher Today

    Shares of Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were soaring Friday morning, up as much as 54.9% at one point before settling into a 45% gain as of this writing. Of course, the stock had fallen more than 20% yesterday, in sympathy with other social media stocks, amid lackluster earnings from a certain large peer. For the fourth quarter, Snap reported sizzling 42% revenue growth to nearly $1.3 billion, much more than the $1.2 billion expected.

  • Kohl's takes 'poison pill' to thwart hostile takeover

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market and takes a look at Amazon's surging shares and Kohl's rallying stocks.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.