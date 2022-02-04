Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings
Figure 1
Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2021 presentation.
FENTON, Mich., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,342 and $16,579 for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
"I am pleased to report another quarter and year of strong financial performance,” stated Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO. “Loan growth and asset quality both remained solid through the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to our record earnings for the year and an ROA of 1.26% and NIM of 3.58%. Loan pipelines remain strong and should support solid performance in future periods. I continue to be impressed with our team's commitment to our mission and providing high quality community banking to the markets we serve, especially with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The completion of the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith allows Fentura to serve the banking needs of an expanded market area and we look forward to continuing and growing the long-standing relationships built on the fine service tradition of the Farmers State Bank of Munith’s team."
On December 1, 2021, the Corporation completed the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith ("FSB"), for cash consideration of $15,500, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated June 22, 2021, at which time FSB was merged into the Bank. Upon completion of the acquisition of FSB, the Corporation added total assets of $106,761, deposits of $96,169 and goodwill of $5,634. The Corporation's financials are inclusive of the impact related to the FSB acquisition.
Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
11,749
$
11,584
$
11,658
$
11,919
$
11,624
Interest expense
645
653
762
676
972
Net interest income
11,104
10,931
10,896
11,243
10,652
Provision for loan losses
38
(436
)
6
212
982
Noninterest income
3,097
2,899
4,230
3,854
4,676
Noninterest expenses
9,957
9,453
9,222
9,031
10,971
Federal income tax expense
864
958
1,172
1,198
642
Net income
$
3,342
$
3,855
$
4,726
$
4,656
$
2,733
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
0.74
$
0.84
$
1.02
$
1.00
$
0.58
Dividends
$
0.080
$
0.080
$
0.080
$
0.080
$
0.075
Tangible book value(1)
$
25.43
$
26.53
$
25.73
$
24.75
$
23.88
Quoted market value
High
$
28.28
$
26.25
$
27.40
$
24.75
$
22.25
Low
$
25.75
$
25.60
$
23.55
$
21.90
$
16.93
Close(1)
$
28.28
$
25.75
$
26.00
$
23.30
$
22.00
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.98
%
1.16
%
1.45
%
1.50
%
0.84
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.56
%
12.26
%
15.64
%
15.86
%
9.27
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
10.87
%
12.63
%
16.12
%
16.38
%
9.58
%
Efficiency ratio
70.11
%
68.35
%
60.97
%
59.82
%
71.57
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.67
%
3.69
%
3.79
%
4.01
%
3.75
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.41
%
0.37
%
0.50
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.47
%
3.48
%
3.55
%
3.79
%
3.44
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
164,942
$
138,476
$
129,944
$
89,772
$
76,111
Gross loans
$
1,100,092
$
1,015,177
$
986,358
$
1,028,117
$
1,066,562
Total assets
$
1,417,931
$
1,329,300
$
1,309,685
$
1,303,175
$
1,251,446
Total deposits
$
1,228,298
$
1,144,291
$
1,126,496
$
1,122,508
$
1,071,976
Borrowed funds
$
50,000
$
50,000
$
49,500
$
49,000
$
49,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
124,455
$
124,809
$
122,986
$
119,360
$
115,868
Net loans to total deposits
88.71
%
87.80
%
86.60
%
90.60
%
98.48
%
Common shares outstanding
4,496,701
4,569,955
4,638,614
4,673,932
4,694,275
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,353,694
$
1,323,912
$
1,309,942
$
1,259,119
$
1,288,199
Earning assets
$
1,273,650
$
1,248,018
$
1,234,827
$
1,206,411
$
1,235,895
Interest bearing liabilities
$
773,082
$
756,545
$
753,706
$
735,159
$
773,132
Total shareholders' equity
$
125,500
$
124,720
$
121,235
$
119,034
$
117,263
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
121,933
$
121,120
$
117,567
$
115,298
$
113,444
Earned common shares outstanding
4,520,962
4,582,401
4,644,833
4,664,893
4,682,063
Unvested stock grants
20,671
20,671
20,671
21,922
14,208
Total common shares outstanding
4,541,633
4,603,072
4,665,504
4,686,815
4,696,271
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.18
%
0.82
%
0.87
%
0.79
%
0.75
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.63
%
0.66
%
0.62
%
0.64
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.95
%
1.03
%
1.09
%
1.08
%
1.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
0.96
%
1.04
%
1.14
%
1.23
%
1.23
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
12.23
%
13.63
%
14.35
%
15.02
%
15.14
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
11.31
%
12.64
%
13.27
%
13.84
%
13.93
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
10.09
%
11.33
%
11.87
%
12.34
%
12.38
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.14
%
10.21
%
10.19
%
10.31
%
9.80
%
(1)At end of period
The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve month periods ended:
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
46,910
$
45,979
$
43,541
$
36,350
$
30,111
Interest expense
2,736
5,924
8,627
5,827
3,120
Net interest income
44,174
40,055
34,914
30,523
26,991
Provision for loan losses
(180
)
5,634
1,335
1,057
609
Noninterest income
14,080
19,640
8,163
8,277
8,988
Noninterest expenses
37,663
34,684
27,223
25,310
23,818
Federal income tax expense
4,192
3,913
2,941
2,319
2,876
Net income
$
16,579
$
15,464
$
11,578
$
10,114
$
8,676
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
3.60
$
3.31
$
2.49
$
2.65
$
2.39
Dividends
$
0.320
$
0.300
$
0.280
$
0.240
$
0.200
Tangible book value(1)
$
25.43
$
23.88
$
20.87
$
18.32
$
14.96
Quoted market value
High
$
28.28
$
26.00
$
25.50
$
23.00
$
20.65
Low
$
21.90
$
12.55
$
20.05
$
18.88
$
15.10
Close(1)
$
28.28
$
22.00
$
25.23
$
21.00
$
18.88
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.26
%
1.29
%
1.20
%
1.20
%
1.19
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
13.52
%
14.05
%
12.02
%
15.05
%
15.38
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
13.93
%
14.57
%
12.59
%
16.23
%
16.63
%
Efficiency ratio
64.65
%
58.10
%
63.20
%
65.23
%
66.20
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.80
%
4.01
%
4.77
%
4.57
%
4.55
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.36
%
0.82
%
1.41
%
1.07
%
0.65
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.58
%
3.50
%
3.83
%
3.84
%
4.08
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
164,942
$
76,111
$
61,621
$
94,721
$
55,323
Gross loans
$
1,100,092
$
1,066,562
$
870,555
$
772,227
$
672,530
Total assets
$
1,417,931
$
1,251,446
$
1,034,759
$
926,450
$
781,443
Total deposits
$
1,228,298
$
1,071,976
$
863,102
$
763,124
$
673,505
Borrowed funds
$
50,000
$
49,000
$
61,500
$
69,000
$
46,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
124,455
$
115,868
$
101,444
$
89,516
$
59,447
Net loans to total deposits
88.71
%
98.48
%
100.19
%
100.60
%
99.32
%
Common shares outstanding
4,496,701
4,694,275
4,664,369
4,636,455
3,631,933
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,311,673
$
1,200,605
$
961,586
$
844,673
$
730,974
Earning assets
$
1,237,755
$
1,147,570
$
913,574
$
796,283
$
698,753
Interest bearing liabilities
$
754,622
$
726,869
$
612,549
$
544,344
$
485,522
Total shareholders' equity
$
122,629
$
110,094
$
96,358
$
67,192
$
56,429
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
118,986
$
106,140
$
91,994
$
62,329
$
52,181
Earned common shares outstanding
4,603,259
4,669,979
4,643,955
3,811,677
3,625,568
Unvested stock grants
20,984
14,027
9,917
756
—
Total common shares outstanding
4,624,243
4,684,006
4,653,872
3,812,433
3,625,568
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.18
%
0.75
%
0.17
%
0.14
%
—
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.64
%
0.14
%
0.12
%
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.95
%
1.02
%
0.67
%
0.58
%
0.54
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
0.96
%
1.23
%
0.67
%
0.58
%
0.54
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
12.23
%
15.14
%
14.03
%
14.00
%
10.93
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
11.31
%
13.93
%
13.33
%
13.40
%
10.39
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
10.09
%
12.38
%
11.64
%
11.52
%
8.27
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.14
%
9.80
%
11.20
%
10.92
%
8.98
%
(1)At end of period
Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis
Quarter to Date
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
GAAP net income
$
3,342
$
3,855
$
4,726
$
4,656
$
2,733
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(154
)
(152
)
(152
)
(151
)
(82
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
54
54
53
54
71
Amortization on acquired time deposits
2
2
2
2
5
Other acquisition related expenses
178
51
—
—
—
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
80
(45
)
(97
)
(95
)
(6
)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
FHLB prepayment penalties
—
—
—
—
1,507
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
—
—
—
—
—
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
—
—
—
—
—
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
—
—
—
—
265
Net gain from COLI death benefit
—
—
—
—
—
Prepayment penalties collected
—
(65
)
(33
)
(17
)
(97
)
Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment)
—
—
—
—
(188
)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
—
(65
)
(33
)
(17
)
1,487
Adjusted net income from operations
$
3,422
$
3,745
$
4,596
$
4,544
$
4,214
GAAP net interest income
$
11,104
$
10,931
$
10,896
$
11,243
$
10,652
Accretion on purchased loans
(195
)
(192
)
(192
)
(191
)
(104
)
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
—
—
—
—
335
Prepayment penalties collected
(115
)
(82
)
(42
)
(21
)
(123
)
Amortization on acquired time deposits
3
3
3
3
6
Adjusted net interest income
$
10,797
$
10,660
$
10,665
$
11,034
$
10,766
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
0.76
$
0.82
$
0.99
$
0.97
$
0.90
Return on average assets
1.00
%
1.12
%
1.41
%
1.46
%
1.30
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.82
%
11.91
%
15.21
%
15.48
%
14.30
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
11.13
%
12.27
%
15.68
%
15.98
%
14.78
%
Efficiency ratio
68.98
%
68.74
%
61.46
%
60.20
%
59.02
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.61
%
3.60
%
3.72
%
3.94
%
3.78
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.41
%
0.37
%
0.50
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.40
%
3.39
%
3.47
%
3.71
%
3.47
%
Year to Date December 31
Variance
2021
2020
Amount
%
GAAP net income
$
16,579
$
15,464
$
1,115
7.21
%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(609
)
(516
)
(93
)
18.02
%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
215
285
(70
)
(24.56)%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
8
18
(10
)
(55.56)%
Other acquisition related expenses
229
—
229
N/M
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
(157
)
(213
)
56
(26.29)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
FHLB prepayment penalties
—
1,507
(1,507
)
(100.00)%
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
—