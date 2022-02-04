Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

Figure 1

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2021 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,342 and $16,579 for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.



"I am pleased to report another quarter and year of strong financial performance,” stated Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO. “Loan growth and asset quality both remained solid through the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to our record earnings for the year and an ROA of 1.26% and NIM of 3.58%. Loan pipelines remain strong and should support solid performance in future periods. I continue to be impressed with our team's commitment to our mission and providing high quality community banking to the markets we serve, especially with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The completion of the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith allows Fentura to serve the banking needs of an expanded market area and we look forward to continuing and growing the long-standing relationships built on the fine service tradition of the Farmers State Bank of Munith’s team."

On December 1, 2021, the Corporation completed the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith ("FSB"), for cash consideration of $15,500, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated June 22, 2021, at which time FSB was merged into the Bank. Upon completion of the acquisition of FSB, the Corporation added total assets of $106,761, deposits of $96,169 and goodwill of $5,634. The Corporation's financials are inclusive of the impact related to the FSB acquisition.

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,749 $ 11,584 $ 11,658 $ 11,919 $ 11,624 Interest expense 645 653 762 676 972 Net interest income 11,104 10,931 10,896 11,243 10,652 Provision for loan losses 38 (436 ) 6 212 982 Noninterest income 3,097 2,899 4,230 3,854 4,676 Noninterest expenses 9,957 9,453 9,222 9,031 10,971 Federal income tax expense 864 958 1,172 1,198 642 Net income $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 $ 4,656 $ 2,733 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.74 $ 0.84 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 $ 0.58 Dividends $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.075 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.43 $ 26.53 $ 25.73 $ 24.75 $ 23.88 Quoted market value High $ 28.28 $ 26.25 $ 27.40 $ 24.75 $ 22.25 Low $ 25.75 $ 25.60 $ 23.55 $ 21.90 $ 16.93 Close(1) $ 28.28 $ 25.75 $ 26.00 $ 23.30 $ 22.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.16 % 1.45 % 1.50 % 0.84 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.56 % 12.26 % 15.64 % 15.86 % 9.27 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 10.87 % 12.63 % 16.12 % 16.38 % 9.58 % Efficiency ratio 70.11 % 68.35 % 60.97 % 59.82 % 71.57 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.79 % 4.01 % 3.75 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.50 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.79 % 3.44 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 164,942 $ 138,476 $ 129,944 $ 89,772 $ 76,111 Gross loans $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 $ 1,066,562 Total assets $ 1,417,931 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,251,446 Total deposits $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 $ 1,071,976 Borrowed funds $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 49,500 $ 49,000 $ 49,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 124,455 $ 124,809 $ 122,986 $ 119,360 $ 115,868 Net loans to total deposits 88.71 % 87.80 % 86.60 % 90.60 % 98.48 % Common shares outstanding 4,496,701 4,569,955 4,638,614 4,673,932 4,694,275 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 $ 1,309,942 $ 1,259,119 $ 1,288,199 Earning assets $ 1,273,650 $ 1,248,018 $ 1,234,827 $ 1,206,411 $ 1,235,895 Interest bearing liabilities $ 773,082 $ 756,545 $ 753,706 $ 735,159 $ 773,132 Total shareholders' equity $ 125,500 $ 124,720 $ 121,235 $ 119,034 $ 117,263 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 121,933 $ 121,120 $ 117,567 $ 115,298 $ 113,444 Earned common shares outstanding 4,520,962 4,582,401 4,644,833 4,664,893 4,682,063 Unvested stock grants 20,671 20,671 20,671 21,922 14,208 Total common shares outstanding 4,541,633 4,603,072 4,665,504 4,686,815 4,696,271 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.18 % 0.82 % 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.75 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.62 % 0.64 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.23 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.23 % 13.63 % 14.35 % 15.02 % 15.14 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.31 % 12.64 % 13.27 % 13.84 % 13.93 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.09 % 11.33 % 11.87 % 12.34 % 12.38 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.14 % 10.21 % 10.19 % 10.31 % 9.80 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve month periods ended:

12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 46,910 $ 45,979 $ 43,541 $ 36,350 $ 30,111 Interest expense 2,736 5,924 8,627 5,827 3,120 Net interest income 44,174 40,055 34,914 30,523 26,991 Provision for loan losses (180 ) 5,634 1,335 1,057 609 Noninterest income 14,080 19,640 8,163 8,277 8,988 Noninterest expenses 37,663 34,684 27,223 25,310 23,818 Federal income tax expense 4,192 3,913 2,941 2,319 2,876 Net income $ 16,579 $ 15,464 $ 11,578 $ 10,114 $ 8,676 PER SHARE Earnings $ 3.60 $ 3.31 $ 2.49 $ 2.65 $ 2.39 Dividends $ 0.320 $ 0.300 $ 0.280 $ 0.240 $ 0.200 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.43 $ 23.88 $ 20.87 $ 18.32 $ 14.96 Quoted market value High $ 28.28 $ 26.00 $ 25.50 $ 23.00 $ 20.65 Low $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 15.10 Close(1) $ 28.28 $ 22.00 $ 25.23 $ 21.00 $ 18.88 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.19 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.52 % 14.05 % 12.02 % 15.05 % 15.38 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.93 % 14.57 % 12.59 % 16.23 % 16.63 % Efficiency ratio 64.65 % 58.10 % 63.20 % 65.23 % 66.20 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.80 % 4.01 % 4.77 % 4.57 % 4.55 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.36 % 0.82 % 1.41 % 1.07 % 0.65 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.83 % 3.84 % 4.08 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 164,942 $ 76,111 $ 61,621 $ 94,721 $ 55,323 Gross loans $ 1,100,092 $ 1,066,562 $ 870,555 $ 772,227 $ 672,530 Total assets $ 1,417,931 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,034,759 $ 926,450 $ 781,443 Total deposits $ 1,228,298 $ 1,071,976 $ 863,102 $ 763,124 $ 673,505 Borrowed funds $ 50,000 $ 49,000 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 46,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 124,455 $ 115,868 $ 101,444 $ 89,516 $ 59,447 Net loans to total deposits 88.71 % 98.48 % 100.19 % 100.60 % 99.32 % Common shares outstanding 4,496,701 4,694,275 4,664,369 4,636,455 3,631,933 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,311,673 $ 1,200,605 $ 961,586 $ 844,673 $ 730,974 Earning assets $ 1,237,755 $ 1,147,570 $ 913,574 $ 796,283 $ 698,753 Interest bearing liabilities $ 754,622 $ 726,869 $ 612,549 $ 544,344 $ 485,522 Total shareholders' equity $ 122,629 $ 110,094 $ 96,358 $ 67,192 $ 56,429 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 118,986 $ 106,140 $ 91,994 $ 62,329 $ 52,181 Earned common shares outstanding 4,603,259 4,669,979 4,643,955 3,811,677 3,625,568 Unvested stock grants 20,984 14,027 9,917 756 — Total common shares outstanding 4,624,243 4,684,006 4,653,872 3,812,433 3,625,568 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.18 % 0.75 % 0.17 % 0.14 % — % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.64 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.96 % 1.23 % 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.54 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.23 % 15.14 % 14.03 % 14.00 % 10.93 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.31 % 13.93 % 13.33 % 13.40 % 10.39 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.09 % 12.38 % 11.64 % 11.52 % 8.27 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.14 % 9.80 % 11.20 % 10.92 % 8.98 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 GAAP net income $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 $ 4,656 $ 2,733 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (154 ) (152 ) (152 ) (151 ) (82 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 54 54 53 54 71 Amortization on acquired time deposits 2 2 2 2 5 Other acquisition related expenses 178 51 — — — Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 80 (45 ) (97 ) (95 ) (6 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) FHLB prepayment penalties — — — — 1,507 Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — — — — — Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments — — — — — Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — — — 265 Net gain from COLI death benefit — — — — — Prepayment penalties collected — (65 ) (33 ) (17 ) (97 ) Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment) — — — — (188 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) — (65 ) (33 ) (17 ) 1,487 Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,422 $ 3,745 $ 4,596 $ 4,544 $ 4,214 GAAP net interest income $ 11,104 $ 10,931 $ 10,896 $ 11,243 $ 10,652 Accretion on purchased loans (195 ) (192 ) (192 ) (191 ) (104 ) Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — — — 335 Prepayment penalties collected (115 ) (82 ) (42 ) (21 ) (123 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 3 3 3 3 6 Adjusted net interest income $ 10,797 $ 10,660 $ 10,665 $ 11,034 $ 10,766 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 0.90 Return on average assets 1.00 % 1.12 % 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.30 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.82 % 11.91 % 15.21 % 15.48 % 14.30 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.13 % 12.27 % 15.68 % 15.98 % 14.78 % Efficiency ratio 68.98 % 68.74 % 61.46 % 60.20 % 59.02 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.94 % 3.78 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.50 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.40 % 3.39 % 3.47 % 3.71 % 3.47 %



