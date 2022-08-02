Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Fentura Financial, Inc.

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2022 presentation.

Figure 1

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

FENTON, Mich., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FENTON, MICHIGAN, August 2, 2022 - Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,476 and $6,560 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.



Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Operating results for the second quarter of 2022 were solid, led by strong commercial and residential mortgage loan growth. Despite a challenging market, the lending teams strengthened loan pipelines and increased loans by $93.5 million, or 8.21%, during the period as they continue to expand client relationships. I am pleased with our results and the team’s commitment to serve our clients and local communities."

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 13,411 $ 12,301 $ 11,749 $ 11,584 $ 11,658 Interest expense 785 599 645 653 762 Net interest income 12,626 11,702 11,104 10,931 10,896 Provision for loan losses 525 502 38 (436 ) 6 Noninterest income 2,778 2,792 3,097 2,899 4,230 Noninterest expenses 10,544 10,151 9,957 9,453 9,222 Federal income tax expense 859 757 864 958 1,172 Net income $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.74 $ 0.84 $ 1.02 Dividends $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.53 $ 24.97 $ 25.43 $ 26.53 $ 25.73 Quoted market value High $ 27.85 $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.25 $ 27.40 Low $ 24.40 $ 27.10 $ 25.75 $ 25.60 $ 23.55 Close(1) $ 25.00 $ 27.90 $ 28.28 $ 25.75 $ 26.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.86 % 0.98 % 1.16 % 1.45 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.56 % 10.53 % 10.56 % 12.26 % 15.64 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.60 % 11.49 % 10.87 % 12.63 % 16.12 % Efficiency ratio 68.45 % 70.04 % 70.11 % 68.35 % 60.97 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.96 % 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.79 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.55 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 136,725 $ 151,579 $ 164,942 $ 138,476 $ 129,944 Gross loans $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 Total assets $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 Total deposits $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 Borrowed funds $ 111,000 $ 52,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 49,500 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,566 $ 121,346 $ 124,455 $ 124,809 $ 122,986 Net loans to total deposits 99.22 % 90.06 % 88.71 % 87.80 % 86.60 % Common shares outstanding 4,429,357 4,459,544 4,496,701 4,569,955 4,638,614 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,449,874 $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 $ 1,309,942 Earning assets $ 1,360,658 $ 1,348,647 $ 1,273,650 $ 1,248,018 $ 1,234,827 Interest bearing liabilities $ 826,708 $ 831,200 $ 773,082 $ 756,545 $ 753,706 Total shareholders' equity $ 120,659 $ 118,759 $ 125,500 $ 124,720 $ 121,235 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 110,686 $ 108,862 $ 121,933 $ 121,120 $ 117,567 Earned common shares outstanding 4,417,446 4,451,607 4,520,962 4,582,401 4,644,833 Unvested stock grants 24,460 27,466 20,671 20,671 20,671 Total common shares outstanding 4,441,906 4,479,073 4,541,633 4,603,072 4,665,504 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.82 % 0.87 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.63 % 0.66 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.09 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.14 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.36 % 12.07 % 12.22 % 13.63 % 14.35 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.50 % 11.13 % 11.30 % 12.64 % 13.27 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.39 % 9.94 % 10.07 % 11.33 % 11.87 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.30 % 9.07 % 9.13 % 10.21 % 10.19 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six month periods ended:

Story continues

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 25,712 $ 23,577 $ 22,285 $ 21,225 $ 17,108 Interest expense 1,384 1,438 3,763 4,285 2,263 Net interest income 24,328 22,139 18,522 16,940 14,845 Provision for loan losses 1,027 218 3,543 477 576 Noninterest income 5,570 8,084 9,805 3,772 3,814 Noninterest expenses 20,695 18,253 15,495 13,200 12,328 Federal income tax expense 1,616 2,370 1,894 1,424 1,163 Net income $ 6,560 $ 9,382 $ 7,395 $ 5,611 $ 4,592 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.48 $ 2.02 $ 1.59 $ 1.21 $ 1.26 Dividends $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.53 $ 25.73 $ 22.44 $ 19.59 $ 16.00 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 27.40 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 21.25 Low $ 24.40 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 Close(1) $ 25.00 $ 26.00 $ 17.35 $ 20.60 $ 21.10 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.91 % 1.47 % 1.32 % 1.20 % 1.16 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.05 % 15.75 % 14.13 % 12.14 % 15.13 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.05 % 16.25 % 14.69 % 12.75 % 16.47 % Efficiency ratio 69.22 % 60.39 % 54.70 % 63.73 % 66.07 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.83 % 3.89 % 4.20 % 4.79 % 4.42 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.34 % 0.39 % 1.09 % 1.43 % 0.90 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.49 % 3.82 % 3.82 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 136,725 $ 129,944 $ 75,526 $ 73,285 $ 49,110 Gross loans $ 1,232,892 $ 986,358 $ 1,044,564 $ 813,547 $ 707,364 Total assets $ 1,474,307 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,237,694 $ 949,790 $ 841,459 Total deposits $ 1,231,543 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,018,287 $ 792,555 $ 702,035 Borrowed funds $ 111,000 $ 49,500 $ 96,217 $ 54,000 $ 74,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,566 $ 122,986 $ 108,969 $ 95,504 $ 63,078 Net loans to total deposits 99.22 % 86.60 % 101.70 % 102.02 % 100.18 % Common shares outstanding 4,429,357 4,638,614 4,680,920 4,653,343 3,640,060 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,449,212 $ 1,284,534 $ 1,125,064 $ 940,585 $ 797,594 Earning assets $ 1,354,652 $ 1,225,641 $ 1,068,847 $ 894,357 $ 749,755 Interest bearing liabilities $ 828,955 $ 744,434 $ 692,035 $ 604,469 $ 509,294 Total shareholders' equity $ 119,711 $ 120,134 $ 105,276 $ 93,239 $ 61,219 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 109,776 $ 116,432 $ 101,233 $ 88,762 $ 56,221 Earned common shares outstanding 4,434,527 4,654,863 4,662,113 4,638,208 3,635,446 Unvested stock grants 25,963 21,297 13,844 9,878 — Total common shares outstanding 4,460,490 4,676,160 4,675,957 4,648,086 3,635,446 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16 % 0.87 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.66 % 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.89 % 1.09 % 0.86 % 0.62 % 0.57 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.89 % 1.14 % 1.07 % 0.62 % 0.57 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.36 % 14.35 % 15.06 % 14.18 % 11.20 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.50 % 13.27 % 14.00 % 13.53 % 10.62 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.39 % 11.87 % 12.34 % 11.73 % 8.59 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.30 % 10.19 % 9.90 % 11.16 % 9.14 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 GAAP net income $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (21 ) (20 ) (154 ) (152 ) (152 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 85 85 54 54 53 Amortization on acquired time deposits (21 ) (21 ) 2 2 2 Other acquisition related expenses 11 202 178 51 — Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 54 246 80 (45 ) (97 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) (33 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) (33 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,482 $ 3,168 $ 3,331 $ 3,745 $ 4,596 GAAP net interest income $ 12,626 $ 11,702 $ 11,104 $ 10,931 $ 10,896 Accretion on purchased loans (26 ) (25 ) (195 ) (192 ) (192 ) Prepayment penalties collected (61 ) (205 ) (115 ) (82 ) (42 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits (27 ) (27 ) 3 3 3 Adjusted net interest income $ 12,512 $ 11,445 $ 10,797 $ 10,660 $ 10,665 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 0.99 Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.12 % 1.41 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.57 % 10.82 % 10.53 % 11.91 % 15.21 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.62 % 11.80 % 10.84 % 12.27 % 15.68 % Efficiency ratio 68.17 % 68.74 % 69.56 % 68.74 % 61.46 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.93 % 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.72 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.40 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.71 % 3.45 % 3.37 % 3.40 % 3.47 %



