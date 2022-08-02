Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
- FETM
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2022 presentation.
Figure 1
FENTON, Mich., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FENTON, MICHIGAN, August 2, 2022 - Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,476 and $6,560 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.
Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Operating results for the second quarter of 2022 were solid, led by strong commercial and residential mortgage loan growth. Despite a challenging market, the lending teams strengthened loan pipelines and increased loans by $93.5 million, or 8.21%, during the period as they continue to expand client relationships. I am pleased with our results and the team’s commitment to serve our clients and local communities."
Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
13,411
$
12,301
$
11,749
$
11,584
$
11,658
Interest expense
785
599
645
653
762
Net interest income
12,626
11,702
11,104
10,931
10,896
Provision for loan losses
525
502
38
(436
)
6
Noninterest income
2,778
2,792
3,097
2,899
4,230
Noninterest expenses
10,544
10,151
9,957
9,453
9,222
Federal income tax expense
859
757
864
958
1,172
Net income
$
3,476
$
3,084
$
3,342
$
3,855
$
4,726
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
0.79
$
0.69
$
0.74
$
0.84
$
1.02
Dividends
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.08
Tangible book value(1)
$
24.53
$
24.97
$
25.43
$
26.53
$
25.73
Quoted market value
High
$
27.85
$
29.25
$
28.28
$
26.25
$
27.40
Low
$
24.40
$
27.10
$
25.75
$
25.60
$
23.55
Close(1)
$
25.00
$
27.90
$
28.28
$
25.75
$
26.00
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.96
%
0.86
%
0.98
%
1.16
%
1.45
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.56
%
10.53
%
10.56
%
12.26
%
15.64
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
12.60
%
11.49
%
10.87
%
12.63
%
16.12
%
Efficiency ratio
68.45
%
70.04
%
70.11
%
68.35
%
60.97
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.96
%
3.70
%
3.67
%
3.69
%
3.79
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.38
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.41
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.73
%
3.52
%
3.47
%
3.48
%
3.55
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
136,725
$
151,579
$
164,942
$
138,476
$
129,944
Gross loans
$
1,232,892
$
1,139,351
$
1,100,092
$
1,015,177
$
986,358
Total assets
$
1,474,307
$
1,435,501
$
1,417,801
$
1,329,300
$
1,309,685
Total deposits
$
1,231,543
$
1,252,892
$
1,228,298
$
1,144,291
$
1,126,496
Borrowed funds
$
111,000
$
52,000
$
50,000
$
50,000
$
49,500
Total shareholders' equity
$
118,566
$
121,346
$
124,455
$
124,809
$
122,986
Net loans to total deposits
99.22
%
90.06
%
88.71
%
87.80
%
86.60
%
Common shares outstanding
4,429,357
4,459,544
4,496,701
4,569,955
4,638,614
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,449,874
$
1,448,545
$
1,353,694
$
1,323,912
$
1,309,942
Earning assets
$
1,360,658
$
1,348,647
$
1,273,650
$
1,248,018
$
1,234,827
Interest bearing liabilities
$
826,708
$
831,200
$
773,082
$
756,545
$
753,706
Total shareholders' equity
$
120,659
$
118,759
$
125,500
$
124,720
$
121,235
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
110,686
$
108,862
$
121,933
$
121,120
$
117,567
Earned common shares outstanding
4,417,446
4,451,607
4,520,962
4,582,401
4,644,833
Unvested stock grants
24,460
27,466
20,671
20,671
20,671
Total common shares outstanding
4,441,906
4,479,073
4,541,633
4,603,072
4,665,504
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.18
%
0.82
%
0.87
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.63
%
0.66
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.89
%
0.97
%
0.95
%
1.03
%
1.09
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
0.89
%
0.97
%
0.96
%
1.04
%
1.14
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
11.36
%
12.07
%
12.22
%
13.63
%
14.35
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
10.50
%
11.13
%
11.30
%
12.64
%
13.27
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
9.39
%
9.94
%
10.07
%
11.33
%
11.87
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.30
%
9.07
%
9.13
%
10.21
%
10.19
%
(1)At end of period
The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six month periods ended:
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
25,712
$
23,577
$
22,285
$
21,225
$
17,108
Interest expense
1,384
1,438
3,763
4,285
2,263
Net interest income
24,328
22,139
18,522
16,940
14,845
Provision for loan losses
1,027
218
3,543
477
576
Noninterest income
5,570
8,084
9,805
3,772
3,814
Noninterest expenses
20,695
18,253
15,495
13,200
12,328
Federal income tax expense
1,616
2,370
1,894
1,424
1,163
Net income
$
6,560
$
9,382
$
7,395
$
5,611
$
4,592
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
1.48
$
2.02
$
1.59
$
1.21
$
1.26
Dividends
$
0.18
$
0.16
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.12
Tangible book value(1)
$
24.53
$
25.73
$
22.44
$
19.59
$
16.00
Quoted market value
High
$
29.25
$
27.40
$
26.00
$
21.00
$
21.25
Low
$
24.40
$
21.90
$
12.55
$
20.05
$
18.88
Close(1)
$
25.00
$
26.00
$
17.35
$
20.60
$
21.10
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.91
%
1.47
%
1.32
%
1.20
%
1.16
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.05
%
15.75
%
14.13
%
12.14
%
15.13
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
12.05
%
16.25
%
14.69
%
12.75
%
16.47
%
Efficiency ratio
69.22
%
60.39
%
54.70
%
63.73
%
66.07
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.83
%
3.89
%
4.20
%
4.79
%
4.42
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.34
%
0.39
%
1.09
%
1.43
%
0.90
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.63
%
3.65
%
3.49
%
3.82
%
3.82
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
136,725
$
129,944
$
75,526
$
73,285
$
49,110
Gross loans
$
1,232,892
$
986,358
$
1,044,564
$
813,547
$
707,364
Total assets
$
1,474,307
$
1,309,685
$
1,237,694
$
949,790
$
841,459
Total deposits
$
1,231,543
$
1,126,496
$
1,018,287
$
792,555
$
702,035
Borrowed funds
$
111,000
$
49,500
$
96,217
$
54,000
$
74,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
118,566
$
122,986
$
108,969
$
95,504
$
63,078
Net loans to total deposits
99.22
%
86.60
%
101.70
%
102.02
%
100.18
%
Common shares outstanding
4,429,357
4,638,614
4,680,920
4,653,343
3,640,060
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,449,212
$
1,284,534
$
1,125,064
$
940,585
$
797,594
Earning assets
$
1,354,652
$
1,225,641
$
1,068,847
$
894,357
$
749,755
Interest bearing liabilities
$
828,955
$
744,434
$
692,035
$
604,469
$
509,294
Total shareholders' equity
$
119,711
$
120,134
$
105,276
$
93,239
$
61,219
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
109,776
$
116,432
$
101,233
$
88,762
$
56,221
Earned common shares outstanding
4,434,527
4,654,863
4,662,113
4,638,208
3,635,446
Unvested stock grants
25,963
21,297
13,844
9,878
—
Total common shares outstanding
4,460,490
4,676,160
4,675,957
4,648,086
3,635,446
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.16
%
0.87
%
0.10
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.66
%
0.08
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.89
%
1.09
%
0.86
%
0.62
%
0.57
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
0.89
%
1.14
%
1.07
%
0.62
%
0.57
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
11.36
%
14.35
%
15.06
%
14.18
%
11.20
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
10.50
%
13.27
%
14.00
%
13.53
%
10.62
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
9.39
%
11.87
%
12.34
%
11.73
%
8.59
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.30
%
10.19
%
9.90
%
11.16
%
9.14
%
(1)At end of period
Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis
Quarter to Date
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
GAAP net income
$
3,476
$
3,084
$
3,342
$
3,855
$
4,726
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(21
)
(20
)
(154
)
(152
)
(152
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
85
85
54
54
53
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(21
)
(21
)
2
2
2
Other acquisition related expenses
11
202
178
51
—
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
54
246
80
(45
)
(97
)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Prepayment penalties collected
(48
)
(162
)
(91
)
(65
)
(33
)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(48
)
(162
)
(91
)
(65
)
(33
)
Adjusted net income from operations
$
3,482
$
3,168
$
3,331
$
3,745
$
4,596
GAAP net interest income
$
12,626
$
11,702
$
11,104
$
10,931
$
10,896
Accretion on purchased loans
(26
)
(25
)
(195
)
(192
)
(192
)
Prepayment penalties collected
(61
)
(205
)
(115
)
(82
)
(42
)
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(27
)
(27
)
3
3
3
Adjusted net interest income
$
12,512
$
11,445
$
10,797
$
10,660
$
10,665
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
0.79
$
0.71
$
0.74
$
0.82
$
0.99
Return on average assets
0.96
%
0.89
%
0.98
%
1.12
%
1.41
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.57
%
10.82
%
10.53
%
11.91
%
15.21
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
12.62
%
11.80
%
10.84
%
12.27
%
15.68
%
Efficiency ratio
68.17
%
68.74
%
69.56
%
68.74
%
61.46
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.93
%
3.64
%
3.61
%
3.60
%
3.72
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.37
%
0.30
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.40
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.71
%
3.45
%
3.37
%
3.40
%
3.47
%
Year to Date June 30
Variance
2022
2021
Amount
%
GAAP net income
$
6,560
$
9,382
$
(2,822
)
(30.08)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(41
)
(303
)
262
(86.47)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
170
107
63
58.88
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(42
)
4
(46
)
(1,150.00)%
Other acquisition related expenses
213
—
213
N/M
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
300
(192
)
492
(256.25)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Prepayment penalties collected
(210
)
(50
)
(160
)
320.00
%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(210
)
(50
)
(160
)
320.00
%
Adjusted net income from operations
$
6,650
$
9,140
$
(2,490
)
(27.24)%
GAAP net interest income
$
24,328
$
22,139
$
2,189
9.89
%
Accretion on purchased loans
(51
)
(383
)
332
(86.68)%
Prepayment penalties collected
(266
)
(63
)
(203
)
322.22
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(54