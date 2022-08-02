U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.70
    +14.07 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,721.03
    -77.37 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,471.80
    +102.82 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.98
    +16.67 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.92
    +2.03 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0193
    -0.0070 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7030
    +0.0970 (+3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2800
    +0.6410 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,386.61
    +204.98 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.76
    +16.94 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fentura Financial, Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FETM
Fentura Financial, Inc.
Fentura Financial, Inc.

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2022 presentation.

Figure 1

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return
Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

FENTON, Mich., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FENTON, MICHIGAN, August 2, 2022 - Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,476 and $6,560 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Operating results for the second quarter of 2022 were solid, led by strong commercial and residential mortgage loan growth. Despite a challenging market, the lending teams strengthened loan pipelines and increased loans by $93.5 million, or 8.21%, during the period as they continue to expand client relationships. I am pleased with our results and the team’s commitment to serve our clients and local communities."

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

 

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

9/30/2021

 

6/30/2021

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

13,411

 

 

$

12,301

 

 

$

11,749

 

 

$

11,584

 

 

$

11,658

 

Interest expense

 

 

785

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

645

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

762

 

Net interest income

 

 

12,626

 

 

 

11,702

 

 

 

11,104

 

 

 

10,931

 

 

 

10,896

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

525

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

(436

)

 

 

6

 

Noninterest income

 

 

2,778

 

 

 

2,792

 

 

 

3,097

 

 

 

2,899

 

 

 

4,230

 

Noninterest expenses

 

 

10,544

 

 

 

10,151

 

 

 

9,957

 

 

 

9,453

 

 

 

9,222

 

Federal income tax expense

 

 

859

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

864

 

 

 

958

 

 

 

1,172

 

Net income

 

$

3,476

 

 

$

3,084

 

 

$

3,342

 

 

$

3,855

 

 

$

4,726

 

PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

1.02

 

Dividends

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.08

 

Tangible book value(1)

 

$

24.53

 

 

$

24.97

 

 

$

25.43

 

 

$

26.53

 

 

$

25.73

 

Quoted market value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High

 

$

27.85

 

 

$

29.25

 

 

$

28.28

 

 

$

26.25

 

 

$

27.40

 

Low

 

$

24.40

 

 

$

27.10

 

 

$

25.75

 

 

$

25.60

 

 

$

23.55

 

Close(1)

 

$

25.00

 

 

$

27.90

 

 

$

28.28

 

 

$

25.75

 

 

$

26.00

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.86

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

1.16

%

 

 

1.45

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

11.56

%

 

 

10.53

%

 

 

10.56

%

 

 

12.26

%

 

 

15.64

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

12.60

%

 

 

11.49

%

 

 

10.87

%

 

 

12.63

%

 

 

16.12

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

68.45

%

 

 

70.04

%

 

 

70.11

%

 

 

68.35

%

 

 

60.97

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.96

%

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

3.67

%

 

 

3.69

%

 

 

3.79

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.29

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.41

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

3.48

%

 

 

3.55

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total investment securities

 

$

136,725

 

 

$

151,579

 

 

$

164,942

 

 

$

138,476

 

 

$

129,944

 

Gross loans

 

$

1,232,892

 

 

$

1,139,351

 

 

$

1,100,092

 

 

$

1,015,177

 

 

$

986,358

 

Total assets

 

$

1,474,307

 

 

$

1,435,501

 

 

$

1,417,801

 

 

$

1,329,300

 

 

$

1,309,685

 

Total deposits

 

$

1,231,543

 

 

$

1,252,892

 

 

$

1,228,298

 

 

$

1,144,291

 

 

$

1,126,496

 

Borrowed funds

 

$

111,000

 

 

$

52,000

 

 

$

50,000

 

 

$

50,000

 

 

$

49,500

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

118,566

 

 

$

121,346

 

 

$

124,455

 

 

$

124,809

 

 

$

122,986

 

Net loans to total deposits

 

 

99.22

%

 

 

90.06

%

 

 

88.71

%

 

 

87.80

%

 

 

86.60

%

Common shares outstanding

 

 

4,429,357

 

 

 

4,459,544

 

 

 

4,496,701

 

 

 

4,569,955

 

 

 

4,638,614

 

QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,449,874

 

 

$

1,448,545

 

 

$

1,353,694

 

 

$

1,323,912

 

 

$

1,309,942

 

Earning assets

 

$

1,360,658

 

 

$

1,348,647

 

 

$

1,273,650

 

 

$

1,248,018

 

 

$

1,234,827

 

Interest bearing liabilities

 

$

826,708

 

 

$

831,200

 

 

$

773,082

 

 

$

756,545

 

 

$

753,706

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

120,659

 

 

$

118,759

 

 

$

125,500

 

 

$

124,720

 

 

$

121,235

 

Total tangible shareholders' equity

 

$

110,686

 

 

$

108,862

 

 

$

121,933

 

 

$

121,120

 

 

$

117,567

 

Earned common shares outstanding

 

 

4,417,446

 

 

 

4,451,607

 

 

 

4,520,962

 

 

 

4,582,401

 

 

 

4,644,833

 

Unvested stock grants

 

 

24,460

 

 

 

27,466

 

 

 

20,671

 

 

 

20,671

 

 

 

20,671

 

Total common shares outstanding

 

 

4,441,906

 

 

 

4,479,073

 

 

 

4,541,633

 

 

 

4,603,072

 

 

 

4,665,504

 

ASSET QUALITY(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.18

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

0.87

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.66

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

1.09

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.14

%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

11.36

%

 

 

12.07

%

 

 

12.22

%

 

 

13.63

%

 

 

14.35

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

10.50

%

 

 

11.13

%

 

 

11.30

%

 

 

12.64

%

 

 

13.27

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

9.39

%

 

 

9.94

%

 

 

10.07

%

 

 

11.33

%

 

 

11.87

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

9.30

%

 

 

9.07

%

 

 

9.13

%

 

 

10.21

%

 

 

10.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)At end of period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six month periods ended:

 

 

6/30/2022

 

6/30/2021

 

6/30/2020

 

6/30/2019

 

6/30/2018

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

25,712

 

 

$

23,577

 

 

$

22,285

 

 

$

21,225

 

 

$

17,108

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,384

 

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

3,763

 

 

 

4,285

 

 

 

2,263

 

Net interest income

 

 

24,328

 

 

 

22,139

 

 

 

18,522

 

 

 

16,940

 

 

 

14,845

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

1,027

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

3,543

 

 

 

477

 

 

 

576

 

Noninterest income

 

 

5,570

 

 

 

8,084

 

 

 

9,805

 

 

 

3,772

 

 

 

3,814

 

Noninterest expenses

 

 

20,695

 

 

 

18,253

 

 

 

15,495

 

 

 

13,200

 

 

 

12,328

 

Federal income tax expense

 

 

1,616

 

 

 

2,370

 

 

 

1,894

 

 

 

1,424

 

 

 

1,163

 

Net income

 

$

6,560

 

 

$

9,382

 

 

$

7,395

 

 

$

5,611

 

 

$

4,592

 

PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings

 

$

1.48

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

$

1.59

 

 

$

1.21

 

 

$

1.26

 

Dividends

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.12

 

Tangible book value(1)

 

$

24.53

 

 

$

25.73

 

 

$

22.44

 

 

$

19.59

 

 

$

16.00

 

Quoted market value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High

 

$

29.25

 

 

$

27.40

 

 

$

26.00

 

 

$

21.00

 

 

$

21.25

 

Low

 

$

24.40

 

 

$

21.90

 

 

$

12.55

 

 

$

20.05

 

 

$

18.88

 

Close(1)

 

$

25.00

 

 

$

26.00

 

 

$

17.35

 

 

$

20.60

 

 

$

21.10

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.32

%

 

 

1.20

%

 

 

1.16

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

11.05

%

 

 

15.75

%

 

 

14.13

%

 

 

12.14

%

 

 

15.13

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

12.05

%

 

 

16.25

%

 

 

14.69

%

 

 

12.75

%

 

 

16.47

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

69.22

%

 

 

60.39

%

 

 

54.70

%

 

 

63.73

%

 

 

66.07

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

3.89

%

 

 

4.20

%

 

 

4.79

%

 

 

4.42

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

1.43

%

 

 

0.90

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

3.65

%

 

 

3.49

%

 

 

3.82

%

 

 

3.82

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total investment securities

 

$

136,725

 

 

$

129,944

 

 

$

75,526

 

 

$

73,285

 

 

$

49,110

 

Gross loans

 

$

1,232,892

 

 

$

986,358

 

 

$

1,044,564

 

 

$

813,547

 

 

$

707,364

 

Total assets

 

$

1,474,307

 

 

$

1,309,685

 

 

$

1,237,694

 

 

$

949,790

 

 

$

841,459

 

Total deposits

 

$

1,231,543

 

 

$

1,126,496

 

 

$

1,018,287

 

 

$

792,555

 

 

$

702,035

 

Borrowed funds

 

$

111,000

 

 

$

49,500

 

 

$

96,217

 

 

$

54,000

 

 

$

74,000

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

118,566

 

 

$

122,986

 

 

$

108,969

 

 

$

95,504

 

 

$

63,078

 

Net loans to total deposits

 

 

99.22

%

 

 

86.60

%

 

 

101.70

%

 

 

102.02

%

 

 

100.18

%

Common shares outstanding

 

 

4,429,357

 

 

 

4,638,614

 

 

 

4,680,920

 

 

 

4,653,343

 

 

 

3,640,060

 

YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,449,212

 

 

$

1,284,534

 

 

$

1,125,064

 

 

$

940,585

 

 

$

797,594

 

Earning assets

 

$

1,354,652

 

 

$

1,225,641

 

 

$

1,068,847

 

 

$

894,357

 

 

$

749,755

 

Interest bearing liabilities

 

$

828,955

 

 

$

744,434

 

 

$

692,035

 

 

$

604,469

 

 

$

509,294

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

119,711

 

 

$

120,134

 

 

$

105,276

 

 

$

93,239

 

 

$

61,219

 

Total tangible shareholders' equity

 

$

109,776

 

 

$

116,432

 

 

$

101,233

 

 

$

88,762

 

 

$

56,221

 

Earned common shares outstanding

 

 

4,434,527

 

 

 

4,654,863

 

 

 

4,662,113

 

 

 

4,638,208

 

 

 

3,635,446

 

Unvested stock grants

 

 

25,963

 

 

 

21,297

 

 

 

13,844

 

 

 

9,878

 

 

 

 

Total common shares outstanding

 

 

4,460,490

 

 

 

4,676,160

 

 

 

4,675,957

 

 

 

4,648,086

 

 

 

3,635,446

 

ASSET QUALITY(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

0.14

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.66

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.13

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

0.86

%

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

0.57

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.07

%

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

0.57

%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

11.36

%

 

 

14.35

%

 

 

15.06

%

 

 

14.18

%

 

 

11.20

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

10.50

%

 

 

13.27

%

 

 

14.00

%

 

 

13.53

%

 

 

10.62

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

9.39

%

 

 

11.87

%

 

 

12.34

%

 

 

11.73

%

 

 

8.59

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

9.30

%

 

 

10.19

%

 

 

9.90

%

 

 

11.16

%

 

 

9.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)At end of period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

 

 

Quarter to Date

 

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

9/30/2021

 

6/30/2021

GAAP net income

 

$

3,476

 

 

$

3,084

 

 

$

3,342

 

 

$

3,855

 

 

$

4,726

 

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(152

)

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

 

 

85

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

53

 

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Other acquisition related expenses

 

 

11

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

 

Total acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

54

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(97

)

Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(33

)

Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(33

)

    Adjusted net income from operations

 

$

3,482

 

 

$

3,168

 

 

$

3,331

 

 

$

3,745

 

 

$

4,596

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net interest income

 

$

12,626

 

 

$

11,702

 

 

$

11,104

 

 

$

10,931

 

 

$

10,896

 

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(195

)

 

 

(192

)

 

 

(192

)

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(205

)

 

 

(115

)

 

 

(82

)

 

 

(42

)

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Adjusted net interest income

 

$

12,512

 

 

$

11,445

 

 

$

10,797

 

 

$

10,660

 

 

$

10,665

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on adjusted net income from operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.99

 

Return on average assets

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.41

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

11.57

%

 

 

10.82

%

 

 

10.53

%

 

 

11.91

%

 

 

15.21

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

12.62

%

 

 

11.80

%

 

 

10.84

%

 

 

12.27

%

 

 

15.68

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

68.17

%

 

 

68.74

%

 

 

69.56

%

 

 

68.74

%

 

 

61.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on adjusted net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

3.61

%

 

 

3.60

%

 

 

3.72

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.30

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.40

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.71

%

 

 

3.45

%

 

 

3.37

%

 

 

3.40

%

 

 

3.47

%


 

 

Year to Date June 30

 

Variance

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Amount

 

%

GAAP net income

 

$

6,560

 

 

$

9,382

 

 

$

(2,822

)

 

(30.08)%

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(303

)

 

 

262

 

 

(86.47)%

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

 

 

170

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

63

 

 

58.88

%

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(42

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

(46

)

 

(1,150.00)%

Other acquisition related expenses

 

 

213

 

 

 

 

 

 

213

 

 

N/M

Total acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

300

 

 

 

(192

)

 

 

492

 

 

(256.25)%

Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(210

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(160

)

 

320.00

%

Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

(210

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(160

)

 

320.00

%

    Adjusted net income from operations

 

$

6,650

 

 

$

9,140

 

 

$

(2,490

)

 

(27.24)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net interest income

 

$

24,328

 

 

$

22,139

 

 

$

2,189

 

 

9.89

%

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(383

)

 

 

332

 

 

(86.68)%

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(266

)

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(203

)

 

322.22

%

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(54

Recommended Stories