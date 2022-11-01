Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings (Unaudited)

Fentura Financial, Inc.

Figure 1

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2022 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,009 and $10,569 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our solid quarterly performance is reflective of a strong increase in net interest income from significant balance sheet growth. Both, balance sheet growth and rate trends during the quarter resulted in an improved net interest margin as well. Partially offsetting net interest income increase were reduction in gains on the sale of residential mortgages and provisions to the allowance for loan and lease losses. Provision increases were based on maintaining an appropriate reserve due to loan growth. We continue to monitor economic trend and concerns expressed in the market relating to a slowdown, but are encouraged by local loan demand and strong asset quality trends."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 15,726 $ 13,411 $ 12,301 $ 11,749 $ 11,584 Interest expense 1,738 785 599 645 653 Net interest income 13,988 12,626 11,702 11,104 10,931 Provision for loan losses 1,231 525 502 38 (436 ) Noninterest income 2,377 2,778 2,792 3,097 2,899 Noninterest expenses 10,125 10,544 10,151 9,957 9,453 Federal income tax expense 1,000 859 757 864 958 Net income $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.91 $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.74 $ 0.84 Dividends $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.22 $ 24.53 $ 24.97 $ 25.43 $ 26.53 Quoted market value High $ 25.20 $ 27.85 $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.25 Low $ 23.00 $ 24.40 $ 27.10 $ 25.75 $ 25.60 Close(1) $ 23.00 $ 25.00 $ 27.90 $ 28.28 $ 25.75 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.86 % 0.98 % 1.16 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.96 % 11.55 % 10.53 % 10.56 % 12.26 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.10 % 12.60 % 11.49 % 10.87 % 12.63 % Efficiency ratio 61.87 % 68.45 % 70.04 % 70.11 % 68.35 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.27 % 3.96 % 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.69 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.48 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 129,886 $ 136,725 $ 151,579 $ 164,942 $ 138,476 Gross loans $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 Allowance for loan losses $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,500 Total assets $ 1,595,126 $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 Total deposits $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 Borrowed funds $ 116,600 $ 111,000 $ 52,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,630 $ 118,566 $ 121,346 $ 124,455 $ 124,809 Net loans to total deposits 99.51 % 99.22 % 90.06 % 88.71 % 87.80 % Common shares outstanding 4,434,937 4,429,357 4,459,544 4,496,701 4,569,935 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,558,040 $ 1,449,874 $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 Earning assets $ 1,464,233 $ 1,360,658 $ 1,348,647 $ 1,273,650 $ 1,248,018 Interest bearing liabilities $ 917,888 $ 826,708 $ 831,200 $ 773,082 $ 756,545 Total shareholders' equity $ 122,695 $ 120,659 $ 118,759 $ 125,500 $ 124,720 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 112,829 $ 110,686 $ 108,862 $ 121,933 $ 121,120 Earned common shares outstanding 4,408,399 4,417,447 4,451,607 4,520,962 4,582,401 Unvested stock grants 24,460 24,460 27,466 20,671 20,671 Total common shares outstanding 4,432,859 4,441,907 4,479,073 4,541,633 4,603,072 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1) 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.82 % Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.63 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1) 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1) 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans — % 0.04 % — % — % (0.01 )% Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.05 % — % (0.04 )% CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 10.96 % 11.36 % 12.07 % 12.22 % 13.63 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.07 % 10.50 % 11.13 % 11.30 % 12.64 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.04 % 9.39 % 9.94 % 10.07 % 11.33 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.91 % 9.30 % 9.07 % 9.13 % 10.21 % (1) At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended:

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 41,438 $ 35,161 $ 34,355 $ 32,465 $ 26,419 Interest expense 3,122 2,091 4,952 6,469 3,901 Net interest income 38,316 33,070 29,403 25,996 22,518 Provision for loan losses 2,258 (218 ) 4,652 899 767 Noninterest income 7,947 10,983 14,964 6,034 6,574 Noninterest expenses 30,820 27,706 23,713 19,808 18,403 Federal income tax expense 2,616 3,328 3,271 2,297 1,817 Net income $ 10,569 $ 13,237 $ 12,731 $ 9,026 $ 8,105 PER SHARE Earnings $ 2.39 $ 2.86 $ 2.73 $ 1.94 $ 2.23 Dividends $ 0.270 $ 0.240 $ 0.225 $ 0.210 $ 0.180 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.22 $ 26.53 $ 23.50 $ 20.37 $ 16.91 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 27.40 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 23.00 Low $ 23.00 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 Close(1) $ 23.00 $ 25.75 $ 16.93 $ 21.00 $ 21.15 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.36 % 1.45 % 1.27 % 1.32 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.71 % 14.55 % 15.79 % 12.73 % 17.29 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.75 % 15.00 % 16.40 % 13.35 % 18.77 % Efficiency ratio 66.62 % 62.89 % 53.45 % 61.84 % 63.26 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.99 % 3.83 % 4.12 % 4.81 % 4.59 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.37 % 0.93 % 1.43 % 0.98 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.69 % 3.60 % 3.52 % 3.85 % 3.91 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 129,886 $ 138,476 $ 78,179 $ 62,351 $ 79,531 Gross loans $ 1,350,851 $ 1,015,177 $ 1,060,885 $ 826,597 $ 728,302 Allowance for loan losses $ 12,200 $ 10,500 $ 10,100 $ 5,413 $ 4,146 Total assets $ 1,595,126 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,284,845 $ 978,046 $ 909,901 Total deposits $ 1,345,209 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,061,470 $ 801,101 $ 766,587 Borrowed funds $ 116,600 $ 50,000 $ 96,217 $ 69,000 $ 74,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,630 $ 124,809 $ 114,081 $ 99,142 $ 66,340 Net loans to total deposits 99.51 % 87.80 % 98.99 % 102.51 % 94.46 % Common shares outstanding 4,434,937 4,569,935 4,691,142 4,658,722 3,645,402 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,485,489 $ 1,297,657 $ 1,171,415 $ 950,749 $ 820,481 Earning assets $ 1,391,179 $ 1,230,553 $ 1,116,861 $ 903,192 $ 772,111 Interest bearing liabilities $ 858,600 $ 748,472 $ 711,449 $ 606,912 $ 528,165 Total shareholders' equity $ 120,704 $ 121,659 $ 107,711 $ 94,815 $ 62,662 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 110,792 $ 117,991 $ 103,712 $ 90,394 $ 57,732 Earned common shares outstanding 4,425,818 4,630,709 4,665,951 4,641,084 3,638,123 Unvested stock grants 25,462 21,088 13,966 9,907 — Total common shares outstanding 4,451,280 4,651,797 4,679,917 4,650,991 3,638,123 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1) 0.12 % 0.82 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.12 % 0.63 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1) 0.90 % 1.03 % 0.95 % 0.65 % 0.57 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1) 0.90 % 1.04 % 1.19 % 0.65 % 0.57 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % — % 0.03 % Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans 0.19 % (0.02 )% 0.44 % 0.11 % 0.11 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 10.96 % 13.63 % 15.57 % 14.42 % 11.31 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.07 % 12.64 % 14.40 % 13.73 % 10.73 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.04 % 11.33 % 12.77 % 11.96 % 8.77 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.91 % 10.21 % 9.86 % 11.22 % 8.90 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 GAAP net income $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) (154 ) (152 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 85 85 85 54 54 Amortization on acquired time deposits (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) 2 2 Other acquisition related expenses — 11 202 178 51 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 44 55 246 80 (45 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,934 $ 3,483 $ 3,168 $ 3,331 $ 3,745 GAAP net interest income $ 13,988 $ 12,626 $ 11,702 $ 11,104 $ 10,931 Accretion on purchased loans (25 ) (26 ) (25 ) (195 ) (192 ) Prepayment penalties collected (150 ) (61 ) (205 ) (115 ) (82 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits (27 ) (26 ) (27 ) 3 3 Adjusted net interest income $ 13,786 $ 12,513 $ 11,445 $ 10,797 $ 10,660 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 Return on average assets 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.12 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.72 % 11.58 % 10.82 % 10.53 % 11.91 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.83 % 12.62 % 11.80 % 10.84 % 12.27 % Efficiency ratio 61.98 % 68.16 % 68.75 % 69.55 % 68.74 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.22 % 3.93 % 3.63 % 3.57 % 3.60 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.74 % 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.34 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.74 % 3.70 % 3.44 % 3.37 % 3.39 %





Year to Date September 30 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % GAAP net income $ 10,569 $ 13,237 $ (2,668 ) (20.16 )% Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (60 ) (454 ) 394 (86.78 ) % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 255 160 95 59.38 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (63 ) 7 (70 ) (1,000.00 )% Other acquisition related expenses 213 51 162 317.65 % Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 345 (236 ) 581 (246.19 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (329 ) (115 ) (214 ) 186.09 % Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (329 ) (115 ) (214 ) 186.09 % Adjusted net income from operations $ 10,585 $ 12,886 $ (2,301 ) (17.86 )% GAAP net interest income $ 38,316 $ 33,070 $ 5,246 15.86 % Accretion on purchased loans (76 ) (575 ) 499 (86.78 )% Prepayment penalties collected (416 ) (145 ) (271 ) 186.90 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (80 ) 9 (89 ) (988.89 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 37,744 $ 32,359 $ 5,385 16.64 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 2.39 $ 2.78 $ (0.39 ) (14.03 )% Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.33 % (0.38 )% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.72 % 14.16 % (2.44 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.77 % 14.60 % (1.83 )% Efficiency ratio 66.16 % 63.31 % 2.85 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.94 % 3.75 % 0.19 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.48 % 0.37 % 0.11 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.64 % 3.52 % 0.12 %

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.