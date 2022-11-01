Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings (Unaudited)
Figure 1
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2022 presentation.
FENTON, Mich., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,009 and $10,569 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our solid quarterly performance is reflective of a strong increase in net interest income from significant balance sheet growth. Both, balance sheet growth and rate trends during the quarter resulted in an improved net interest margin as well. Partially offsetting net interest income increase were reduction in gains on the sale of residential mortgages and provisions to the allowance for loan and lease losses. Provision increases were based on maintaining an appropriate reserve due to loan growth. We continue to monitor economic trend and concerns expressed in the market relating to a slowdown, but are encouraged by local loan demand and strong asset quality trends."
Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Results of Operations
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
15,726
$
13,411
$
12,301
$
11,749
$
11,584
Interest expense
1,738
785
599
645
653
Net interest income
13,988
12,626
11,702
11,104
10,931
Provision for loan losses
1,231
525
502
38
(436
)
Noninterest income
2,377
2,778
2,792
3,097
2,899
Noninterest expenses
10,125
10,544
10,151
9,957
9,453
Federal income tax expense
1,000
859
757
864
958
Net income
$
4,009
$
3,476
$
3,084
$
3,342
$
3,855
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
0.91
$
0.79
$
0.69
$
0.74
$
0.84
Dividends
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.08
$
0.08
Tangible book value(1)
$
25.22
$
24.53
$
24.97
$
25.43
$
26.53
Quoted market value
High
$
25.20
$
27.85
$
29.25
$
28.28
$
26.25
Low
$
23.00
$
24.40
$
27.10
$
25.75
$
25.60
Close(1)
$
23.00
$
25.00
$
27.90
$
28.28
$
25.75
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.02
%
0.96
%
0.86
%
0.98
%
1.16
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.96
%
11.55
%
10.53
%
10.56
%
12.26
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
14.10
%
12.60
%
11.49
%
10.87
%
12.63
%
Efficiency ratio
61.87
%
68.45
%
70.04
%
70.11
%
68.35
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.27
%
3.96
%
3.70
%
3.67
%
3.69
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.75
%
0.38
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.79
%
3.73
%
3.52
%
3.47
%
3.48
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
129,886
$
136,725
$
151,579
$
164,942
$
138,476
Gross loans
$
1,350,851
$
1,232,892
$
1,139,351
$
1,100,092
$
1,015,177
Allowance for loan losses
$
12,200
$
11,000
$
11,000
$
10,500
$
10,500
Total assets
$
1,595,126
$
1,474,307
$
1,435,501
$
1,417,801
$
1,329,300
Total deposits
$
1,345,209
$
1,231,543
$
1,252,892
$
1,228,298
$
1,144,291
Borrowed funds
$
116,600
$
111,000
$
52,000
$
50,000
$
50,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
121,630
$
118,566
$
121,346
$
124,455
$
124,809
Net loans to total deposits
99.51
%
99.22
%
90.06
%
88.71
%
87.80
%
Common shares outstanding
4,434,937
4,429,357
4,459,544
4,496,701
4,569,935
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,558,040
$
1,449,874
$
1,448,545
$
1,353,694
$
1,323,912
Earning assets
$
1,464,233
$
1,360,658
$
1,348,647
$
1,273,650
$
1,248,018
Interest bearing liabilities
$
917,888
$
826,708
$
831,200
$
773,082
$
756,545
Total shareholders' equity
$
122,695
$
120,659
$
118,759
$
125,500
$
124,720
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
112,829
$
110,686
$
108,862
$
121,933
$
121,120
Earned common shares outstanding
4,408,399
4,417,447
4,451,607
4,520,962
4,582,401
Unvested stock grants
24,460
24,460
27,466
20,671
20,671
Total common shares outstanding
4,432,859
4,441,907
4,479,073
4,541,633
4,603,072
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)
0.12
%
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.18
%
0.82
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)
0.12
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.63
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1)
0.90
%
0.89
%
0.97
%
0.95
%
1.03
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)
0.90
%
0.89
%
0.97
%
0.96
%
1.04
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans
—
%
0.04
%
—
%
—
%
(0.01
)%
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans
0.10
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
—
%
(0.04
)%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
10.96
%
11.36
%
12.07
%
12.22
%
13.63
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
10.07
%
10.50
%
11.13
%
11.30
%
12.64
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
9.04
%
9.39
%
9.94
%
10.07
%
11.33
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.91
%
9.30
%
9.07
%
9.13
%
10.21
%
(1) At end of period
The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended:
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
41,438
$
35,161
$
34,355
$
32,465
$
26,419
Interest expense
3,122
2,091
4,952
6,469
3,901
Net interest income
38,316
33,070
29,403
25,996
22,518
Provision for loan losses
2,258
(218
)
4,652
899
767
Noninterest income
7,947
10,983
14,964
6,034
6,574
Noninterest expenses
30,820
27,706
23,713
19,808
18,403
Federal income tax expense
2,616
3,328
3,271
2,297
1,817
Net income
$
10,569
$
13,237
$
12,731
$
9,026
$
8,105
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
2.39
$
2.86
$
2.73
$
1.94
$
2.23
Dividends
$
0.270
$
0.240
$
0.225
$
0.210
$
0.180
Tangible book value(1)
$
25.22
$
26.53
$
23.50
$
20.37
$
16.91
Quoted market value
High
$
29.25
$
27.40
$
26.00
$
21.00
$
23.00
Low
$
23.00
$
21.90
$
12.55
$
20.05
$
18.88
Close(1)
$
23.00
$
25.75
$
16.93
$
21.00
$
21.15
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.95
%
1.36
%
1.45
%
1.27
%
1.32
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.71
%
14.55
%
15.79
%
12.73
%
17.29
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
12.75
%
15.00
%
16.40
%
13.35
%
18.77
%
Efficiency ratio
66.62
%
62.89
%
53.45
%
61.84
%
63.26
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.99
%
3.83
%
4.12
%
4.81
%
4.59
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.49
%
0.37
%
0.93
%
1.43
%
0.98
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.69
%
3.60
%
3.52
%
3.85
%
3.91
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
129,886
$
138,476
$
78,179
$
62,351
$
79,531
Gross loans
$
1,350,851
$
1,015,177
$
1,060,885
$
826,597
$
728,302
Allowance for loan losses
$
12,200
$
10,500
$
10,100
$
5,413
$
4,146
Total assets
$
1,595,126
$
1,329,300
$
1,284,845
$
978,046
$
909,901
Total deposits
$
1,345,209
$
1,144,291
$
1,061,470
$
801,101
$
766,587
Borrowed funds
$
116,600
$
50,000
$
96,217
$
69,000
$
74,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
121,630
$
124,809
$
114,081
$
99,142
$
66,340
Net loans to total deposits
99.51
%
87.80
%
98.99
%
102.51
%
94.46
%
Common shares outstanding
4,434,937
4,569,935
4,691,142
4,658,722
3,645,402
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,485,489
$
1,297,657
$
1,171,415
$
950,749
$
820,481
Earning assets
$
1,391,179
$
1,230,553
$
1,116,861
$
903,192
$
772,111
Interest bearing liabilities
$
858,600
$
748,472
$
711,449
$
606,912
$
528,165
Total shareholders' equity
$
120,704
$
121,659
$
107,711
$
94,815
$
62,662
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
110,792
$
117,991
$
103,712
$
90,394
$
57,732
Earned common shares outstanding
4,425,818
4,630,709
4,665,951
4,641,084
3,638,123
Unvested stock grants
25,462
21,088
13,966
9,907
—
Total common shares outstanding
4,451,280
4,651,797
4,679,917
4,650,991
3,638,123
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)
0.12
%
0.82
%
0.07
%
0.11
%
0.01
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)
0.12
%
0.63
%
0.06
%
0.09
%
0.03
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1)
0.90
%
1.03
%
0.95
%
0.65
%
0.57
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)
0.90
%
1.04
%
1.19
%
0.65
%
0.57
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
—
%
0.03
%
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans
0.19
%
(0.02
)%
0.44
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
10.96
%
13.63
%
15.57
%
14.42
%
11.31
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
10.07
%
12.64
%
14.40
%
13.73
%
10.73
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
9.04
%
11.33
%
12.77
%
11.96
%
8.77
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.91
%
10.21
%
9.86
%
11.22
%
8.90
%
(1)At end of period
Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis
Quarter to Date
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
GAAP net income
$
4,009
$
3,476
$
3,084
$
3,342
$
3,855
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(20
)
(20
)
(20
)
(154
)
(152
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
85
85
85
54
54
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(21
)
(21
)
(21
)
2
2
Other acquisition related expenses
—
11
202
178
51
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
44
55
246
80
(45
)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Prepayment penalties collected
(119
)
(48
)
(162
)
(91
)
(65
)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(119
)
(48
)
(162
)
(91
)
(65
)
Adjusted net income from operations
$
3,934
$
3,483
$
3,168
$
3,331
$
3,745
GAAP net interest income
$
13,988
$
12,626
$
11,702
$
11,104
$
10,931
Accretion on purchased loans
(25
)
(26
)
(25
)
(195
)
(192
)
Prepayment penalties collected
(150
)
(61
)
(205
)
(115
)
(82
)
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(27
)
(26
)
(27
)
3
3
Adjusted net interest income
$
13,786
$
12,513
$
11,445
$
10,797
$
10,660
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
0.89
$
0.79
$
0.71
$
0.74
$
0.82
Return on average assets
1.00
%
0.96
%
0.89
%
0.98
%
1.12
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.72
%
11.58
%
10.82
%
10.53
%
11.91
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
13.83
%
12.62
%
11.80
%
10.84
%
12.27
%
Efficiency ratio
61.98
%
68.16
%
68.75
%
69.55
%
68.74
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.22
%
3.93
%
3.63
%
3.57
%
3.60
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.74
%
0.37
%
0.28
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.74
%
3.70
%
3.44
%
3.37
%
3.39
%
Year to Date September 30
Variance
2022
2021
Amount
%
GAAP net income
$
10,569
$
13,237
$
(2,668
)
(20.16
)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(60
)
(454
)
394
(86.78
) %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
255
160
95
59.38
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(63
)
7
(70
)
(1,000.00
)%
Other acquisition related expenses
213
51
162
317.65
%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
345
(236
)
581
(246.19
)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Prepayment penalties collected
(329
)
(115
)
(214
)
186.09
%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(329
)
(115
)
(214
)
186.09
%
Adjusted net income from operations
$
10,585
$
12,886
$
(2,301
)
(17.86
)%
GAAP net interest income
$
38,316
$
33,070
$
5,246
15.86
%
Accretion on purchased loans
(76
)
(575
)
499
(86.78
)%
Prepayment penalties collected
(416
)
(145
)
(271
)
186.90
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(80
)
9
(89
)
(988.89
)%
Adjusted net interest income
$
37,744
$
32,359
$
5,385
16.64
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
2.39
$
2.78
$
(0.39
)
(14.03
)%
Return on average assets
0.95
%
1.33
%
(0.38
)%
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.72
%
14.16
%
(2.44
)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
12.77
%
14.60
%
(1.83
)%
Efficiency ratio
66.16
%
63.31
%
2.85
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.94
%
3.75
%
0.19
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.48
%
0.37
%
0.11
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.64
%
3.52
%
0.12
%
Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income
The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.
Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Tax
Average
Average
Tax
Average
Average
Tax
Average
Interest earning assets
Total loans
$
1,294,302
$
15,004
4.60
%
$
1,189,812
$
12,843
4.33
%
$
1,000,660
$
11,076
4.39
%
Taxable investment securities
121,704
443
1.44
%
129,727
441
1.36
%
113,868
372
1.30
%
Nontaxable investment securities
14,517
83
2.27
%
15,305
86
2.25
%
17,085
95