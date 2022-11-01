U.S. markets closed

Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings (Unaudited)

Fentura Financial, Inc.
·13 min read
Fentura Financial, Inc.
Fentura Financial, Inc.

Figure 1

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return
Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2022 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,009 and $10,569 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our solid quarterly performance is reflective of a strong increase in net interest income from significant balance sheet growth. Both, balance sheet growth and rate trends during the quarter resulted in an improved net interest margin as well. Partially offsetting net interest income increase were reduction in gains on the sale of residential mortgages and provisions to the allowance for loan and lease losses. Provision increases were based on maintaining an appropriate reserve due to loan growth. We continue to monitor economic trend and concerns expressed in the market relating to a slowdown, but are encouraged by local loan demand and strong asset quality trends."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

 

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

9/30/2021

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

15,726

 

 

$

13,411

 

 

$

12,301

 

 

$

11,749

 

 

$

11,584

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,738

 

 

 

785

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

645

 

 

 

653

 

Net interest income

 

 

13,988

 

 

 

12,626

 

 

 

11,702

 

 

 

11,104

 

 

 

10,931

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

1,231

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

(436

)

Noninterest income

 

 

2,377

 

 

 

2,778

 

 

 

2,792

 

 

 

3,097

 

 

 

2,899

 

Noninterest expenses

 

 

10,125

 

 

 

10,544

 

 

 

10,151

 

 

 

9,957

 

 

 

9,453

 

Federal income tax expense

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

864

 

 

 

958

 

Net income

 

$

4,009

 

 

$

3,476

 

 

$

3,084

 

 

$

3,342

 

 

$

3,855

 

PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.84

 

Dividends

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.08

 

Tangible book value(1)

 

$

25.22

 

 

$

24.53

 

 

$

24.97

 

 

$

25.43

 

 

$

26.53

 

Quoted market value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High

 

$

25.20

 

 

$

27.85

 

 

$

29.25

 

 

$

28.28

 

 

$

26.25

 

Low

 

$

23.00

 

 

$

24.40

 

 

$

27.10

 

 

$

25.75

 

 

$

25.60

 

Close(1)

 

$

23.00

 

 

$

25.00

 

 

$

27.90

 

 

$

28.28

 

 

$

25.75

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.86

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

1.16

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

12.96

%

 

 

11.55

%

 

 

10.53

%

 

 

10.56

%

 

 

12.26

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

14.10

%

 

 

12.60

%

 

 

11.49

%

 

 

10.87

%

 

 

12.63

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

61.87

%

 

 

68.45

%

 

 

70.04

%

 

 

70.11

%

 

 

68.35

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

4.27

%

 

 

3.96

%

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

3.67

%

 

 

3.69

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.29

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.34

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

3.48

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total investment securities

 

$

129,886

 

 

$

136,725

 

 

$

151,579

 

 

$

164,942

 

 

$

138,476

 

Gross loans

 

$

1,350,851

 

 

$

1,232,892

 

 

$

1,139,351

 

 

$

1,100,092

 

 

$

1,015,177

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

12,200

 

 

$

11,000

 

 

$

11,000

 

 

$

10,500

 

 

$

10,500

 

Total assets

 

$

1,595,126

 

 

$

1,474,307

 

 

$

1,435,501

 

 

$

1,417,801

 

 

$

1,329,300

 

Total deposits

 

$

1,345,209

 

 

$

1,231,543

 

 

$

1,252,892

 

 

$

1,228,298

 

 

$

1,144,291

 

Borrowed funds

 

$

116,600

 

 

$

111,000

 

 

$

52,000

 

 

$

50,000

 

 

$

50,000

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

121,630

 

 

$

118,566

 

 

$

121,346

 

 

$

124,455

 

 

$

124,809

 

Net loans to total deposits

 

 

99.51

%

 

 

99.22

%

 

 

90.06

%

 

 

88.71

%

 

 

87.80

%

Common shares outstanding

 

 

4,434,937

 

 

 

4,429,357

 

 

 

4,459,544

 

 

 

4,496,701

 

 

 

4,569,935

 

QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,558,040

 

 

$

1,449,874

 

 

$

1,448,545

 

 

$

1,353,694

 

 

$

1,323,912

 

Earning assets

 

$

1,464,233

 

 

$

1,360,658

 

 

$

1,348,647

 

 

$

1,273,650

 

 

$

1,248,018

 

Interest bearing liabilities

 

$

917,888

 

 

$

826,708

 

 

$

831,200

 

 

$

773,082

 

 

$

756,545

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

122,695

 

 

$

120,659

 

 

$

118,759

 

 

$

125,500

 

 

$

124,720

 

Total tangible shareholders' equity

 

$

112,829

 

 

$

110,686

 

 

$

108,862

 

 

$

121,933

 

 

$

121,120

 

Earned common shares outstanding

 

 

4,408,399

 

 

 

4,417,447

 

 

 

4,451,607

 

 

 

4,520,962

 

 

 

4,582,401

 

Unvested stock grants

 

 

24,460

 

 

 

24,460

 

 

 

27,466

 

 

 

20,671

 

 

 

20,671

 

Total common shares outstanding

 

 

4,432,859

 

 

 

4,441,907

 

 

 

4,479,073

 

 

 

4,541,633

 

 

 

4,603,072

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.18

%

 

 

0.82

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.63

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1)

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

1.03

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

1.04

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans

 

 

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

(0.01

)%

Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

%

 

 

(0.04

)%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

10.96

%

 

 

11.36

%

 

 

12.07

%

 

 

12.22

%

 

 

13.63

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

10.07

%

 

 

10.50

%

 

 

11.13

%

 

 

11.30

%

 

 

12.64

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

9.04

%

 

 

9.39

%

 

 

9.94

%

 

 

10.07

%

 

 

11.33

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

8.91

%

 

 

9.30

%

 

 

9.07

%

 

 

9.13

%

 

 

10.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) At end of period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended:

 

 

9/30/2022

 

9/30/2021

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

9/30/2018

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

41,438

 

 

$

35,161

 

 

$

34,355

 

 

$

32,465

 

 

$

26,419

 

Interest expense

 

 

3,122

 

 

 

2,091

 

 

 

4,952

 

 

 

6,469

 

 

 

3,901

 

Net interest income

 

 

38,316

 

 

 

33,070

 

 

 

29,403

 

 

 

25,996

 

 

 

22,518

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

2,258

 

 

 

(218

)

 

 

4,652

 

 

 

899

 

 

 

767

 

Noninterest income

 

 

7,947

 

 

 

10,983

 

 

 

14,964

 

 

 

6,034

 

 

 

6,574

 

Noninterest expenses

 

 

30,820

 

 

 

27,706

 

 

 

23,713

 

 

 

19,808

 

 

 

18,403

 

Federal income tax expense

 

 

2,616

 

 

 

3,328

 

 

 

3,271

 

 

 

2,297

 

 

 

1,817

 

Net income

 

$

10,569

 

 

$

13,237

 

 

$

12,731

 

 

$

9,026

 

 

$

8,105

 

PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

2.86

 

 

$

2.73

 

 

$

1.94

 

 

$

2.23

 

Dividends

 

$

0.270

 

 

$

0.240

 

 

$

0.225

 

 

$

0.210

 

 

$

0.180

 

Tangible book value(1)

 

$

25.22

 

 

$

26.53

 

 

$

23.50

 

 

$

20.37

 

 

$

16.91

 

Quoted market value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High

 

$

29.25

 

 

$

27.40

 

 

$

26.00

 

 

$

21.00

 

 

$

23.00

 

Low

 

$

23.00

 

 

$

21.90

 

 

$

12.55

 

 

$

20.05

 

 

$

18.88

 

Close(1)

 

$

23.00

 

 

$

25.75

 

 

$

16.93

 

 

$

21.00

 

 

$

21.15

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.32

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

11.71

%

 

 

14.55

%

 

 

15.79

%

 

 

12.73

%

 

 

17.29

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

12.75

%

 

 

15.00

%

 

 

16.40

%

 

 

13.35

%

 

 

18.77

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

66.62

%

 

 

62.89

%

 

 

53.45

%

 

 

61.84

%

 

 

63.26

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.99

%

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

4.12

%

 

 

4.81

%

 

 

4.59

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.93

%

 

 

1.43

%

 

 

0.98

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.69

%

 

 

3.60

%

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

3.85

%

 

 

3.91

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total investment securities

 

$

129,886

 

 

$

138,476

 

 

$

78,179

 

 

$

62,351

 

 

$

79,531

 

Gross loans

 

$

1,350,851

 

 

$

1,015,177

 

 

$

1,060,885

 

 

$

826,597

 

 

$

728,302

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

12,200

 

 

$

10,500

 

 

$

10,100

 

 

$

5,413

 

 

$

4,146

 

Total assets

 

$

1,595,126

 

 

$

1,329,300

 

 

$

1,284,845

 

 

$

978,046

 

 

$

909,901

 

Total deposits

 

$

1,345,209

 

 

$

1,144,291

 

 

$

1,061,470

 

 

$

801,101

 

 

$

766,587

 

Borrowed funds

 

$

116,600

 

 

$

50,000

 

 

$

96,217

 

 

$

69,000

 

 

$

74,000

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

121,630

 

 

$

124,809

 

 

$

114,081

 

 

$

99,142

 

 

$

66,340

 

Net loans to total deposits

 

 

99.51

%

 

 

87.80

%

 

 

98.99

%

 

 

102.51

%

 

 

94.46

%

Common shares outstanding

 

 

4,434,937

 

 

 

4,569,935

 

 

 

4,691,142

 

 

 

4,658,722

 

 

 

3,645,402

 

YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,485,489

 

 

$

1,297,657

 

 

$

1,171,415

 

 

$

950,749

 

 

$

820,481

 

Earning assets

 

$

1,391,179

 

 

$

1,230,553

 

 

$

1,116,861

 

 

$

903,192

 

 

$

772,111

 

Interest bearing liabilities

 

$

858,600

 

 

$

748,472

 

 

$

711,449

 

 

$

606,912

 

 

$

528,165

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

120,704

 

 

$

121,659

 

 

$

107,711

 

 

$

94,815

 

 

$

62,662

 

Total tangible shareholders' equity

 

$

110,792

 

 

$

117,991

 

 

$

103,712

 

 

$

90,394

 

 

$

57,732

 

Earned common shares outstanding

 

 

4,425,818

 

 

 

4,630,709

 

 

 

4,665,951

 

 

 

4,641,084

 

 

 

3,638,123

 

Unvested stock grants

 

 

25,462

 

 

 

21,088

 

 

 

13,966

 

 

 

9,907

 

 

 

 

Total common shares outstanding

 

 

4,451,280

 

 

 

4,651,797

 

 

 

4,679,917

 

 

 

4,650,991

 

 

 

3,638,123

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.01

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.03

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1)

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

0.65

%

 

 

0.57

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

0.65

%

 

 

0.57

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

%

 

 

0.03

%

Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

(0.02

)%

 

 

0.44

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.11

%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

10.96

%

 

 

13.63

%

 

 

15.57

%

 

 

14.42

%

 

 

11.31

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

10.07

%

 

 

12.64

%

 

 

14.40

%

 

 

13.73

%

 

 

10.73

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

9.04

%

 

 

11.33

%

 

 

12.77

%

 

 

11.96

%

 

 

8.77

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

8.91

%

 

 

10.21

%

 

 

9.86

%

 

 

11.22

%

 

 

8.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)At end of period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

 

 

Quarter to Date

 

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

9/30/2021

GAAP net income

 

$

4,009

 

 

$

3,476

 

 

$

3,084

 

 

$

3,342

 

 

$

3,855

 

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(152

)

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

 

 

85

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

54

 

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Other acquisition related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

51

 

Total acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

44

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

(45

)

Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(119

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(65

)

Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

(119

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(65

)

Adjusted net income from operations

 

$

3,934

 

 

$

3,483

 

 

$

3,168

 

 

$

3,331

 

 

$

3,745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net interest income

 

$

13,988

 

 

$

12,626

 

 

$

11,702

 

 

$

11,104

 

 

$

10,931

 

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(195

)

 

 

(192

)

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(205

)

 

 

(115

)

 

 

(82

)

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Adjusted net interest income

 

$

13,786

 

 

$

12,513

 

 

$

11,445

 

 

$

10,797

 

 

$

10,660

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on adjusted net income from operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.82

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

1.12

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

12.72

%

 

 

11.58

%

 

 

10.82

%

 

 

10.53

%

 

 

11.91

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

13.83

%

 

 

12.62

%

 

 

11.80

%

 

 

10.84

%

 

 

12.27

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

61.98

%

 

 

68.16

%

 

 

68.75

%

 

 

69.55

%

 

 

68.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on adjusted net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

4.22

%

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

3.57

%

 

 

3.60

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.34

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.74

%

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

3.44

%

 

 

3.37

%

 

 

3.39

%


 

 

Year to Date September 30

 

Variance

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Amount

 

%

GAAP net income

 

$

10,569

 

 

$

13,237

 

 

$

(2,668

)

 

(20.16

)%

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(454

)

 

 

394

 

 

(86.78

) %

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

 

 

255

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

95

 

 

59.38

%

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(63

)

 

 

7

 

 

 

(70

)

 

(1,000.00

)%

Other acquisition related expenses

 

 

213

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

162

 

 

317.65

%

Total acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

345

 

 

 

(236

)

 

 

581

 

 

(246.19

)%

Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(329

)

 

 

(115

)

 

 

(214

)

 

186.09

%

Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

(329

)

 

 

(115

)

 

 

(214

)

 

186.09

%

Adjusted net income from operations

 

$

10,585

 

 

$

12,886

 

 

$

(2,301

)

 

(17.86

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net interest income

 

$

38,316

 

 

$

33,070

 

 

$

5,246

 

 

15.86

%

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(575

)

 

 

499

 

 

(86.78

)%

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(416

)

 

 

(145

)

 

 

(271

)

 

186.90

%

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(80

)

 

 

9

 

 

 

(89

)

 

(988.89

)%

Adjusted net interest income

 

$

37,744

 

 

$

32,359

 

 

$

5,385

 

 

16.64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on adjusted net income from operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

2.78

 

 

$

(0.39

)

 

(14.03

)%

Return on average assets

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

1.33

%

 

 

 

(0.38

)%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

11.72

%

 

 

14.16

%

 

 

 

(2.44

)%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

12.77

%

 

 

14.60

%

 

 

 

(1.83

)%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

66.16

%

 

 

63.31

%

 

 

 

2.85

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on adjusted net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.94

%

 

 

3.75

%

 

 

 

0.19

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

 

0.11

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

 

Average
Yield /
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

 

Average
Yield /
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Tax
Equivalent
Interest

 

Average
Yield /
Rate

Interest earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

 

$

1,294,302

 

 

$

15,004

 

 

4.60

%

 

$

1,189,812

 

 

$

12,843

 

 

4.33

%

 

$

1,000,660

 

 

$

11,076

 

 

4.39

%

Taxable investment securities

 

 

121,704

 

 

 

443

 

 

1.44

%

 

 

129,727

 

 

 

441

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

113,868

 

 

 

372

 

 

1.30

%

Nontaxable investment securities

 

 

14,517

 

 

 

83

 

 

2.27

%

 

 

15,305

 

 

 

86

 

 

2.25

%

 

 

17,085

 

 

 

95

 

 

