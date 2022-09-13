U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.82
    -127.59 (-3.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,474.14
    -907.20 (-2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.03
    -479.38 (-3.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.88
    -59.21 (-3.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.70
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.20
    -25.40 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.40 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    -0.0128 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0850 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1522
    -0.0160 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3490
    +1.5490 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,738.32
    -1,632.78 (-7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.31
    -32.39 (-6.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Ferguson Announces Collaboration with Ford to Explore Alternative Fuel Sources for a More Sustainable Transportation Future in Commercial Fleets

·4 min read

Data Used to Support Solutions for Ongoing Industry Challenges, Such as Battery Range and Payload
Capacity, to Enable Faster Conversion to Environmentally Friendly Options

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferguson Enterprises, LLC (NYSE: FERG) (LSE: FERG) today announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company to place a first-of-its-kind F550 Fuel Cell Prototype Chassis Work Truck in service within Ferguson's daily fleet operations for six months. Participation in Ford's F550 Fuel Cell Prototype Work Truck, a DOE SuperTruck 3 Initiative, complements Ferguson's overall sustainability strategy to reduce a sizable proportion of Scope 1 emissions from its fleet.

This pilot program aims to evaluate how fuel cell technology will operate within the Ferguson fleet while providing real-world usage data to Ford. Ferguson will provide Ford with vehicle data and feedback about the technology to help Ford better define the engineering requirements for commercial vehicle duty cycles. This data will be used to address ongoing industry challenges within the medium-duty and heavy-duty segments, like battery range and payload capacity, that have prevented faster conversion to environmentally friendlier options. As part of this collaboration, Ferguson will also prepare a location in Charlotte, NC for the installation of temporary infrastructure equipment for the duration of the pilot.

"We are taking a proactive approach to meeting the challenge for a more sustainable future, recognizing the critical role fuel-efficient trucks play to keep American businesses running," said Kevin Murphy, Ferguson CEO. "We are pleased to announce this innovative collaboration with Ford to help improve alternative fuel options in their medium-duty fleet, in line with our overall corporate sustainability strategy to reduce our Scope 1 and 2 emissions."

This pilot program with Ford complements Ferguson's previously announced pilot program to launch 30 class 6 through 8 all-electric delivery trucks in its fleet in collaboration with Holman and Electrada. The turnkey fleet management and electrification solutions enable Ferguson to deploy medium- and heavy-duty all-electric vehicles throughout California while streamlining the development of the necessary charging and energy management infrastructure. Together, these investments in new technologies will help inform Ferguson's strategy for a more environmentally friendly fleet.

"As we reviewed emissions from our fleet, we realized our scale in the industry provided us with an opportunity to invest in and test new technologies. Participation in Ford's F550 Fuel Cell Prototype Work Truck pilot program will provide further learnings as we work to convert Ferguson's fleet more efficiently," said Denise Vaughn, Ferguson Vice President - Environmental, Social and Governance. "Ultimately Ferguson's investment in new technologies will set the industry standard for private fleet conversion, driving an expansion of the country's refueling infrastructure."

"Ford's strategy to reduce carbon emissions across the globe includes investigating multiple technologies that will help us achieve these goals across a broad spectrum of applications," said Jim Buczkowski, executive director, Ford Research and Advanced Engineering. "This collaboration with Ferguson is a strong example of where our Ford Pro business and the potential of fuel cell propulsion systems might address the application gaps that battery electric vehicles just can't fulfill. The potential of hydrogen, the most plentiful element on the planet, coupled with fuel cell technology has tremendous potential to power larger, heavier commercial vehicles while still delivering zero tailpipe emissions."

"While the industry continues to evolve and has made great strides, there remain critical challenges that require urgent consideration to facilitate real progress," said Thurman Register III, Ferguson's Senior Fleet Manager. "Fleets cannot delay deployment of cleaner fuel technology based on their current vehicle retention and replacement strategies. Future industry success is driven by companies like Ferguson investing and collaborating with OEM partners to build solutions that improve the environment without disrupting business. Our collective work addresses multiple industry issues and drives the commercial fleet industry quickly towards a more sustainable future."

The story can be found online here: https://www.fergusonpressroom.com/ferguson-announces-collaboration-with-ford-to-explore-alternative-fuel-sources-for-a-more-sustainable-transportation-future-in-commercial-fleets

More information about Ferguson's sustainability priorities can be found on its sustainability page, available at fergusonplc.com and visit Ferguson's press room for more news.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) (LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

About SuperTruck 3

SuperTruck 3 is an initiative jointly funded by the DOE Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies Office and the Vehicle Technologies Office within the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Office, and under DOE Cooperative Agreement No. DE-EE0009858.

Contact: Christine Dwyer, christine.dwyer@ferguson.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferguson-announces-collaboration-with-ford-to-explore-alternative-fuel-sources-for-a-more-sustainable-transportation-future-in-commercial-fleets-301623504.html

SOURCE Ferguson

Recommended Stories

  • WaterAid Launches Advocacy Program To Deliver Sustainable Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services to African Healthcare Facilities

    NEW YORK, September 13, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Today WaterAid announced the launch of a one-year program to advocate and inform policy change for improved access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene ...

  • Elon Musk Has a Solution for the Energy Grid. And He’s Probably Right.

    Climate change and renewable power are in the news with record temperatures and wildfires in California threatening citizens with rolling blackouts.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

    Tesla , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. At Tesla the base price of the Model 3, the entry-level sedan, is $46,990, according to its website.

  • Tesla Talks About a Lower Priced Car. When It’s Coming.

    Tesla stock is down with the rest of the market on a bad day for stocks. Tesla bulls have some reason for optimism though, after what the company said at an investor conference.

  • Cisco Refresh Empowers Businesses to Work Toward a More Sustainable Future

    by Justin Cashman

  • Tokyo station employee tells passengers to use rear train cars if they ‘do not want to be groped’

    A Tokyo train station employee is facing backlash for an announcement he made instructing passengers to take the rear train cars if they “do not want to be groped.” During the evening rush hour, gropers, also known as “chikans” in Japan, are typically seen in the front cars, which are the most crowded. Train stations in Japan often have posters stating that groping is a crime.

  • 10 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best auto stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In. Out of the myriad of industries that […]

  • Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range

    Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50% while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday. The young company hopes to begin producing its Gemini pack at a new 20-gigawatt-hour U.S. manufacturing plant in 2026, founder and Chief Executive Mujeeb Ijaz said in an interview. Other battery companies are developing anode-free designs, but ONE’s Gemini battery appears to be unique in that it uses cells with two different cell chemistries, including one for everyday driving and a second to extend driving range on longer trips.

  • US Chips Act Draws Momentum; Micron Breaks Ground On US Chip Fab

    Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) broke ground on its leading-edge memory manufacturing fab in Boise, Idaho. It will be the first new memory manufacturing fab in the U.S. in 20 years. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, "The investment, made possible by the anticipated grants and credits provided by the CHIPS and Science Act, also enhances Micron's supply chain resilience and will establish a new strategic capability for the U.S." Micron recently shared plans to invest $15 billion through the decade's e

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • Scholz channels Berlin Airlift spirit to gird Germans for winter

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz invoked the spirit of the Berlin Airlift on Tuesday to implore Germans that "the seemingly impossible can succeed", urging them to brace for a tough winter and to rise to the challenge of a shift in energy supply away from Russian gas. He spoke to business leaders at Tempelhof Airport, which was the focal point of the Airlift between 1948 and 1949, when Western forces flew hundreds of thousands of tonnes of supplies into divided Berlin after the Soviets blocked rail and street access to the city's Western-occupied sectors. Germany and other European countries are scrambling to secure energy supplies after Russia halted flows through a key gas pipeline.

  • NRG Energy 2021 Sustainability Report: Sustainable Finance

    NRG Energy: Our journey to a greener tomorrow

  • Boat-sharing ‘a natural extension’ in peer-to-peer rentals, Boatsetter CEO says

    Turning your boat into a side-hustle or a full-time entrepreneurial opportunity is now easier than ever through boat-sharing.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • GreenPower's Nano BEAST Type A Electric School Bus Wins "Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology" from School Transportation News

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced the Nano BEAST Type A all-electric school bus has been awarded the School Transportation News Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology. The Nano BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) is the only purpose-built, zero-emission, Type A sc

  • Scale up the climate-change response now or expect drought and heat to get worse, meteorological group warns

    Report from World Meteorological Organization and the U.N. packs fresh warnings on emissions, climate tipping points, extreme weather impacts and more.

  • Ferrari woos super rich with $400,000, petrol-fuelled SUV

    Ferrari unveiled on Tuesday its first SUV, the 390,000 euro ($397,000), 12-cylinder Purosangue, aimed at super-rich drivers still not ready to go all-electric. While late to the SUV market, the Italian brand famed for its prancing horse logo is sure the luxury sports car-style of the Purosangue - or Thoroughbred - will make the model stand out. "Since we announced it was a V12 (in May), the interest for the car exploded," Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera told reporters at Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, adding the company had been inundated with pre-orders from customers who have not even seen it.

  • Honda considers listing electric motorcycle business - WSJ

    Honda did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it plans to launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally over the next three years, as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality for motorcycles by the 2040s. Honda dominates the global motorcycle business, but faces challenges in promoting higher-priced electric variants in developing economies.

  • Watch: Aptera Motors Unveils the Newest Version of Its 1,000-Mile Solar Electric Vehicle

    The futuristic three-wheeler could go into production as soon as next year.