Ferguson Insiders Sold US$2.9m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ferguson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Group CEO & Executive Director, Kevin Murphy, sold US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$129 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$163, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Kevin Murphy's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Ferguson shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Ferguson

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Ferguson insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ferguson Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ferguson shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Ferguson insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ferguson. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ferguson and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

