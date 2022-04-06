U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

FERGUSON PARTNERS ANNOUNCES GEMMA BURGESS AS CEO

·3 min read

International Talent Advisory Firm Names New Leader

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferguson Partners, the leading talent management and strategic advisory firm for the global real assets industries, is pleased to announce that Gemma Burgess has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1. Burgess has over 15 years of global leadership experience and brings a vision for 2022 and beyond, which will continue to focus on providing customized, client-centric solutions today while growing and evolving the business for tomorrow's needs. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer William J. Ferguson will continue to be Chairman and remain actively focused on leading client engagements.

Ferguson Partners
Ferguson Partners

Burgess joined Ferguson Partners in 2007 and has developed a global acumen, originally based in Ferguson Partners' London office, and then transitioning to oversee its New York City office before taking on responsibility for the U.S. search business and then, most recently, the global search business. In her current role as President, Burgess has been instrumental in positioning Ferguson Partners as the go-to firm for executive talent and management solutions. As a recognized leader in executive search, Burgess is also a staunch advocate for DE&I and was responsible for creating the inaugural diversity partnership in 2020 with Real Estate Executive Council (REEC) and continues to be an active participant with the association.

Clients can expect a seamless transition and continued industry-leading services. "Gemma's transition reflects the culmination of a well-planned multi-year succession planning project. She has built an excellent partnership with Jeremy Banoff, Vice Chairman, and is supported by a best-in-class global leadership team. During this period, Gemma has strongly demonstrated her ability to maintain the Ferguson Partners standard of excellence while implementing her vision to evolve the business. Her experience and impact across industries in addition to her broad, global background and perspective make her uniquely qualified for the role and absolutely the right leader to take Ferguson Partners into the future," said William J. Ferguson. Robert Langer, Lead Independent Director added, "On behalf of the entire board, we are thrilled to welcome Gemma as the firm's new CEO and look forward to leveraging her extensive knowledge and value throughout the organization."

"I am incredibly excited for the future of our firm," said Burgess. "With confidence we will continue to grow our global platform and uphold the Ferguson Partners standard of excellence. I will continue to be hands-on with our clients who, as always, can expect our signature tailored, attentive approach to their unique needs."

Burgess's appointment comes as the firm plans an expansion of its corporate leadership team, with future announcements to follow.

About Ferguson Partners
Founded in 1989, Ferguson Partners has built a reputation as the premier firm dedicated to serving the talent management and organizational consulting needs of the real estate and related industries. With offices in Charlotte, Chicago, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto, Ferguson Partners is unique in its global reach but executes its work with a boutique touch and highly specialized approach across four main business lines. The firm's website can be found at fergusonpartners.com.

Gemma Burgess
Gemma Burgess
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferguson-partners-announces-gemma-burgess-as-ceo-301518691.html

SOURCE Ferguson Partners

