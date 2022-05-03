U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review

·2 min read

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 /

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

Period of return:

From:

November 1, 2021

To:

April 30, 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

91,063 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

91,063 ordinary 10p shares

The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 has now expired. No further shares may be issued under the block listing and no further block listing returns will be made in respect of this expired scheme, therefore, the block listing is hereby cancelled. In accordance with LR3.5.6R, a final blocklisting return in respect of this block listing is set out above in the prescribed form.

Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011

Period of return:

From:

November 1, 2021

To:

April 30, 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800

May 3, 2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699880/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Block-listing-Interim-Review

