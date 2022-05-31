Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Murphy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2021 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$106.83
75
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,012.25
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-27; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Brundage
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2021 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$106.83
75
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,012.25
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-27; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2021 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$106.83
75
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,012.25
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-27; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Jacobs
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2021 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$106.83
75
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,012.25
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-27; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Thees
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2021 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$106.83
75
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,012.25
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-27; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800
May 31, 2022
SOURCE: Ferguson PLC
