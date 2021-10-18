Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

In this article:

FERGUSON PLC ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / On October 14, 2021 the Company granted the following awards to Executive Directors and/or PDMRs under the following plans:

Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")

Awards were made to two Executive Directors as set out in the table below:

Executive Director Conditional share awards K Murphy 28,719 W Brundage 11,449

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP") and Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")

Awards were made to ten PDMRs as set out in the table below under the POSP and OSP:

PDMR POSP Conditional share awards OSP Conditional share awards J Cross 9,504 2,036 A Devine 5,970 1,279 I Graham 8,005 1,715 A Hutcherson 5,259 1,127 S Long 7,904 1,693 V Morrissey 4,920 1,054 M Sajor 7,821 1,675 J Schlicher 6,610 1,416 W Thees 7,612 1,631 J Williams 3,180 681

The awards were granted as conditional share awards. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting.

The LTIP and POSP awards will only vest upon, normally, continued employment and the achievement of certain corporate performance conditions measured over a three year period. Full details of the relevant performance conditions for the LTIP award can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2021. The POSP award vesting is dependent on the achievement of adjusted operating profit growth performance conditions also tested over a three year period. Subject to, normally, continued employment and the meeting of the performance conditions, the LTIP and POSP conditional awards will vest on October 14, 2024.

The OSP awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued employment with the Company.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 28,719 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 11,449 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Cross 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 9,504 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Cross 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 2,036 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Devine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 5,970 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Devine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,279 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 8,005 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,715 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alex Hutcherson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 5,259 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alex Hutcherson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,127 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 7,904 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,693 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Victoria Morrissey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 4,920 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Victoria Morrissey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,054 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Sajor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 7,821 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Sajor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,675 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 6,610 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,416 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 7,612 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,631 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 3,180 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 681 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

(0118 927 3800)

October 18, 2021

