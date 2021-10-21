U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.50
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,394.00
    -83.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,331.75
    -45.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.20
    -8.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    -0.0023 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9410
    -0.3880 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,283.10
    +455.98 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.43
    +37.63 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·20 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Vesting of Executive Share Plan awards

The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP")

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

K Murphy

32,658

14,781

S Long

1,828

828

M Sajor

1,725

1,725

Following the vesting on October 18, 2021 of conditional share awards under the LTIP, Mr Murphy and Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy only the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on exercise. Mr Sajor elected to sell all. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.

The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Murphy, Ms Long and Mr Sajor will receive a cash payment of the accrued dividend equivalents relating to the awards.

In accordance with the Company's Shareholding Guidelines, Mr Murphy will hold the remaining 17,877 Shares for a period of not less than two years.

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 and Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP")

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

W Brundage

11,479

5,196

J Cross

14,678

14,678

A Devine

10,731

7,714

I Graham

1,241

562

A Hutcherson

12,889

5,530

S Long

15,970

15,970

M Sajor

15,073

10,873

J Schlicher

10,219

8,919

W Thees

11,702

7,896

J Williams

3,214

2,266

Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Brundage, Mr Graham and Mr Hutcherson sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Devine, Mr Sajor, Mr Schlicher, Mr Thees and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Cross and Ms Long both sold all Shares.

The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.

Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")

PDMR

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

I Graham

1,260

571

Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Graham sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

32,658

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

14,781

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£1,558,060.41

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Brundage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

11,479

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

5,196

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£547,708.67

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Cross

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

14,678

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

14,678

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£1,547,203.21

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Devine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

10,731

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

7,714

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£813,130.23

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,241

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

562

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£59,240.24

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,260

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

571

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£60,188.92

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Hutcherson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer, USA

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

12,889

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

5,530

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£582,915.50

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,828

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

828

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£87,279.21

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

15,970

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

15,970

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£1,683,392.51

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Sajor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,725

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

1,725

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£181,831.69

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Sajor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

15,073

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

10,873

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£1,146,119.40

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jake Schlicher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

10,219

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

8,919

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£940,148.89

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

11,702

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

7,896

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£832,314.79

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

3,214

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

2,266

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£238,858.32

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)

October 21, 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669043/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Stance on Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Comes to an End

    Almost two years after Covid-19 made its unwelcome entrance, the pandemic is still presenting opportunities for companies looking to stunt its progress. Merck appears to have taken the opportunity by the horns after its antiviral oral Covid-19 treatment impressed in clinical trials and appeared to reduce the hospitalization risk by half. The pharma giant is not the only company seeking to provide patients with an alternative to more intrusive treatments. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) has also been

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.