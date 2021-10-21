Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
Vesting of Executive Share Plan awards
The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP")
PDMR/Executive Director
No. of Shares received
Total no. of Shares sold
K Murphy
32,658
14,781
S Long
1,828
828
M Sajor
1,725
1,725
Following the vesting on October 18, 2021 of conditional share awards under the LTIP, Mr Murphy and Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy only the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on exercise. Mr Sajor elected to sell all. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.
The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Murphy, Ms Long and Mr Sajor will receive a cash payment of the accrued dividend equivalents relating to the awards.
In accordance with the Company's Shareholding Guidelines, Mr Murphy will hold the remaining 17,877 Shares for a period of not less than two years.
Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 and Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP")
PDMR/Executive Director
No. of Shares received
Total no. of Shares sold
W Brundage
11,479
5,196
J Cross
14,678
14,678
A Devine
10,731
7,714
I Graham
1,241
562
A Hutcherson
12,889
5,530
S Long
15,970
15,970
M Sajor
15,073
10,873
J Schlicher
10,219
8,919
W Thees
11,702
7,896
J Williams
3,214
2,266
Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Brundage, Mr Graham and Mr Hutcherson sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Devine, Mr Sajor, Mr Schlicher, Mr Thees and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Cross and Ms Long both sold all Shares.
The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.
Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")
PDMR
No. of Shares received
Total no. of Shares sold
I Graham
1,260
571
Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Graham sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Murphy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
32,658
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
14,781
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£1,558,060.41
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Brundage
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
11,479
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
5,196
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£547,708.67
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
James Cross
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
14,678
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
14,678
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£1,547,203.21
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Devine
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
10,731
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
7,714
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£813,130.23
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
1,241
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
562
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£59,240.24
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
1,260
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
571
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£60,188.92
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alex Hutcherson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer, USA
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
12,889
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
5,530
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£582,915.50
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Samantha Long
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
1,828
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
828
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£87,279.21
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Samantha Long
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
15,970
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
15,970
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£1,683,392.51
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Sajor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Information Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
1,725
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
1,725
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£181,831.69
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Sajor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Information Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
15,073
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
10,873
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£1,146,119.40
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jake Schlicher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
10,219
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
8,919
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£940,148.89
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Thees
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
11,702
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
7,896
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£832,314.79
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Williams
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
3,214
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£105.409675
2,266
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1. Vesting
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)
Price(s)
Not applicable
£238,858.32
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)
October 21, 2021
