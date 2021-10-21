Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Vesting of Executive Share Plan awards

The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP")

PDMR/Executive Director No. of Shares received Total no. of Shares sold K Murphy 32,658 14,781 S Long 1,828 828 M Sajor 1,725 1,725

Following the vesting on October 18, 2021 of conditional share awards under the LTIP, Mr Murphy and Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy only the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on exercise. Mr Sajor elected to sell all. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.

The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Murphy, Ms Long and Mr Sajor will receive a cash payment of the accrued dividend equivalents relating to the awards.

In accordance with the Company's Shareholding Guidelines, Mr Murphy will hold the remaining 17,877 Shares for a period of not less than two years.

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 and Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP")

PDMR/Executive Director No. of Shares received Total no. of Shares sold W Brundage 11,479 5,196 J Cross 14,678 14,678 A Devine 10,731 7,714 I Graham 1,241 562 A Hutcherson 12,889 5,530 S Long 15,970 15,970 M Sajor 15,073 10,873 J Schlicher 10,219 8,919 W Thees 11,702 7,896 J Williams 3,214 2,266

Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Brundage, Mr Graham and Mr Hutcherson sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Devine, Mr Sajor, Mr Schlicher, Mr Thees and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Cross and Ms Long both sold all Shares.

The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.

Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")

PDMR No. of Shares received Total no. of Shares sold I Graham 1,260 571

Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Graham sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 32,658 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 14,781 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £1,558,060.41 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 11,479 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 5,196 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £547,708.67 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Cross 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 14,678 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 14,678 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £1,547,203.21 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Devine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 10,731 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 7,714 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £813,130.23 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 1,241 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 562 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £59,240.24 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 1,260 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 571 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £60,188.92 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alex Hutcherson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 12,889 2. Disposal



Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 5,530 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £582,915.50 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 1,828 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 828 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £87,279.21 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 15,970 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 15,970 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £1,683,392.51 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Sajor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 1,725 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 1,725 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £181,831.69 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Sajor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 15,073 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 10,873 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £1,146,119.40 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 10,219 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 8,919 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £940,148.89 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 11,702 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 7,896 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £832,314.79 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 3,214 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £105.409675 2,266 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £238,858.32 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2021-10-18; UTC time 2. 2021-10-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

(0118 927 3800)

October 21, 2021

