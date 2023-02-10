U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.50
    -25.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,595.00
    -139.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,292.25
    -133.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.00
    -8.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.63
    +1.57 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.70
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    +2.28 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0120
    -0.4260 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,780.46
    -916.79 (-4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.78
    -21.00 (-4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.40
    -56.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ferguson PLC
·7 min read
Ferguson PLC

Ferguson plc ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the first quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$144.1928

0.3959

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$57.0859

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-02-06; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Brundage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the first quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$144.1928

5.2910

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$762.9241

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-02-06; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the first quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$144.1928

0.3959

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$57.0859

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-02-06; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Jacobs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the first quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$144.1928

0.3959

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$57.0859

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-02-06; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jake Schlicher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the first quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£120.7300

34

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

£4,104.8200

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-02-06; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the first quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£120.7300

100

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

£12,073.000

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-02-06; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the first quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$144.1928

6.4902

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$935.8401

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-02-06; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Kate McCormick, Company Secretary
(+44 (0) 118 927 3827)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738925/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

Recommended Stories

  • Hunt told he must cut taxes as recession avoided by thinnest of margins

    Business leaders are calling on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to cut taxes to boost growth, after the UK economy shrank by more than expected in December.

  • Marketmind: Volatility stirs

    World markets end a rough week of confusing and competing narratives in distinctly edgy form, with peculiarly subdued volatility gauges flickering back to life. Although still close to long-term averages, the VIX 'fear index' has popped back above 20 for the first time this month - with Wall St wobbling on a mix of renewed interest rate angst and wayward steers from the corporate earnings season. Following last week's red hot January jobs report and ahead of next week's consumer price readout for the same month, U.S. markets ended Thursday on the back foot again - with a dour 30-year Treasury bond auction adding to the angst.

  • Kroger and Albertsons zero in on store divestitures amid deal review -sources

    Supermarket operators Kroger Co and Albertsons Companies Inc are advancing plans to sell between 250 and 300 stores they hope will alleviate U.S. antitrust concerns over their combination, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestitures would come as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is reviewing Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons, is under pressure from some U.S. lawmakers and consumer advocacy groups to block it over concerns it could lead to grocery price hikes when inflation has already been raging. The stores that Kroger and Albertsons may sell could be worth more than $1 billion, the sources said.

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 92.86% and 16.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bill Gates Owns Far More Than The Most U.S Farmland, Here Are His 'Secret' Holdings

    Bill Gates, the billionaire founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is known for his vast wealth, extreme philanthropy and, in recent years, he’s become known for owning the most U.S. farmland. What Happened: Conspiracy theorists claimed that Gates' interest in U.S. agriculture (AG) is far greater than it really is, saying he owns some 80% of all U.S. AG. The billionaire recently ousted the claim in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit, saying he owns less than 1/4000 (or 0.025%) of all ava

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on Stance That Forthcoming Tesla Product Will 8X Its Stock Price

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has been a Tesla proselytizer for quite some time. "Tesla is one of the most profound AI [artificial intelligence] companies out there," she told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. "Autonomous taxi platforms, and Tesla is in the pole position, will have [profit] margins in the 80% range."

  • We Asked ChatGPT For Stock Picks — Here's What It Said

    Artificial intelligence marvel ChatGPT can write poetry, answer trivia questions and take tests. But it falls flat with S&P 500 stock picks — meaning you'll need to look elsewhere.

  • What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q4 Earnings?

    Palantir's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased year over year.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 19.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Energy Transfer (ET) to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

    Energy Transfer's (ET) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from acquisitions, exports and fee-based contracts.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Lyft, Expedia, PayPal

    These are the stocks making moves in after-hours trade on Feb. 9, 2023.

  • Coinbase CEO Warns of ‘Staking’ Crackdown. The Stock Tumbles.

    Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that he was aware of rumors that the SEC wanted to stop crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall With Bonds on Hawkish Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell with US futures and Treasuries extended a selloff as wagers for more hawkish monetary policy mounted. Oil rose after Russia said it will cut output.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Vene

  • Euro bulls get a reality check as investors assess rate outlook

    Euro bulls might have to curb their enthusiasm after the rush to buy the single currency may have left it vulnerable in the short term, particularly given the uncertainty about many global central banks' interest rate plans. Medium term however, ING still thinks the Fed will cut rates aggressively in the second half of this year, and rate differentials will once again drive the euro/dollar pair.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Gives Meme Stock Investors a Piece of Advice

    The legendary investor warns investors backing companies championed on social media that they may see their bets turn sour soon.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • Markets: Bitcoin slumps in broad sell off amid SEC charges against Kraken, regulation worries

    Bitcoin sank below US$22,000 on Thursday morning in Asia after the U.S. SEC slapped a fine on the Kraken exchange, sparking concerns that regulators are set to take a tougher line on crypto trading.