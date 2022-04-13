U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Ferguson PLC Announces Share Buy Back Program

·3 min read
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") announces that, in continuation of its $2 billion share repurchase program (the "Program"), it has entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with its broker Barclays Capital Securities Limited and Barclays Capital Inc. (together, "Barclays") to buy back up to £450 million of its shares commencing from April 13, 2022 and ending no later than June 23, 2022. Under this arrangement, Barclays, an independent third party, will act as principal and will make decisions under the program independently from the Company.

The Company's shareholders generally authorized the Company to purchase up to a maximum of 22,186,462 of its ordinary shares at its Annual General Meeting held on December 2, 2021. Pursuant to such authority, the Company intends to continue purchasing shares under the Program. The Company anticipates that it will request a similar general authority from shareholders at its Annual General Meeting expected to be held in November/December 2022 pursuant to which (to the extent the Program has not been completed by then) purchases of shares under the Program will continue. The aggregate number of shares acquired by the Company pursuant to the Program shall not exceed the maximum number of shares which the Company is authorized to purchase pursuant to such general authorities. It is intended that any shares repurchased under the Program will be transferred into treasury.

The purpose of the Program is to reduce the capital of the Company. To the extent required, the Company may in future use the repurchased shares to satisfy employee share awards. Any purchases of shares by the Company in relation to this tranche of the Program will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and/or the New York Stock Exchange (in accordance with the terms of the arrangement entered into with Barclays) and in accordance with (and subject to the limits prescribed by) the Company's general authority to repurchase shares granted by its shareholders, the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and (to the extent applicable) Chapter 12 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

For further information please contact

Ferguson plc

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

Mobile:

+1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations

Mobile:

+1 757 603 0111

Media Enquiries

Mike Ward, Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile:

+44 (0) 7894 417060

Nina Coad / David Litterick (Brunswick)

Tel:

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Jonathan Doorley (Brunswick)

Tel:

+1 917 459 0419

About Ferguson plc

Ferguson is a $23B leading North American value-added distributor providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson plc is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG). For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697200/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Share-Buy-Back-Program

