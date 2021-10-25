U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") announces that on October 22, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $1,000 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on September 28, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 20,005

Date of transaction: October 22, 2021

Price paid per share: £108.250000

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 10,386,422 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 221,784,760.

The figure of 221,784,760 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) ACT 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0169Q_1-2021-10-22.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Bill Brundage, Chief Financial Officer

+1 757 223 6092

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669427/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

