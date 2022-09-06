U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson PLC
·2 min read
Ferguson PLC

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 256,082 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 30, 2022 up to and including September 2, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

August 30, 2022

54,126

10,025.0000

XLON

August 30, 2022

3,687

10,025.0000

BATE

August 31, 2022

54,228

9,986.0000

XLON

August 31, 2022

17,779

9,986.0000

BATE

September 1, 2022

64,120

9,788.0000

XLON

September 1, 2022

28,738

9,788.0000

BATE

September 1, 2022

19,304

9,788.0000

CHIX

September 1, 2022

8,501

9,788.0000

TRQX

September 1, 2022

5,599

9,788.0000

AQXE

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 22,248,878.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 209,922,304. The figure of 209,922,304 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3390Y_1-2022-9-5.pdf

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714720/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

