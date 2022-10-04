Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 426,104 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 26, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue September 27, 2022 56,811 9,776.0000 XLON September 27, 2022 2,795 9,776.0000 BATE September 27, 2022 1,506 9,776.0000 CHIX September 29, 2022 85,925 9,544.0000 XLON September 29, 2022 38,777 9,544.0000 BATE September 29, 2022 35,489 9,544.0000 CHIX September 29, 2022 7,789 9,544.0000 AQXE September 29, 2022 15,479 9,544.0000 TRQX September 30, 2022 82,947 9,338.9768 XLON September 30, 2022 38,425 9,338.9768 BATE September 30, 2022 36,666 9,338.9768 CHIX September 30, 2022 7,690 9,338.9768 AQXE September 30, 2022 15,805 9,338.9768 TRQX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 23,573,499.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 208,597,683. The figure of 208,597,683 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6337B_1-2022-10-3.pdf

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

