U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,300.75
    -40.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,790.00
    -265.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,992.75
    -165.75 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.30
    -27.40 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.94
    -0.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.90
    -18.80 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.62 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1211
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7480
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,221.62
    -1,134.39 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.99
    -29.82 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FERG

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") announces that on January 26, 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $1,000 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on September 28, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 30,986

Date of transaction: January 26, 2022

Price paid per share: £115.400000

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 12,389,861 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 219,781,321.

The figure of 219,781,321 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7621Z_1-2022-1-26.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations

+1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685760/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish

    Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ahead of its quarterly results. However, they continue to see double-digit upside in the stock. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target on Alibaba to $150 from $170 (28% upside) and reiterated a Buy rating. The re-rating follows the previewed results for his China e-commerce coverage ahead of the December quarter reports from the group. Devitt lowered his current-quarter revenue growth estimate to 12.1% from

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Microsoft Azure is ‘gaining some ground on Amazon,’ strategist says

    Synovus Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft earnings.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P, Dow close slightly lower following Fed decision

    Stocks ended mixed on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, in which the central bank affirmed market expectations that it was nearing the start of interest rate hikes as the economic recovery progressed and inflation remained hot. However, the Fed offered little in the way of concrete details about the timing and speed of its balance sheet reduction process.

  • 2 of Wednesday's Big Stock Winners Could Have Further to Rise

    Wednesday brought more volatility to Wall Street, as substantial early gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gave way to worries after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee made their latest pronouncement on interest rates. Although the central bank didn't make any immediate moves, Powell said in no uncertain terms that investors needed to be prepared for a rate hike in March. Corning (NYSE: GLW) announced earnings results that gave investors something to smile about, while Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose on reports concerning one of its investments.