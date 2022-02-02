U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,557.00
    +22.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,243.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,173.25
    +178.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.30
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -3.28 (-13.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5620
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,401.79
    -138.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.08
    +0.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.82
    +43.04 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FERG

Transaction in own shares

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") announces that on February 1, 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $1,000 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on September 28, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 42,485

Date of transaction: February 1, 2022

Price paid per share: £116.200000

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 12,560,300 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 219,610,882.

The figure of 219,610,882 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3811A_1-2022-2-1.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations

+1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686880/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billi

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • Why Shares of Upstart Rose Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 7.5% Tuesday as tech stocks continued to rebound after their worst month of trading since March 2020, when COVID-19 worries pummeled the market. The Nasdaq Composite only rose about 0.75% for the day. The Fed is now likely to start raising its benchmark fed funds rate in March.

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend gains, Alphabet jumps after earnings

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors mulled a fresh batch of earnings results from some major index components and tried to further shake off January's volatility. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose as the overnight session kicked off.

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Up to 6% Yield and Strong Analyst Support

    Perhaps the biggest story in the stock market these past few weeks is the high volatility, with intraday swings in the S&P 500 index of as much as 4%. Don’t expect that volatility to go away anytime soon, either, as there are plenty of market catalysts looming just ahead. This week, we’ll see the January jobs numbers, and major companies like Amazon and Google will be reporting earnings. Investors will be watching those numbers with great interest. The first earnings season of 2022 has seen 77%

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Google could challenge for $2 trillion market cap after earnings, stock-split news

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. headed toward a couple of elusive marks Tuesday evening, after disclosing earnings and plans for a stock split: A $3,000 share price and $2 trillion market cap.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Should you invest in the stock market after a brutal January?

    JPMorgan strategists make a compelling case to buy stocks after a tough January.