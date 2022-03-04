U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,340.75
    -18.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,628.00
    -110.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,946.75
    -83.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.30
    -11.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.48
    +1.81 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.00
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1013
    -0.0057 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4770
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,337.68
    -2,117.08 (-4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.87
    -50.81 (-5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FERG
    Watchlist

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) announces that on March 3, 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $1,000 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on September 28, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 72,521

Date of transaction: March 3, 2022

Price paid per share: £112.950000

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 13,599,421 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 218,571,761.

The figure of 218,571,761 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6018D_1-2022-3-3.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations

+1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691524/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Where to find safe haven assets in the market amid inflation, volatility

    Family Wealth & Pension Management CEO Ian Weinberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss safe haven assets like Treasuries, gold, and stocks amid inflation, market volatility, and Fed tightening.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • U.S. stock futures pare deeper losses after Russia shelling sparks fire at Ukraine nuclear plant

    U.S. stock-index futures were trading lower on Friday, but off the lows following reports of a fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, in Ukraine that was later extinguished.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • Earnings: Gap beats on revenue, Costco reports strong quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the quarterly earnings results for Gap and Costco.

  • Load up on ChargePoint Stock Following Q4 Earnings? This Analyst Says Yes

    Going by the initial reaction to ChargePoint’s (CHPT) latest quarterly earnings (F4Q22), it looks a company can now miss on either one of the top-and bottom-line metrics but as long as the outlook is favorable, investors don’t seem to mind. The EV charging station leader delivered EPS of -$0.23, falling short of the consensus forecast by $0.05. On the topline, however, the company beat the Street’s call by $4.57 million as revenue climbed 90.3% year-over-year to reach $80.7 million. More importa

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Costco Stock Is Slipping Because Investors Wanted More Than Strong Earnings

    Retailing giant Costco reported a strong fiscal second quarter, but beating analyst estimates hasn't seemed to satisfy investors.

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Dow Jones Up As Fed Official Touts Rate Hikes; Putin Says Invasion Is 'Going To Plan'; Kroger Explodes

    The Dow Jones rose despite a Fed official saying there is need for more rate hikes, Vladimir Putin insisted the Ukraine war was going well.