U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,351.25
    -52.50 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,997.00
    -256.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,261.25
    -239.75 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.50
    -20.20 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.85
    +0.54 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.10
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    +1.05 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8700
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,168.78
    +1,205.01 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.92
    +11.32 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FERG

Transaction in own shares

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") announces that on January 24, 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $1,000 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on September 28, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 66,539

Date of transaction: January 24, 2022

Price paid per share: £113.550000

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 12,311,634 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 219,859,548.

The figure of 219,859,548 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4398Z_1-2022-1-24.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations

+1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685292/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

Recommended Stories

  • 22/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

    TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

  • Analysis-After explosion in costs, central Europe's factories are passing on the pain

    The family firm's challenge is mirrored in thousands of companies across central Europe, big and small, which are grappling with soaring costs for everything from parts, materials and transport to energy and growing wage demands. "We are an energy-consuming (firm), so it's had a huge impact," Benes a Lat's Chief Financial Officer Jan Lat said. Where companies are successful in sharing the pain, this feeds into consumer inflation and adds to a price spike in central Europe that has been stronger than elsewhere on the continent due to the region's consumer-driven recoveries and ultra-tight labour markets.

  • Twitter's experimental 'Flock' feature will let you share tweets with your closest friends

    It will let you add up to 150 people to the list.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off: Has The Stock Market Bottomed? Fed Meeting Up Next

    Dow Jones futures sold off 300 points late Monday. The stock market recovered from heavy losses Monday ahead of the Fed's policy meeting.

  • Why Vaccine Stocks Like Moderna and Novavax Tumbled (Again) Today

    The bullish case for owning COVID-19 vaccine makers is weakening as much of the world throws in the towel on trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Stocks close higher after mounting colossal comeback

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps the market close after a historic sell-off reversal.

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Huabao International Holdings Ltd. sank a record 67% in Hong Kong trading after the flavoring and fragrances company disclosed that Chairwoman Chu Lam Yiu was being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMor

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock, FB Stock Among 17 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Retail Traders Bailed on the Market Right Before Stocks Rebounded

    (Bloomberg) -- Wondering what the force was that turned an orderly decline into a full-blown rout this morning? Mom and pop bailing. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeNasdaq Days Like This Once Were Common. During the Dot-Com CrashIn a spasm of panicked selling

  • What Strategists Are Saying About Fed Outlook and a Wild Ride in U.S. Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Monday’s U.S. market action was wilder than most in its history, with the S&P 500 falling about 4% before ending slightly higher. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeNasdaq Days Like This Once Were Common. During the Dot-Com CrashWhile positive turn