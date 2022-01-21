U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.25
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,657.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,761.75
    -79.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.80
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9140
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,110.40
    -2,957.52 (-7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.36
    -70.90 (-7.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FERG

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") announces that on January 20, 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $1,000 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on September 28, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 31,558

Date of transaction: January 20, 2022

Price paid per share: £118.812378

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 12,194,679 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 219,976,503.

The figure of 219,976,503 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1522Z_1-2022-1-20.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations

+1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684905/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Airline stocks sink, Peloton stock tumbles, Luminar shares soar

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss how revenues for airlines are declining amid the surge in Omicron cases, Peloton shares are falling today, and Luminar stock is rising on reports of a self-driving deal with Mercedes-Benz.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Stocks Drop With Futures, Bonds Up as Nerves Fray: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell along with Asian stocks Friday and bonds rallied as shaky company earnings and the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy buffeted sentiment.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free T

  • Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Right Now? Oppenheimer Weighs In

    The market did not seem very pleased with Plug Power’s (PLUG) latest business update. Shares took the down escalator after the company reiterated its 2022 revenue guidance of $900-925 million. While investors might have been showing their disappointment the company did not boost its forecast, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch sees plenty to back the bull case. “We believe PLUG's strategic update clearly signals the company's maturation,” the 5-star analyst said. “With a balance sheet that still boasts ~

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Netflix Dives On Subscriber Guidance; Ugly Market Reversals Teach Painful Lesson

    Another early bounce ended with a sharp market reversal. Wait for this signal before rushing in. Netflix dived late on subscriber guidance.

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double From Current Levels, Says Analyst

    It’s no secret that new markets, and new industries, offer investors superior return potential. It’s a function of an open field, one in which the high points have yet to be claimed and every move has a greater chance of landing in an advantageous position. One example of this phenomenon is the cannabis industry, and the vistas it has opened for enterprising stock investors. Cannabis isn’t new – but the legal regime is. Numerous states have been legalizing the plant and its extracts in past deca

  • Netflix stock falls after subscriber outlook misses expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Netflix's stock drop-off at the market's close amid its earnings reports showing misses on subscriber and growth estimates.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, Netflix slides after subscribers miss

    Earlier, the Nasdaq dropped another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week.

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • SoFi stock surge continues on record volume

    SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are soaring for the second-straight day on heavy volume as optimism continues to build for the company's banking ambitions.