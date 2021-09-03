U.S. markets closed

Fermentation chemicals market | Evolving Opportunities with Ajinomoto Co. Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland Co. | Expected Growth of $ 21.06 billion by 2025

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fermentation chemicals market is expected to grow by $ 21.06 bn during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.80%.

Latest market research report titled Fermentation Chemicals Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis- Get a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis Report by Product (Alcohol, Organic acid, Enzymes, and Others), Application (Industrial, Food and beverages, Pharmaceutical and nutritional, Plastic and fibers, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/fermentation-chemicals-market-industry-analysis

The fermentation chemicals market is driven by the growing end-user industry. In addition, the increased demand from developing regions & growing aging population, and health concerns are anticipated to boost the growth of the Fermentation Chemicals Market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Fermentation Chemicals Companies:

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Chr. Hansen Holding AS

  • Daesang Corp.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Novozymes AS

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fermentation Chemicals Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Alcohol - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Organic acid - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Enzymes - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fermentation Chemicals Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Food and beverages - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmaceutical and nutritional - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Plastic and fibers - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fermentation Chemicals Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Green Chemicals Market Report -The green chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 71.32 billion and record a CAGR of 11.24% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report!

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Report -The flame retardants chemicals market has the potential to grow by USD 1.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.70%. Download a free sample report!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fermentation-chemicals-market--evolving-opportunities-with-ajinomoto-co-inc-and-archer-daniels-midland-co--expected-growth-of--21-06-billion-by-2025--301367681.html

SOURCE Technavio

